Here’s What That Surprise Student Loan Origination Fee Will Cost You

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

A student loan origination fee catches most people off-guard because it isn’t taken out when you apply for the loan. Instead, it’s applied when you receive your money during the disbursement.

Essentially, this fee is the cost of the bank loaning you the money in the first place. It usually amounts to a small percentage of the entire loan amount.

A student loan origination fee covers the costs of issuing your aid because, let’s face it, the bank isn’t going to take a loss when it comes to loaning consumers money. It wants to make every penny it lends count, no matter what.

Here are the basics you need to know about student loan origination fees:

How much does a loan origination fee cost?

Here’s another difference between federal and private student loans: Federal loans always come with a loan origination fee, while private loans sometimes don’t.

This fact alone isn’t a reason to run off and apply for private loans. However, private student lenders can make their own loan terms. And since they are able to change and alter individual loans, they can omit origination fees to seem attractive.

But private student loans typically come with higher interest rates than federal ones. Always read the terms of your loan thoroughly before signing on the dotted line.

You can depend on federal student loans to have fixed origination fee rates. While any fee will cut into the funds you receive, having a fixed rate means you can accurately plan for the amount of money you will get and how much you will be charged.

A breakdown of federal loan origination fees

For Direct Stafford Loans, both subsidized and unsubsidized, the origination fee is 1.059 percent of the total amount of the loan. The fee applies to undergraduate and graduate students. The rate is higher for a PLUS loan origination fee, which is 4.236 percent of the total amount of the loan.

How do loan fees impact your college budget?

It’s important to note that a federal student loan origination fee is applied to the balance you request and deducted from those funds. That means you’ll receive less than you selected when applying.

To make sure you have enough funds to cover your costs, you should take this fee into account and request slightly more than you will need. So, if you need $5,000 to cover your costs for a semester, be sure to add on the loan origination fee.

The loan fees might rise slightly as the Department of Education makes annual adjustments. But these increases are typically small (a matter of cents for most loans), and the above loan fees will apply to all student loans disbursed before then.

How does a student loan origination fee impact your repayment?

As a borrower, you should know how borrowing more to cover an origination fee could affect your repayment. This fee will add to your initial balance, and this will result in higher interest throughout repayment. It might not seem like much, but it’s usually more than a month’s worth of payments.

The loan fees and interest rates are even higher for PLUS loans. Hopefully your loan fee won’t make or break your student loan repayment. But it’s important to consider it and understand how it can cost more both now and in the long run.

It’s also worth highlighting the importance of utilizing federal student loans with lower fees before turning to more expensive options like Parent PLUS and Grad PLUS loans.

Always account for a loan origination fee beforehand

At the end of the day, you can’t get around a loan origination fee if you choose to use the federal student loans that charge them. The important thing is to be aware that the amount you borrow won’t be the amount you receive.

Knowing this ahead of time will save you the panic of wondering where that extra $100 went. It will also help you prepare to pay any expenses this loan origination fee gap may cause.

You’ll also want to limit your borrowing — the smaller your initial balance, the lower your loan fee and the less interest you’ll pay over time.

Even though it may seem like a small amount, always account for the loan origination fee. That way, you’ll know for certain that you have the funds needed to pay your student debt.

Lauren Bowling contributed to this article.

Need a student loan?

Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!