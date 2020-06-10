Battling Your Servicer? How a Student Loan Ombudsman Can Help

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government and many lenders. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
If you’re having issues with your student loan servicer or lender and can’t resolve them, you can always contact a student loan ombudsman. An ombudsman reviews both sides of the problem to help identify a solution.
Let’s look at what a federal student aid ombudsman — or a private student loan ombudsman — does and how to contact one. Specifically, we’ll look at:
- What a student loan ombudsman does
- Which issues an ombudsman can often resolve
- What to do before submitting a request to an ombudsman
- How to contact a student loan ombudsman
- Next steps after contacting an ombudsman
What is a student loan ombudsman?
The Federal Student Aid (FSA) Ombudsman Group is an unbiased and confidential resource to use when you have issues with your federal student loans. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Ombudsman, which is also free of charge, is a similar resource for federal and private student loans. There are also some lenders and state governments that offer student loan ombudsman or advocate services.
If your account is wrongfully in default or the balance is incorrect, a student loan ombudsman can intervene.
A student loan ombudsman is a neutral contact, meaning they are not your advocate in a dispute. But they are not on the loan servicer’s side, either. The ombudsman enters the conflict from a neutral standpoint. They then evaluate the data and enable both parties to come to a resolution.
An ombudsman can’t overturn decisions, but they can create an argument to present to the lender or collection agency. The ombudsman can help the decision-makers make an informed ruling, which can help give you relief.
What kind of issues can a student loan ombudsman resolve?
A student loan ombudsman can assist with many issues, including:
- Loan balance and payment discrepancies
- Explaining interest or default charges
- Loan consolidation
- Bankruptcy
- Identifying repayment options
- Reviewing laws affecting your loans
An ombudsman can’t process requests for loan forgiveness or repayment plans, though. Your loan servicer or lender is the point of contact for repayment management strategies.
Before submitting a request to a student loan ombudsman
Reaching out to the U.S. Department of Education ombudsman or the CFPB’s Ombudsman should be a last resort. It’s a step you should take only when you have exhausted all other options. Try to work directly with your loan servicer, credit bureau or collection agency on your own first.
The Department of Education’s ombudsman group, for instance, created a resolution checklist you can use to help manage problems on your own. Use the checklist and follow their recommended steps to try and resolve any issues. You should check off all the appropriate steps for your problem to ensure you did all you could before contacting the ombudsman.
Here are two common problems borrowers face and the steps you should take before reaching out to a student loan ombudsman:
1. Incorrect loan balance
If your account balance has the wrong total, contact your loan servicer directly. You can gather bank statements or payment confirmation emails, and submit your proof to them.
When you contact the loan servicer, record the date, time and name of any person you speak with and follow up via email or in writing. Save the originals of any payments, receipts or emails about your issue. If you make payments electronically, download and save copies of the confirmation notifications.
If the loan servicer asks you to submit documentation, send in copies via certified mail so you have a record of when they received it.
2. Inaccurate credit report
If you think your loan servicer sent incorrect information to the credit bureaus and it’s affecting your credit score, you can dispute the report.
If you contact Experian, Equifax or TransUnion, and show documentation of your accurate loan balance and payments, they will correct your credit report. You can check your credit report for errors for free at AnnualCreditReport.com, or use a third-party service like My LendingTree to monitor your credit.
How to contact a student loan ombudsman
If you’ve tried to resolve the issue on your own but failed, you can contact the federal or private student loan ombudsman online by mail or phone.
If you use an online form or email, you can share your personal information or remain anonymous.
|Education Dept. Ombudsman
|CFPB Ombudsman
|Online
|Contact the Feedback Center or use the VA GI Bill Feedback Tool if you’re a veteran
|Email [email protected] or submit a complaint form
|Phone
|877-557-2575
|(855) 830-7880
|The U.S Department of Education
an Group
P.O. Box 1843
Monticello, KY 42633
|Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Attn: CFPB Ombudsman’s Office
1700 G St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20552
When reaching out to the ombudsman, make sure you have the documentation about your situation. You can use the Department of Education ombudsman’s checklist (above) to outline the essentials.
If your student loan dispute revolves around a lender-specific debt, you should contact their ombudsman (if it has one), at least initially, by phoning its customer service line or visiting its website. The FedLoan Servicing ombudsman, for example, maintains a phone number and email address for requests.
Additionally, if your education debt is state-owned, contact your state’s higher education authority to determine if it offers an ombudsman or advocate service.
Next steps after contacting a student loan ombudsman
After you’ve contacted the Department of Education ombudsman or the CFPB ombudsman, they’ll research your situation and review the documentation you sent. They’ll work with you, your loan servicer, your school and even the collection agency managing your debt, if necessary.
They will help you identify potential solutions and steps forward. For example, they may advise your loan servicer that the loan amount on your account is incorrect. Or they may refer you to another agency for issues outside their scope.
The student loan ombudsman will ensure there is a resolution and will create a plan to avoid future issues from cropping up.
For more information about how to handle student loan disputes, learn more about defense to repayment rules and how they can help you.
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
