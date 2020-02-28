Student Loan News: Federal Student Aid Site Gets New Tools

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

A whole new world of FSA

The Federal Student Aid (FSA) office — the arm of the Department of Education that deals with student loans and the like — lifted the curtain Monday on improvements to their website, including new tools and information for the almost 45 million U.S. student loan borrowers out there. Mark Brown, the FSA’s chief operating officer, pointed specifically to new features such as…

Aid Summary: Your new FSA dashboard will now display “a whole lot more detail,” including “much more information about the grants and loans you’ve received and … your remaining grant and loan eligibility.”

PSLF tracker: If you’re enrolled in (or hoping to enroll in) the notoriously-difficult-to-qualify-for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, you’ll be happy to hear that the new dashboard also lists your progress toward forgiveness, assuming you’ve submitted an Employment Certification Form. While the FSA already features a PSLF help tool, extra information can’t hurt, given how complicated it can be to complete this program.

Loan Simulator: Student Loan Hero has a host of advice on how to pick the best repayment plan for your situation, and now the FSA has a tool of its own to walk you through the options. A replacement for the site’s old Repayment Estimator, the Simulator will offer feedback on the different programs based on whether “you want to pay down your loans as quickly as possible, get the lowest possible monthly payment, or reduce the interest that you’ll pay in the long run,” Brown wrote on the Department of Education blog Homeroom.

Online payments: The FSA has also launched a pilot program to allow borrowers to make their monthly payments via the FSA website. Anyone with a loan serviced by Great Lakes or Nelnet will now be able to make their payments through the government site, with plans to expand this to all federal student loan servicers.

How it affects YOU: With student loan servicers frequently coming under criticism for the advice they offer (or fail to offer), it’s definitely a positive to have more information available. These new features all sound very promising, and hopefully they will each deliver results as advertised. The move appears to be part of the NextGen project to completely revamp federal student loan servicing, so more changes may be coming soon — we’ll keep you posted as they are announced.

One thing to note, though, is that advice from the federal government will likely focus on government solutions, so it’s always worth taking a look at some of Student Loan Hero’s information on private options (such as refinancing), especially if you already have private student loans.

Also in the news …

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos spoke in favor of capping federal Direct Grad and Parent PLUS student loans, as called for in the administration’s budget proposal for the coming fiscal year, Politico reported Thursday. While grad students and parents can currently borrow up to the cost of attendance, DeVos said: “There’s 800,000 students today who have borrowed more than $200,000. Many of them are going to have a difficult if not impossible time repaying that.”

Colorado’s new student loan repayment assistance program for teachers has drawn a tremendous response, with 3,200 educators and administrators applying for 100 spots, the Colorado Sun reported Monday. The program hands out up $5,000 for up to five years for teachers working in the state’s rural districts or in other hard-to-fill jobs.

President emerita of Vassar College, Catherine Hill, wrote in an op-ed for Insider Higher Education on Monday that requiring all students to fill out the FAFSA would help lower-income students get aid and could also improve the government’s ability to make good financial aid policies.

Discover Financial Services says it’s cooperating with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to improve its compliance with a consent order from a 2015 settlement, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday. The compliance plan addressed the CFPB allegations at the time that Discover had “overstated minimum amounts due on billing statements and denied consumers information needed to obtain income tax benefits,” the Bloomberg report said.

South Carolina courts are coming under fire for going easy on debt collectors in terms of the amount of evidence required to prove a debt is valid, the Post and Courier reported late last week.

News can be useful, but if you want some deeper advice, take a moment to sign up for the Student Loan Hero weekly digest email and get valuable financial knowledge sent straight to your inbox … for free!

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 8 lenders of 2020!