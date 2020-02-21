Student Loan News: Bloomberg Calls For Tuition-Free Two-Year College

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

Democratic presidential contender details higher education policies

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and current presidential hopeful, joined some of the other Democratic rivals in calling for community colleges to be tuition-free. Bloomberg’s seven-page, $700 billion higher education plan, released Tuesday, included some other high-impact proposals for current and former students.

For current students:

Make four-year colleges debt-free for low-income students

Double Pell Grant funding to $12,690

End legacy admissions to bring fairness to the college admissions process

For indebted students:

Cap monthly payments under income-driven repayment (IDR) at 5% of discretionary income (it currently starts at 10%)

Forgive up to $57,000 of remaining balances, tax-free, for borrowers who repaid their debt under IDR for 20 years

Do away with collections fees for low- and middle-income borrowers

Ban wage, Social Security and tax refund garnishment for borrowers in default

Improve Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) administration

Bloomberg said he would fund these initiatives with a wealth tax, according to Politico.

How it affects YOU: Whether you’re a current or former student, you might see Bloomberg’s policy proposals as less aggressive than those of some of his rivals for the Democratic nomination. For example, there’s no plan to make four-year schools free for a majority of Americans or to forgive student loan debt en masse.

Still, Bloomberg’s proposals, if they came to fruition, would have a significant impact on higher education. The New York Times praised his approach as the most progressive in the field of Democratic contenders. To compare Bloomberg to his competitors, see our guide to the presidential candidates’ platforms.

Also in the news…

