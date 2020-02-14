Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

Administration’s budget would eliminate PSLF, subsidized loans

The White House released its fiscal 2021 budget proposal Monday, calling for an end to the popular Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program and all but one of the income-driven repayment (IDR) plans.

The president’s pitch — though highly unlikely to gain traction in Congress (see below) — would also:

Increase the minimum monthly payment under that single IDR plan, from 10% of a borrower’s discretionary income to 12.5%

Get rid of subsidized loans, which are interest-free for lower-income students during the time they’re enrolled or in deferment

Reduce funding for work-study programs

Set borrowing limits on graduate and professional students, as well as parents borrowing on behalf of undergraduates

Expand eligibility for Pell Grants but freeze maximum the award amount

Do away with the Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant

Without spelling them out in detail, the budget also proposed some borrower-friendly initiatives, including eliminating default for “impoverished” borrowers and providing “expedited loan forgiveness” for undergraduate borrowers who make 15 years of payments.

The New York Times reported that these policies would trim government spending by $170 billion, shrinking the Education Department’s expenses by 7.8%. However, the Center for American Progress predicted the moves would worsen the country’s student loan debt, not alleviate it.

Seeking the end of PSLF could garner the most attention. The program currently promises to deliver loan forgiveness to borrowers who have made 10 years of timely payments while working in a public or non-profit job. The Trump Administration first asked for its elimination in its 2018 budget.

How it affects YOU: As noted above, Congress is unlikely to pass this package of measures — modern presidential budgets are usually just meant to spell out White House priorities. Instead, the Congress creates its own spending bills that may or may not incorporate some aspects of the president’s proposals.

In fact, The Hill reported in January that the House of Representatives — where all budget resolutions start — appeared unlikely to pass a budget at all in 2020.

So even if some of the White House’s stances concern you, know that that such major changes to Federal Student Aid are unlikely to take place until after the next election, if at all.

Also in the news…

News can be useful, but if you want some deeper advice, take a moment to sign up for the Student Loan Hero weekly digest email and get valuable financial knowledge sent straight to your inbox … for free!