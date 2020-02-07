Student Loan News: Lenders Accused of ‘Educational Redlining’

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

Student Borrower Protection Center warns of discriminatory practices

Student loan borrowers could be quoted interest rates and costs based partly on their school choice, according to a report published this week by the Student Borrower Protection Center (SBPC).

The study said that some lenders are charging more for their financial products to students who attend certain schools, such as HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges or Universities) or community colleges.

The SBPC, a nonprofit led by the former student loan ombudsman for Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, cited two case studies in its findings:

Borrowing a $10,000 student loan for college: One lender would charge $1,134 more for a student attending a two-year school, compared to a peer attending a four-year program. Refinancing a student loan after graduating: One lender would charge a graduate of Howard University (an HBCU) $3,499 more than a peer from New York University, and $1,724 more for a graduate of New Mexico State University (named in the study as a Hispanic-Serving Institution) than it would for an New York University grad.

“The use of education data in underwriting raises significant fair lending concerns, and its

widespread adoption could reinforce systemic barriers to financial inclusion for Black and Latinx

Consumers,” the report said. “Where the effects of these practices have negative economic consequences for borrowers from historically marginalized communities, these practices are known as ‘Educational Redlining.’”

The SBPC said in the report that private loan companies should be transparent about their use of education data, while also calling for greater government regulation. For their part, lenders named in the report challenged its validity when speaking with Yahoo Finance and The Washington Post.

How it affects YOU: When borrowers apply for student loans, they’re made aware that factors like their credit score and debt-to-income ratio will determine their interest rates. We’ve also reported on how where you live could affect your rate on certain financial products.

As you shop around for student loans or refinancing options, consider vetting lenders. Ask each one about its underwriting criteria. If a bank or online company penalizes you because of where you are going or went to school, you might consider signing on with a competitor.

