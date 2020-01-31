Student Loan News: Parent Borrowers Struggle to Repay Federal Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

Most parents fail to repay children’s student loans on schedule, Texas study finds

When student loans lead the news, it’s the student cast as struggling. A new study of student loan borrowers in Texas, however, shows that a majority of parents taking out federal loans for their children’s college education also have trouble with timely repayment.

The study, released this month by the nonprofit Trellis Company, found that just 45% of Parent PLUS Loan borrowers in the state complete their repayment without interruption. In fact, among the study’s sample of nearly 60,000 Texas-based borrowers, 31% were delinquent at least once, 8% of borrowers had defaulted, and 7% hadn’t reduced their balance within seven years of starting repayment.

Parents of children attending Minority-Serving Institutions were more likely to experience hiccups in repayment. Just 40% completed their repayment on time, while 10% experienced at least one default, and 8% weren’t able to decrease their debt’s starting balance.

This is a significant problem, especially if we assume that parents in other states face a similar situation. By the close of 2018, 3.6 million parents nationally owed $89.9 billion in Parent PLUS Loans. On the bright side, their annual borrowing held steady during the 2010s after doubling in the previous decade.

“These difficulties appear to have a cascading effect on their broader financial lives,” the study’s authors concluded. “Parents in our study report making significant sacrifices to provide educational opportunities for their children, sometimes jeopardizing their retirement savings.”

How it affects YOU: If you’re a parent considering borrowing on behalf of your student, weigh the pros and cons of Parent PLUS loans before signing on the dotted line. And if you’re already in repayment on PLUS Loans, consider ways to optimize that repayment. Enrolling in Income-Contingent Repayment, for example, could lighten your monthly load.

Also in the news…

News can be useful, but if you want some deeper advice, take a moment to sign up for the Student Loan Hero weekly digest email and get valuable financial knowledge sent straight to your inbox … for free!