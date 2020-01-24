Student Loan News: Student Debt Can Lead to Undesirable Jobs

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

Survey: Current students plan career choices based on debt

More than 6 out of 10 current college students would accept a job they’re not passionate about, and nearly two-thirds would jump at the first offer — all because of financial concerns, according to a survey released on Wednesday by Handshake.

That’s sad but not surprising. The country’s class of 2018 left school with an average education debt of nearly $30,000, according to our own student loan data.

Handshake’s survey reveals the ramifications: Respondents said their chief concerns after leaving college would be finding work (25.1%) and repaying student debt (20.1%). More than half said they believed it would be harder to land a position than it was when their parents graduated.

Student debt is also more likely to impact the career choices of first-generation students. About 42% of first-in-their-family graduates haven’t pursued their dream job because of salary concerns, according to a related Student Loan Hero survey of borrowers who finished school over the last five years.

How it affects YOU: If you’re still in school but already worried about your student loan repayment, consider ways to lighten your future load. By making in-school payments, for example, you could ensure your loan balance doesn’t balloon before graduation.

Also, confirm that your choice of major will lead to a rewarding, if not high-paying, career. You don’t have to earn six figures to stave off student debt. Income-driven repayment for federal loans, for example, would cap your monthly payment at a percentage of your disposable income, making servicing your debt possible even with a modest-paying job.

Also in the news…

The American Federation of Teachers sued Betsy DeVos on Wednesday, alleging that the Education secretary wasn’t protecting borrowers from for-profit schools, NPR reported. The teachers union took issue with DeVos repealing the so-called gainful employment rule in July 2019. Its suit follows a similar legal action last year against DeVos over Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) promised to fire DeVos in her first 100 days in office, as reported by The Washington Free Beacon. Of course, it’s rare for a president from a different party to keep their predecessor’s Cabinet secretaries.

Marketwatch reported on the drawbacks of mass student debt forgiveness proposed by presidential candidates Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.): increasing income tax burdens and decreasing credit scores. For their part, the candidates say their plans would account for such side effects.

A legislative proposal in Oklahoma would aim to protect the state’s student loan borrowers from predatory lenders, according to News on 6. If passed, the law would create a student borrower bill of rights, offering consumer-oriented guidelines for student loans that already exist for credit cards and other financial products.

News can be useful, but if you want some deeper advice, take a moment to sign up for the Student Loan Hero weekly digest email and get valuable financial knowledge sent straight to your inbox … for free!