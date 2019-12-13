Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

New bill would pare down the FAFSA, eliminate IDR paperwork, restore HBCU funds

Congress passed the Future Act on Tuesday, drawing bipartisan support to affect significant changes to federal student aid. If signed into law by the president, the bill would simplify the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and eliminate annual paperwork for borrowers repaying federal loans on an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan.

As we noted last week, it would also permanently fund Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other Minority-Serving Institutions.

Because the legislation would allow the IRS to share taxpayer data with the Department of Education, the FAFSA would shrink by 22 questions, and the recertification process for IDR plans would be automated, according to Inside Higher Ed’s reporting.

How it affects YOU: Whether you’re a current student or an indebted alumnus, the Future Act could simplify your relationship with Federal Student Aid.

A pared-down FAFSA would seem to make it easier for students of all levels to access federal grants, work-study programs and loans. And not having to recertify your income while repaying your federal student debt would take one headache out of the repayment process.

DeVos sets changes to borrower defense program

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday released a new methodology for deciding how much relief applicants can receive via the borrower defense to repayment rule. The rule, introduced in 2016, allows borrowers who were defrauded by their school to have their student loans wiped away.

Under the amendment, DeVos said, an applicant’s eligibility for partial or full loan cancellation will hinge on their employment earnings.

“This new methodology treats students fairly and ensures that taxpayers who did not go to college or who faithfully paid off their student loans do not shoulder student loan costs for those who didn’t suffer harm,” DeVos said in the announcement.

Defense to repayment claims were set to resume processing this week, with borrowers being made aware of their eligibility.

How it affects YOU: If you believe you were defrauded by your school or already have a pending application for discharge of your loans, you might bristle at this new framework. Earning a healthy income could limit how much of your student loan debt is eligible for cancellation.

Keep in mind that to receive relief of any amount, you must first meet the other requirements of borrower defense to repayment.

Also in the news…

