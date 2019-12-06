Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

DeVos proposes separating student aid from Department of Ed

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stated the administration’s desire on Tuesday to shift the federal government’s $1.56 trillion student loan portfolio to an independent governmental agency.

Speaking at the annual Federal Student Aid (FSA) Training Conference in Reno, Nev., DeVos said the transition would allow an “apolitical board of governors” to better manage the portfolio, according to Politico’s reporting.

“FSA’s mission is to serve students and families,” she said, “but its structure is set up to serve politicians and their policies.”

How it affects YOU: DeVos’ declaration was not a formal proposal, and legislative language had yet to be written. Such a seismic shift would require Congress to act, and it’s not clear both sides of the aisle are so inclined. House Education and Labor Chairman Bobby Scott (D-Va.), for example, told Politico: “There’s nothing that could be done with a new agency that can’t be done today.”

FSA offers sneak peek at new loan-servicing platform

Another piece of big news from the FSA Training Conference came not from DeVos, but Mark Brown. The FSA’s chief operating officer provided a preview of NextGen, the forthcoming student loan servicing system.

Announced in 2017 and initially slated to debut in 2019, NextGen has yet to fulfill its promise as a one-stop-shop for federal loan borrowers. Still, Brown spoke highly of three tools that will be featured in the new platform:

Ask “Aiden”: The virtual assistant built with artificial intelligence would be a point of contact for students with questions about paying for college or repaying their loan debt.

Informed Borrower Tool: A likely replacement for federal loan entrance counseling , this tool would help students forecast their loan repayment.

Loan Simulator: After inputting their personal information and academic goals, students would receive personalized options to consider for financing their education.

How it affects YOU: It wasn’t immediately clear when NextGen will come to life, but its eventual arrival will, hopefully, improve your federal loan repayment experience. As we learn more about NextGen, we’ll be sure to pass along the details.

Also in the news…

