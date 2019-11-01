Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

Fresh student loan scams surface

Has the Consumer Advocacy Center offered to help you with your loans? Or maybe another group is arranging to discharge all your debt for just under $1,000? If so, watch out!

Student loan repayment fraud is back in the news this week, with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) getting a court order to shut down an allegedly illegal student loan relief outfit known as the “Consumer Advocacy Center” (among other names). The CFPB claims the company sucked up “over $71 million in unlawful advance fees” from borrowers since at least 2015.

According to the CFPB complaint, the California-based company would — among other things — place clients’ student loans in forbearance without telling them, “so that consumers [could] better afford the companies’ significant fees.” The alleged scammers are also accused of providing false information to the government as they tried to qualify clients for lower monthly payments.

The CFPB filed the complaint along with Minnesota, North Carolina and the city of Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, over in Denver, a local NBC affiliate reports an outbreak of apparently fraudulent phone calls to student loan borrowers, offering to discharge all student debt for three payments of $300 each.

According to KUSA 9News, the callers have managed to take both money and personal information from their alleged victims.

How it affects YOU: A little bit of knowledge can go a long way toward insulating you against these unscrupulous con artists. For instance, you shouldn’t ever have to pay to change your federal student loan repayment plan or consolidate your loans, unless it’s part of a service offered by a student loan counselor. And even then, the fees should never be charged upfront, as noted in our guide to spotting student loan scams. To protect yourself, start by checking out our study of the three most common student loan swindles, according to internet misinformation watchdog Snopes.

