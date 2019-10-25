Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

FSA Payment Card would be fee-free, optional for students

If you’re a student at one of four universities, you might want to make some room in your wallet.

Purdue University, the University of Georgia, Jackson State University and the University of California at Riverside were selected to participate in the Federal Student Aid (FSA) office’s debit card pilot program, according to Politico.

The so-called FSA Payment Card has been months in the making: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos unveiled the plan in January. It would follow through on the current administration’s goal of helping students pay for secondary expenses like room and board and books without incurring fees for private credit and debit cards.

Here’s how it would work in practice: Instead of being issued a refund for any leftover federal loan funds, the balance would land on the card. Borrowers could then swipe or insert the card to cover other costs of attending college.

All four schools expected to participate told Politico they won’t “endorse or prohibit” the cards but will merely give their students the option of using one. Critics worry about student’s data privacy, as well as whether their financial aid spending would be restricted.

Payment card companies First Data, Urban FT and Metabank were reportedly chosen to work alongside the selected schools.

How it affects YOU: Unless you attend or plan to attend one of the four participating schools, it’s unlikely you’ll be affected right away. If the pilot goes well, however, students and their families could have access to this new payment method at other colleges and universities in the future.

You’ll want to keep critics’ concerns in mind, however. It remains to be seen whether the debit cards would limit your ability to spend your financial aid how you see fit. If you’re a (future) federal student loan borrower, you might take this news as a reminder of how to use extra loan funds and what to avoid.

Also in the news …

