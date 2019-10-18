Student Loan News: House Dems Pitch Broad Education Reform

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

House proposes ‘modest’ but expansive College Affordability Act

The Higher Education Act of 1965 is overdue to be reauthorized. Leading senators and the current administration have weighed in on changes they’d like to see, and this week the House Democrats added their latest ideas on remaking financial aid.

The College Affordability Act would, in part, help states offer tuition-free community college and expand federal grant and loan programs — but it would stop short of matching the wider-sweeping promises of some presidential candidates.

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), the chairman of the House’s education and labor committee, presented the bill on Tuesday as a “more modest proposal [that] can actually pass in this Congress,” according to Politico.

You can check out the full text here, but some of the initiatives contained in the bill include:

Increasing Pell Grant availability and reviving the defunct Perkins Loan program for lower-income students

Holding schools that receive federal financial aid to a higher standard

Streamlining repayment for federal loan borrowers and allowing some to lower their interest rates

Improving the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and strengthening borrower defense to repayment rules

Politico reported criticism from Republical House members, however, who said the bill would create red tape and drive up the cost of college.

How it affects YOU: In 2017, the House Republicans sought to revamp the system with the PROSPER Act, but it failed to become law despite full Republican control of government. With the Congress now split between the two main parties, passage of the College Affordability Act through the GOP-held Senate faces even longer odds.

Still, it’s worth keeping an eye on the debate in Washington. The Higher Education Act was last revamped in 2008, and its next iteration is likely to affect current and future students and borrowers for some time to come.

Also in the news …

