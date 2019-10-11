Student Loan News: Biden Details Student Aid Plan

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

Biden promises free community college, lighter loan repayment

One way you might lower your college costs is to enroll in a two-year program before transferring to finish your degree at a four-year school. Joe Biden, one of the frontrunners in the presidential race, hopes to make that route even more appealing — by making it free.

Zero-cost community college was at the center of the former vice president’s proposal for higher education, unveiled Tuesday on his campaign website, expected to cost $750 billion over 10 years. The “first dollar” financial aid would cover tuition and fees, meaning that other grants, scholarships and assistance could be used to cover secondary expenses, such as room and board.

Biden, who also pledged to double Pell Grant awards and increase funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions, previously offered a rough outline of his vision for higher education in August.

The veteran Democrat’s proposed changes for borrowers who are already saddled with student loan debt are more modest than the plans put forth by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), both of which surpass the $1 trillion price tag.

However, Biden’s plan would mean significant changes to the current system for federal loan borrowers, including:

Automatic enrollment in an income-driven repayment plan (but with the option to switch plans)

Delay payments until the borrower is earning an income of at least $25,000 (with no interest accruing until that point)

Monthly payment capped at 5% of discretionary income (rather than 10%-15%, as it stands now)

Loan forgiveness after 20 years of repayment (currently some plans require 25 years) and with no tax on the canceled amount

Higher approval rates for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (which cancels the outstanding student loan balances of government and nonprofit employees after 10 years)

These modifications could lighten borrowers’ monthly burden, but at the same time prolong repayment. Biden’s revamp of income-driven repayment would also be more expensive for taxpayers, as there are no income requirements to join the program — unlike the current system — and even those with large salaries can take part.

How it affects YOU: If you’re a current or future student, you might consider the community college path, regardless of whether Biden makes it to the White House or not. Spending your first two years at a lower-cost school close to home could save you thousands of dollars — $11,377 on average, according to our research.

If, on the other hand, you’ve been off campus for a while, Biden’s proposal could significantly change the trajectory of your federal student loan repayment. You could lower your monthly payment to a more manageable amount and receive relief at the 20-year mark. (Biden wouldn’t offer forgiveness on private loans, as the Warren and Sanders plans do, but he would make it possible for borrowers to discharge the debt via bankruptcy.)

Stay informed by learning about each presidential contender’s plan for college costs and student loan relief.

Also in the news …

