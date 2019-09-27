Student Loan News: Court Documents Put Navient in Focus

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

Federal loan servicer said to have steered borrowers into forbearance

“Forbear them, forbear them, make (borrowers) relinquish the ball.”

That was the “battle cry” of Navient leadership, at least according to a 2010 memo released as part of the federal student loan servicer’s ongoing legal battle with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

“Said another way, we are very liberal in our use of forbearance once it has been determined that a borrower cannot pay cash or utilize other entitlement programs,” continues the memo, which was posted online by the nonprofit Student Borrower Protection Center.

Forbearance allows struggling federal loan borrowers to postpone their loan payments, avoiding default, but also piling on additional interest. According to the CFPB, encouraging borrowers to pause their repayment — instead of other options, such as enrolling in income-driven repayment (IDR) — added $4 billion to Navient’s revenue.

In the memo, released in federal court, the Navient executive in question also estimated that 7 out of every 10 federal loan borrowers would end up in forbearance, but adds: “That mix is likely to change over time as we improve our ability to communicate the benefits of and fulfill other programs such as income-based repayment.”

Navient — a publicly traded corporation which has been sued by various states over similar issues surrounding its student loan servicing — countered that the memo is being mischaracterized. The servicer’s general counsel told the Washington Post that Navient enrolls borrowers in IDR at a high clip compared to other federal loan servicers.

The Washington Post report said, however, that other released court documents might not reflect well on Navient either. For instance, one unsealed record shows that the head of the company’s call centers in 2011-2012 wasn’t aware that IDR was even a possibility for borrowers.

How it affects YOU: If you have Navient-serviced student debt, you might already be familiar with the company’s checkered history. If you find yourself having trouble with you servicer, then it’s vital that you take charge of your own repayment. Understand your options, and don’t be afraid to dictate your choices to your servicer. This way, you can ensure you’re headed in the right direction.

Of course, you don’t have to go it alone. For unbiased assistance, consider our guide on who to ask for repayment advice.

Also in the news …

News can be useful, but if you want some deeper advice, take a moment to sign up for the Student Loan Hero weekly digest email and get valuable financial knowledge sent straight to your inbox … for free!