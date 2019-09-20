Student Loan News: New Mexico Takes ‘Free College’ to New Level

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

Governor’s plan would waive (some) college costs

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham isn’t waiting around for potential Democratic presidents to enact a free-college-for-all platform.

Announced Wednesday, Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship would make her state’s 29 public colleges and universities tuition-free for residents. Unlike the Excelsior Scholarship offered by New York, the only other state to take up the “free college” concept so far, the New Mexico proposal would benefit all students regardless of their family income.

If approved by legislators, the Opportunity Scholarship could lessen the need for student loans in New Mexico, but let’s be clear: It wouldn’t eradicate education debt in the state. The program covers just tuition and fees but not room and board, books and supplies or other living expenses. Consider that tuition and fees to attend the University of New Mexico for the 2019-2020 school year, for example, represented just 33% of the school’s own estimated cost of attendance.

How it affects YOU: If you live and learn in New Mexico, the Opportunity Scholarship is a major victory. It could erase your tuition costs, although you’d still need to figure out how to reduce your overall cost of attendance.

If you live outside New Mexico, examine your own state’s free-college policy (if it has one). Visit your state agency’s website via the Department of Education to learn more. Your chances of finding a free education are hit-or-miss: 17 states have such programs in action, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, although none of them are as far-reaching as New Mexico’s.

And if your state doesn’t even offer free community college, don’t lose hope. There are plenty of other ways to pay for school without resorting to debt.

Also in the news …

News can be useful, but if you want some deeper advice, take a moment to sign up for the Student Loan Hero weekly digest email and get valuable financial knowledge sent straight to your inbox … for free!