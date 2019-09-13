Student Loan News: Education Dept. Not Sharing Data With States

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

PSLF denies 99% of requests (again)

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has released new numbers on Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) approvals, and they’re as low as ever. Of all the applications, the Education Department approved just 1%, or 661 requests, for forgiveness, and denied 99%, or 52,523 requests, little changed from the previous PSLF numbers released in May.

According to the GAO, the Education Department doesn’t provide enough details on the PSLF program online, and loan servicers are not required to share information on the program via their own websites. As a result, the GAO said, the application process is “not clear to borrowers” and many “may miss the opportunity to have their loans forgiven.”

How it affects YOU: If you’re banking on PSLF, make sure to research the program’s requirements and expectations. Don’t rely solely on the Education Department website, as it might not tell you everything you need to know. Instead, look to other trusted resources to fill in the gaps. And make sure to submit the Employment Certification Form every year to ensure you’re staying on track toward loan forgiveness.

Education Dept. stops sharing student loan info with states

While state law enforcement agencies have requested student loan data, the Education Department has stopped sharing it. Diane Jones, a top advisor to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, said the department’s move was meant to protect the privacy of borrowers, according to Politico.

Jones also said that most requests for data had to do with investigations into identity theft, though at least some of the requests come from state attorneys general who are investigating or suing federal student loan servicers. The North Carolina attorney’s general office, for instance, had its request denied for information about the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency and the PSLF program.

How it affects YOU: Unless you’re taking legal action against a federal student loan servicer, this stance from the Education Department probably won’t affect you much. But it does reveal the limitations that states are up against in investigations they pursue or legal actions they take against student loan servicers for misleading or otherwise acting against the best interest of borrowers.

Also in the news…

During the annual National HBCU Week Conference, Trump pledged to support HBCUs. Shortly after the president’s speech, the head of the Thurgood Marshall Fund called on Trump to pass the Future Act, saying that without it, minority-serving institutions will lose hundreds of millions a year in federal funding.

After months of opposition from the administration, the borrower defense to repayment program is on track to grant loan discharges to former students of the now defunct ITT Tech, Politico reported last week. Those who were attending the school at the time it closed in September 2016 should see their federal loan balances automatically discharged soon.

The state of Maryland is offering a new tax credit for state residents who have at least $5,000 to pay on their student loans, reports Delmarva Public Radio. Nearly 9,500 residents could qualify for the tax credits — if they file before the Sept. 15 deadline.

Hasan Minhaj, comedian and host of “The Patriot Act,” testified before Congress on Tuesday about loan servicing companies and borrower protections, MarketWatch reported. In a recent episode of his show, Minhaj criticized student loan servicer Navient and the Trump administration.

News can be useful, but if you want some deeper advice, take a moment to sign up for the Student Loan Hero weekly digest email and get valuable financial knowledge sent straight to your inbox… for free!