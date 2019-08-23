Student Loan News: CFPB Taps FedLoans Exec For Oversight Role

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.
CFPB appointment stirs controversy
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) was hit by a fresh wave of criticism this week after appointing a former executive from Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA, the parent of FedLoan Servicing) to run its student loan ombudsman’s office. The move puts Robert G. Cameron — the former head of litigation, compliance and risk mitigation efforts at PHEAA — in charge of overseeing student loan servicers and lenders, Inside Higher Ed reported.
The position had sat vacant since former CFPB student loan ombudsman, Seth Frotman, resigned in protest a year ago, saying the agency was acting against borrowers’ interests. Earlier this week, Frotman slammed Cameron’s appointment, telling Inside Higher Ed that he thought it was “outrageous that an executive from the student loan company that has cheated students and taxpayers … is now in charge of protecting borrowers’ rights.”
For his own part, Cameron was quoted by Politico as saying that “in all of my work, my commitment has always been to serve the American people, and I look forward to continuing that mission at the Bureau.”
How it affects YOU: The worry here is that Cameron will side with lenders over borrowers, given that he comes from that industry and that PHEAA has certainly had its share of complaints in the past, as Los Angeles Times notes. And while we don’t yet know he’ll perform, his appointment seems to have only added to concerns about whether the CFPB will actually assist student loan borrowers in need.
As we noted just last week, however, even if the CFPB proves unhelpful, you can always help yourself. If you’re having trouble with repayment, research your options rather than relying on your servicer to walk you through them. And in some cases, such as being defrauded by a school, you could find low-cost or free legal aid to press your rights.
Also in the news…
- Historically Black colleges and universities are set to lose $2.55 billion in funding for science and mathematics programs if a pair of bills making their way through Congress don’t pass, the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) warns. Fortunately, the bills have bipartisan backing, and the UNCF has launched a campaign to lobby for their passage — you can join the effort via their website.
- College students’ engagement in politics is growing, with a survey from education company Chegg showing that 65% of the roughly 1,000 students surveyed had previously voted in an election, and a whopping 80% plan to vote in 2020. However, as Business Insider notes, college student voter turnout in 2016 was a more modest 48.3%.
- Views on whether colleges have a positive or negative effect on the U.S. have become increasingly partisan, according to a new study by the Pew Research Center. As recently as 2015, majorities of both Republican and Democrats felt colleges were a force for good, but Republicans have since soured on higher education, with 59% saying colleges have a negative effect on the U.S.
- The current edition of the New Yorker magazine features a satire on how paying back your student loans could take three lifetimes. Sadly, a (non-satirical) Bloomberg Businessweek report out the previous week noted that some borrowers may in fact spend their entire lives in student debt.
- As we’ve said before, student loans aren’t just a U.S. thing. In fact, even China, a nominally communist nation, has problems with student debt… and misbehaving lenders. The Sixth Tone, an online state-run English-language publication, reported earlier this month that a bank in eastern China was in trouble for trying to shame student borrowers into repayment. The bank published the names, addresses, loan amounts and other personal information on social media, hoping it would pressure on those who owed it money.
News can be useful, but if you want some deeper advice, take a moment to sign up for the Student Loan Hero weekly digest email and get valuable financial knowledge sent straight to your inbox… for free!
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2019!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.47% APR (with Auto Pay) to 7.59% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 2.27% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.89% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of August 15, 2019, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 08/15/2019. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at hello@earnest.com, or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2018 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
2 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
3 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
FIXED APR
However, if the borrower chooses to make monthly payments automatically by electronic funds transfer (EFT) from a bank account, the fixed rate will decrease by 0.25%, and will increase back up to the regular fixed interest rate described in the preceding paragraph if the borrower stops making (or we stop accepting) monthly payments automatically by EFT from the designated borrower’s bank account.
VARIABLE APR
However, if the borrower chooses to make monthly payments automatically by electronic funds transfer (EFT) from a bank account, the variable rate will decrease by 0.25%, and will increase back up to the regular variable interest rate described in the preceding paragraph if the borrower stops making (or we stop accepting) monthly payments automatically by EFT from the designated borrower’s bank account.
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
4 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 2.37% effective July 10, 2019.
6 Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.
Citizens Bank Disclosures
|2.27% – 6.89%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.27% – 7.55%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.43% – 6.65%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.24% – 6.67%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.37% – 7.95%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.46% – 9.24%6
|Undergrad & Graduate