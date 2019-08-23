Student Loan News: CFPB Taps FedLoans Exec For Oversight Role

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

CFPB appointment stirs controversy

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) was hit by a fresh wave of criticism this week after appointing a former executive from Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA, the parent of FedLoan Servicing) to run its student loan ombudsman’s office. The move puts Robert G. Cameron — the former head of litigation, compliance and risk mitigation efforts at PHEAA — in charge of overseeing student loan servicers and lenders, Inside Higher Ed reported.

The position had sat vacant since former CFPB student loan ombudsman, Seth Frotman, resigned in protest a year ago, saying the agency was acting against borrowers’ interests. Earlier this week, Frotman slammed Cameron’s appointment, telling Inside Higher Ed that he thought it was “outrageous that an executive from the student loan company that has cheated students and taxpayers … is now in charge of protecting borrowers’ rights.”

For his own part, Cameron was quoted by Politico as saying that “in all of my work, my commitment has always been to serve the American people, and I look forward to continuing that mission at the Bureau.”

How it affects YOU: The worry here is that Cameron will side with lenders over borrowers, given that he comes from that industry and that PHEAA has certainly had its share of complaints in the past, as Los Angeles Times notes. And while we don’t yet know he’ll perform, his appointment seems to have only added to concerns about whether the CFPB will actually assist student loan borrowers in need.

As we noted just last week, however, even if the CFPB proves unhelpful, you can always help yourself. If you’re having trouble with repayment, research your options rather than relying on your servicer to walk you through them. And in some cases, such as being defrauded by a school, you could find low-cost or free legal aid to press your rights.

Also in the news…

