Student Loan News: Lawmakers Sweat CFPB; Taylor Swift Helps a Fan

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

House leaders want answers from CFPB, Dept. of Education

A trio of House committee chairs have fired off letters to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and Department of Education to demand documents and information about the regulation (or lack of regulation) of student loan servicers.

Although the CFPB was once seen as a prime advocate for student loan borrowers, its reputation has taken some hits over the past couple years, especially after its student loan ombudsman slammed the agency as he resigned in protest last summer. In one case, it’s even been accused of offering potentially bad advice to borrowers.

The letter from the three House committee heads accused the CFPB of taking “actions that weaken its ability to fulfill its mission to protect student loan borrowers,” and said the body was “providing potentially harmful and conflicting advice to student loan borrowers.”

For its part, the CFPB has said the Department of Education was blocking oversight of student loan lenders by telling the lenders they don’t need to comply with the CFPB’s requests for information. The House leaders’ letter to the department referenced this, alleging that it is “shielding student loan servicing companies from state law enforcement and undermining the CFPB’s oversight of these companies.”

Meanwhile, Politico said Thursday it had obtained emails showing that Jack Remondi, the chief executive officer of major student loan servicer Navient, personally asked an aide to DeVos to have the department declare state governments couldn’t regulate servicers.

How it affects YOU: Any big changes at the CFPB or Department of Education may be slow in coming — the three House chairs are Democratic, while the two agencies are run by Republicans, almost guaranteeing a standoff. Since some of the criticism involves bad advice, you can protect yourself by doing some research of your own and knowing your rights as a borrower, especially when it comes to modifying your repayment plan or considering forbearance. Look into what your options are before you speak with your servicer so that you make the choice for yourself rather than outsourcing the decision to your lender.

Also in the news…

News can be useful, but if you want some deeper advice, take a moment to sign up for the Student Loan Hero weekly digest email and get valuable financial knowledge sent straight to your inbox… for free!

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2019!