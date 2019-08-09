Student Loan News: You Must Finish Your FAFSA, Or Else …

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

Illinois joins FAFSA-mandatory states

Every year, college students walk away from valuable financial aid funds because they fail to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as the FAFSA. Despite the name, the FAFSA offers far more than just federal student aid — everything from work study to federal student loans to private scholarships can be unlocked with this one form.

Realizing that many needy (and even not-so-needy) students were missing out, Louisiana passed a rule last year requiring all high school seniors to complete the FAFSA, and Texas followed suit in June with a FAFSA requirement of its own. Inside Higher Ed reports that the Louisiana rule has succeeded in driving a 25% increase in FAFSA completions.

Will this be a new trend? Illinois last week became the third state to demand graduating seniors fill out the FAFSA, Illinois Public Radio reported, though you’ll still be able to get your diploma if extenuating circumstances stop you from completing the application.

How it affects YOU: If you or anyone you know is headed to college, university, trade school or anywhere else that might qualify for financial aid, make sure they fill out their FAFSA. It’s not very difficult — you can even do it over the new FAFSA mobile app — though since some of the aid money is first-come-first-served, it’s best to file your FAFSA as quickly as possible once the new application period begins on Oct. 1. And whatever you do, don’t let someone scam you into paying them to file your FAFSA (after all, the word “free” is part of the application’s name).

Also in the news…

News can be useful, but if you want some deeper advice, take a moment to sign up for the Student Loan Hero weekly digest email and get valuable financial knowledge sent straight to your inbox… for free!

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2019!