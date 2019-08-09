Student Loan News: You Must Finish Your FAFSA, Or Else …

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.
Illinois joins FAFSA-mandatory states
Every year, college students walk away from valuable financial aid funds because they fail to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as the FAFSA. Despite the name, the FAFSA offers far more than just federal student aid — everything from work study to federal student loans to private scholarships can be unlocked with this one form.
Realizing that many needy (and even not-so-needy) students were missing out, Louisiana passed a rule last year requiring all high school seniors to complete the FAFSA, and Texas followed suit in June with a FAFSA requirement of its own. Inside Higher Ed reports that the Louisiana rule has succeeded in driving a 25% increase in FAFSA completions.
Will this be a new trend? Illinois last week became the third state to demand graduating seniors fill out the FAFSA, Illinois Public Radio reported, though you’ll still be able to get your diploma if extenuating circumstances stop you from completing the application.
How it affects YOU: If you or anyone you know is headed to college, university, trade school or anywhere else that might qualify for financial aid, make sure they fill out their FAFSA. It’s not very difficult — you can even do it over the new FAFSA mobile app — though since some of the aid money is first-come-first-served, it’s best to file your FAFSA as quickly as possible once the new application period begins on Oct. 1. And whatever you do, don’t let someone scam you into paying them to file your FAFSA (after all, the word “free” is part of the application’s name).
Also in the news…
- Late last week, a new law came into effect in Louisiana, preventing authorities from taking away professional licenses if the holder is delinquent on their student loans, KSLA reported.
- Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is joining the Campaign for Free College Tuition as co-chair of its advisory board, along with former Michigan Gov. James Blanchard. The group promotes efforts to make public colleges tuition-free, with Politico noting that Raimondo passed a program in 2017 to set up free community college in her state.
- The Colorado Student Loan Servicers Act, passed back in May, went into effect last Friday, according to collection agency trade group ACA International. The law regulates student loan servicers and sets up a state student loan ombudsperson’s office to resolve complaints.
- The Education Department has restored aid to online students in California after compliance issues had threatened to cut funding for roughly 80,000 students, Politico reported.
- The government also amended a previous warning about hackers creating fake student accounts on the Ellucian platform popular with universities. It said in the latest update that it had “not found any instances where the Ellucian Banner System vulnerability has been exploited or is related to the issues described in the original alert.”
