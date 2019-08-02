Student Loan News: Government Says It’s Getting Scammed

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.
Harris, others detail student debt proposals
With the 2020 presidential primaries drawing closer each day, the candidates’ positions on the student debt crisis are coming into sharper focus. While Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have attracted a lot of attention with their wide-ranging student loan forgiveness plans, other presidential hopefuls are also weighing in.
Sen. Kamala Harris was in the spotlight this week for her plan to offer up to $20,000 in forgiveness for students who received a Pell Grant and also “start a business that operates for three years in disadvantaged communities,” according to her campaign website.
While Harris’ initiative came under criticism for targeting too small of a subset of borrowers, the program — announced last weekend — was really more a part of her plan to boost entrepreneurship among Black Americans. Instead, the senator has a separate education plank that includes easing student loan interest rates, making community college tuition-free and providing a debt-free path to a four-year degree.
And while Harris’ student debt proposals received a lot of attention, the topic also came up several times during the past week’s round of candidate debates, as covered in reports from Yahoo Finance and Politico.
How it affects YOU: The discussion around student debt is worth following. Even if the candidate with your favorite proposal doesn’t make it to the White House, the eventual winner might take up the idea anyway — it’s not unusual for politicians to co-opt each other’s platforms. Check out our complete guide to the candidates’ views on student loans and higher education, which we will be updating regularly with the latest positions from the field.
Also, don’t be shy about writing in to the candidates’ campaigns to share your own thoughts, via the feedback forms on their websites. After all, many of these political initiatives come from constituents and other regular folk, not just lobbyists and policy groups.
Some IDR borrowers are rolling the government, GAO says
We often talk about student loan borrowers getting defrauded, but what about when it’s the borrowers who are doing the scamming?
A couple of not-so-uncommon schemes made news this past week, starting with a Government Accountability Office (GOA) report on fraudulent misuse of the income-driven repayment programs.
IDRs allow you to cap the amount you repay on your loans at a portion of your disposable income. And if that income is $0, then you pay $0. However, the GAO said that more than 95,000 IDR plans were found to have been “held by borrowers who reported zero income, yet potentially earned enough wages to make monthly student loan payments.”
At the same time, more than 40,000 IDR borrowers reported suspiciously large family sizes of nine or more (which also affects how much you pay), “including two plans for different borrowers that were approved using a family size of 93,” the report noted.
Meanwhile, the investigative journalism group ProPublica issued a report Monday on parents who hand over custody of a child to one of their relatives, allowing the child to declare themselves as an independent student and qualify for more financial aid. The report, from ProPublica’s Illinois chapter, cited more than 40 such cases of custody transfer for financial gain just in the suburban Lake County area of Chicago.
How it affects YOU: Just as it’s dangerous to cheat on your taxes, gaming financial aid is a very risky move. In the wake of the GAO report, the Department of Education has already begun asking tax authorities to verify IDR borrowers’ incomes, according to Accounting Today and other reports, so consequences could be coming to those who weren’t completely honest on their FAFSA. After all, just because we live in an unfair world doesn’t mean we should make things worse and take more than we deserve.
Also in the news…
- The snafu that could end up with 80,000 online college student in California losing their financial aid has yet to be resolved, Politico said, with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos blaming a lawsuit by a teacher’s union for the impasse.
- College Ave on Monday rolled out one of the more narrowly targeted student loans out there: It’s only offered to students at Harvard Law School.
- Is student debt really no laughing matter? Some seem to disagree, as the past week saw both a parody student loan sitcom from “The Daily Show”, and a bogus student debt relief plan from Slate.
