Student Loan News: Student Loan 401(k) Match Rules Remain Elusive

Updated on July 26, 2019
Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

Still no rules for student loan 401(k) match

A 401(k) plan might be of little use if you need every spare cent to pay off student loans — and perhaps partly for this reason, more and more employers are offering a student loan repayment assistance as a workplace benefit. According to an Employee Benefit News report released on Wednesday, the popularity of the student loan repayment plan is rising sharply — it cites data showing the number of companies offering this perk “has nearly doubled” over the past year.

And now some employers are looking to match student loan payments with funds into a 401(k), so that those with school debt can also save for retirement. Under this scheme, the employer would contribute to their workers’ 401(k) accounts based on those workers’ student loan payments, even though the employees themselves pay nothing to the 401(k). There was a lot of excitement around this idea, especially after the Internal Revenue Service issued guidance last year to a company starting such a program.

But that guidance was just for the company in question, and since then, no formal regulations have been issued. Human resources publication Workforce reported on Monday that recent meetings on the subject between the IRS and trade groups have yet to yield any big progress on this issue. As a result, a wave of new student loan 401(k) matching programs may have to wait, possibly until Congress to pass relevant laws, the report said.

How it affects YOU: Even if you have a raincloud of student loans following you around, you might still find ways to squirrel away a little something for your golden years. And it’s often worth it, since starting early, even with tiny amounts of money, can result in dramatically more funds when you do retire.

Fortunately, it’s no longer uncommon for employers to offer to match a portion of your student loan payments directly, even though you don’t get to put any of that into a tax-advantaged 401(k). And anyway, there are other methods to get things set up for the older, future you, including making micro-investments with your spare change, via apps like Acorns, Stash and Finhabits.

Also in the news …

  • A new government report suggests thousands may be cheating on their income-driven repayment plan by claiming a lower income or larger family size that is true. The report said it found more than 95,000 cases with “borrowers who reported zero income yet potentially earned enough wages to make monthly student loan payments,” as well as two cases in which borrowers claimed a family size of 93.
  • Up to 80,000 California students studying online could lose their federal financial aid until the state complies with a 2016 rule governing online education, Politico reported on Thursday.
  • A pair of U.S. senators have introduced a bill to create a special student loan forgiveness program for farmers. While farming is often a well-paid position, a 2017 farming survey found that student debt is the second-biggest concern for young farmers, after land access.
  • A new study from the Center for Responsible Learning says that student loan debt is increasing the overall racial inequality in America.
  • Google search results favor four-year universities over community colleges, with for-profit schools also less likely to show up, according to a report from the American Enterprise Institute.
  • The Associated Press reports that Virginia’s governor may soon roll out a proposal for free community college in the state.
  • Back in April, Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced her plan for mass student loan forgiveness, and this week she introduced a bill to bring that plan to reality, joined by Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) on the House side, Politico reported on Wednesday. (That said, chances of passage are very slim at this point).
  • A bankruptcy court in central Florida has launched a program to help people filing Chapter 13 bankruptcy to work out a repayment program for their student loans, the Orlando Sentinel reported last week. Unlike most other debt, federal student loans typically cannot be discharged in bankruptcy.
  • Follow-up: We reported last week that thousands of fake student accounts were created at as many as 62 colleges due to a software glitch. But the developer that created the software said that the fake-account problem wasn’t related to their program and had also happened at other schools, not just those that used their product.

News can be useful, but if you want some deeper advice, take a moment to sign up for the Student Loan Hero weekly digest email and get valuable financial knowledge sent straight to your inbox … for free!

LenderVariable APREligible Degrees 
2.41% – 6.99%1Undergrad
& Graduate

Visit Earnest
2.41% – 7.89%2Undergrad
& Graduate

Visit SoFi
2.43% – 6.65%3Undergrad
& Graduate

Visit Laurel Road
2.38% – 6.81%4Undergrad
& Graduate

Visit Lendkey
2.51% – 8.19%5Undergrad
& Graduate

Visit CommonBond
2.60% – 9.38%6Undergrad
& Graduate

Visit Citizens


