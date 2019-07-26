Student Loan News: Student Loan 401(k) Match Rules Remain Elusive

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

Still no rules for student loan 401(k) match

A 401(k) plan might be of little use if you need every spare cent to pay off student loans — and perhaps partly for this reason, more and more employers are offering a student loan repayment assistance as a workplace benefit. According to an Employee Benefit News report released on Wednesday, the popularity of the student loan repayment plan is rising sharply — it cites data showing the number of companies offering this perk “has nearly doubled” over the past year.

And now some employers are looking to match student loan payments with funds into a 401(k), so that those with school debt can also save for retirement. Under this scheme, the employer would contribute to their workers’ 401(k) accounts based on those workers’ student loan payments, even though the employees themselves pay nothing to the 401(k). There was a lot of excitement around this idea, especially after the Internal Revenue Service issued guidance last year to a company starting such a program.

But that guidance was just for the company in question, and since then, no formal regulations have been issued. Human resources publication Workforce reported on Monday that recent meetings on the subject between the IRS and trade groups have yet to yield any big progress on this issue. As a result, a wave of new student loan 401(k) matching programs may have to wait, possibly until Congress to pass relevant laws, the report said.

How it affects YOU: Even if you have a raincloud of student loans following you around, you might still find ways to squirrel away a little something for your golden years. And it’s often worth it, since starting early, even with tiny amounts of money, can result in dramatically more funds when you do retire.

Fortunately, it’s no longer uncommon for employers to offer to match a portion of your student loan payments directly, even though you don’t get to put any of that into a tax-advantaged 401(k). And anyway, there are other methods to get things set up for the older, future you, including making micro-investments with your spare change, via apps like Acorns, Stash and Finhabits.

Also in the news …

