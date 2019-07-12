Student Loan News: Action in the States; Teachers Sue Over PSLF

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

States (and schools) fight the student debt crisis

Let’s check back in on the state governments and their efforts to ease the burden for student loan borrowers. Following some progress made in recent months, this past week has seen fresh developments at the state level, as well as new student-loan-related initiatives by a few colleges:

California has launched CalHealthCares, a program to give physicians up to $300,000 in student loan forgiveness in exchange for taking at least 30% of their patients from MediCal, the state’s medical aid program for low-income residents. More than 1,300 doctors applied for the program, but just 247 were accepted, the Desert Sun reported.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts moved another step closer to creating a student loan bill of rights — just as states like Connecticut and Maine have done, as a pair of proposed laws on the matter moved before committee, the Lowell Sun reported. The bills would require student loan servicers to be licensed with the state and would create an ombudsman’s office to help those struggling with school debt. Efforts to enact such a law have been underway in Massachusetts since at least 2017.

But the road doesn’t run just one way: Oregon failed to pass legislation that would have allowed a state income-tax deduction for student loan payments, according to Law360. The move would have allowed deductions of both interest and principal payments, the Oregonian had reported earlier this year.

The University of Texas at Austin announced it will allow students from families with less than $65,000 in annual income to attend for free, according to the Dallas Morning News. The report notes that rival university Texas A&M has offered tuition-free attendance since 2011 for those with family incomes of $60,000 or below.

Embracing a trend that has swept through many of the Ivy League schools, upstate New York’s Colgate University says it will eliminate student loans from the awards packages of all students whose families make less than $125,000 a year, giving them grants instead, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. The 2019-2020 tuition for Colgate runs $57,695, with room and board bringing the cost of attendance to north of $72,000, the report said.

How it affects YOU: As we’ve said in this space before, state governments can often be more responsive to constituents, since they serve smaller populations. If this is an important issue for you, lobby your state representative and state senator. You can get the contact information by finding your state government website in this database. And if programs like California’s CalHealthCares intrigues you, take a look at our database of states’ student loan repayment assistance programs.

Teachers’ union files lawsuit to fix PSLF

The American Federation of Teachers union filed a lawsuit Thursday to have the government make fixes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which less than 1% of applicants have been able to qualify for so far.

The suit alleges that the Department of Education “knows of — but completely disregards — repeated misrepresentations made by [student loan] servicers to borrowers who are attempting to qualify … resulting in unwarranted denials of loan forgiveness,” NPR reported.

The union also wants to set up an appeals process for those who are denied PSLF, according to the lawsuit.

How it affects YOU: Because it’s so difficult to qualify for — at least for now — you should be very careful if you decide to pursue PSLF. Make sure your employer qualifies you for the program and that you’re on one of the eligible payment plans. In the meantime, keep watching the news: This latest lawsuit isn’t the first to target PSLF, but the fact that one of the largest teachers’ unions in the country is now involved could help make qualifying for forgiveness easier in the future.

Also in the news …

New data from the National Center for Education Statistics show that students at for-profit schools take on more debt than average and have a lower chance of finding employment, according to Politico.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos raised some eyebrows after she added an unusual signing statement to her required approval to discharge student loans for about 16,000 students from the now-defunct Corinthian Colleges, Politico also reported Wednesday. Below her signature, DeVos added “with extreme displeasure” — DeVos opposes wiping away student debt in such cases.

A study from the Center for American Progress looks at how race affects the amount of student debt a teacher need to take on to get their degree, and how this impacts the diversity of U.S. education professionals.

While we’ve talked about Americans fleeing the country to dodge student loan debt, it’s worth noting that this scenario isn’t just a U.S. thing. The Australian Associated Press has a report out warning Aussie expats that they must still pay back their student debt once their income reaches the level that triggers repayment (which is the policy over there).

For whatever it’s worth: A new survey shows that more than 80% of New Jersey accountants see student loan debt as a national crisis, according to InsiderNJ.

