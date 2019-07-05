Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

Betsy DeVos officially repeals Obama-era regulation

In 2014, the Obama Administration issued a rule meant to hold underperforming for-profit colleges and career schools to a higher standard. In exchange for access to federal student aid, the colleges in question were asked to prove that their students were finding jobs and repaying education debt.

By Monday, that so-called gainful employment rule ceased to exist.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos officially repealed the regulation on Monday, drawing drawing fire from critics who say it protected students from borrowing loans for programs that didn’t prepare them for the workforce. They point to data showing for-profit school graduates default on their student loans at higher rates.

Detractors of the rule, however, have long said that it unfairly targeted for-profit schools and put too much stock in graduates’ earnings.

DeVos, who reports said had previously rolled back investigations into for-profit colleges, was sued in October 2017 for failing to implement the gainful employment rule. Now she has eliminated it altogether.

Although the repeal won’t officially take effect until July 1, 2020, schools were given a chance to implement the change early.

How it affects YOU: If you already borrowed to attend an underwhelming for-profit college or career school, DeVos’ announcement might cause you to shake your head. If you’re a prospective college student, however, the Education Department doing away with these regulations might make you think twice about attending a for-profit school with a spotty track record. When building your college list, be wary of colleges and universities — for-profit or not — that force their students to leave campus in the red and without a clear way to make some green. For what it’s worth, DeVos said that students should rely on the College Scorecard to judge schools’ past performance, according to Politico’s reporting.

Also in the news …

Nine months after President Trump signed into law a provision that would allow cancer patients to postpone their student loan payments, no such deferments have been awarded. And, according to CNBC, the delay is due to a simple problem: The Education Department hasn’t made an application form available to borrowers via their loan servicers. Once it’s up and running, the provision would allow eligible borrowers to press pause on repayment while receiving cancer treatment and for six months afterward.

Reporting on the money behind America’s $1.56 trillion student loan debt, the Philadelphia Enquirer tabulated the salaries of federal loan servicer chief executive officers. Navient’s Jack Remondi ($6.9 million) and Nelnet CEO Jeffrey Noordhoek ($1.8 million) were atop the rankings. The Enquirer also cited OpenSecrets.org data showing that servicers spent almost $4.5 million lobbying Congress in 2018.

The college admissions bribery scandal that drew headlines in March can trace its beginnings to a Florida boarding school for student-athletes, according to the Wall Street Journal’s reporting. William “Rick” Singer, the alleged leader of the plot, hired an employee at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., to boost the ACT and SAT scores of his student clients.

As many 40 elite schools might have to pay a levy on student loan interest earned from their borrowers. That’s according to the Treasury Department’s guidelines for enforcing a tax on private university and college endowments. The Washington Post reported that the Treasury Department and the IRS would seek input from schools within the next three months to determine if student loan interest should instead be tax-exempt.

