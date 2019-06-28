Student Loan News: Bernie Sanders’ Debt Forgiveness Plan

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.
Bernie Sanders wants to forgive everyone
After proposing free college for all last year, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) dialed it up this Monday, unveiling a plan to offer student loan debt forgiveness for all. The idea is to forgive all of America’s $1.56 trillion in federal and private student loan debt, regardless of income or ability to pay.
Sanders’ proposal immediately drew comparisons with a plan from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), announced in April, to forgive an estimated $640 billion in student debt, based on borrowers’ incomes. Sanders would fund his plan with a tax on financial transactions, while Warren favors a marginal tax on wealth above $50 million.
“I happen … to believe in universality,” Sanders said in explaining why his plan isn’t need-based. “And that means if [President] Donald Trump wants to send his grandchildren to a public school [for free], he has the right to do that. … We are saying today that public colleges and universities should be tuition-free and debt-free for all Americans.”
Both Sanders and Warren are running for president in 2020.
How it affects YOU: With discussion out there of major new student loan relief plans, it can be tempting to just stop paying and wait it out — but this is a bad idea. Even if Sanders wins the presidency, he wouldn’t be in office until 2021, and there’s no guarantee he would be able to enact such an ambitious forgiveness plan. In the meantime, you could end up in default, with your finances in ruins for many years to come.
Generally, if you have the money to repay your student loans, you’re better off doing so — although there are ways to slow-walk your repayment that do make sense in certain cases. Make sure you think through all of the possible consequences before you start planning around unpassed laws and political candidates’ positions.
Also in the news …
- Givling, the app that promises to help repay your debt if you win its trivia contests, has drawn a lot of excitement among those with student loans. But CNBC said last Friday that some users report having paid thousands of dollars to move up the Givling rankings in order to win. It described the app as “expensive and risky,” mostly awarding prizes to those who spend money on its site or repeatedly watch ads.
- Income-share agreements (ISAs) — previously touted as a replacement for student loans — have come under fire recently for being a potential ripoff for some borrowers. But now, a bipartisan group of pro-ISA organizations is lobbying for new laws to regulate these programs, Politico reported Wednesday.
- For the first time ever, women look set to become a majority of America’s college-educated workforce, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of Labor Department data.
- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is facing a new lawsuit for allegedly dragging her heels on canceling the debt of students defrauded by their schools, CNN and others reported this week. DeVos had sought to change the Obama-era rule allowing defrauded students to get their loans wiped away, but a court decision last October said the Education Department must enforce it. Despite the ruling, critics have said DeVos and the department have failed to comply.
