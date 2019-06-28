Student Loan News: Bernie Sanders’ Debt Forgiveness Plan

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Welcome to Student Loan News, a weekly summary of developments and events affecting college debt in the U.S. Join us each Friday for a look at goings-on that could impact your own student loan situation.

Bernie Sanders wants to forgive everyone

After proposing free college for all last year, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) dialed it up this Monday, unveiling a plan to offer student loan debt forgiveness for all. The idea is to forgive all of America’s $1.56 trillion in federal and private student loan debt, regardless of income or ability to pay.

Sanders’ proposal immediately drew comparisons with a plan from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), announced in April, to forgive an estimated $640 billion in student debt, based on borrowers’ incomes. Sanders would fund his plan with a tax on financial transactions, while Warren favors a marginal tax on wealth above $50 million.

“I happen … to believe in universality,” Sanders said in explaining why his plan isn’t need-based. “And that means if [President] Donald Trump wants to send his grandchildren to a public school [for free], he has the right to do that. … We are saying today that public colleges and universities should be tuition-free and debt-free for all Americans.”

Both Sanders and Warren are running for president in 2020.

How it affects YOU: With discussion out there of major new student loan relief plans, it can be tempting to just stop paying and wait it out — but this is a bad idea. Even if Sanders wins the presidency, he wouldn’t be in office until 2021, and there’s no guarantee he would be able to enact such an ambitious forgiveness plan. In the meantime, you could end up in default, with your finances in ruins for many years to come.

Generally, if you have the money to repay your student loans, you’re better off doing so — although there are ways to slow-walk your repayment that do make sense in certain cases. Make sure you think through all of the possible consequences before you start planning around unpassed laws and political candidates’ positions.

