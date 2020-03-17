Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Student Loan Hero is thrilled to announce the six winners of our spring 2020 scholarship awards. These students have inspired us with their resilience and commitment to helping others.

We hope that these scholarships help ease the financial burden of college as they pursue their ambitions, as well as help minimize the amount of student debt they need to assume for their degrees. Read on to meet the recipients of our Student Loan Hero scholarships …

Get ready to apply for our fall 2020 scholarships

Feven Gebremariam, University of Texas at Tyler

Main prize: $5,000

While growing up in Ethiopia, Feven saw firsthand the dire consequences that come from limited access to health care and medication. To help realize what she calls a “fundamental human right to adequate health care,” Feven is pursuing an advanced degree in pharmacy school.

As a low-income student and the first in her family to attend college, Feven had to work 30 hours per week while pursuing her undergraduate studies. She also borrowed student loans to cover tuition. Feven hopes that this scholarship and other financial aid will enable her to work fewer hours as a student so she can focus on her studies and successfully earn her pharmacy degree.

Daniel Andersen, Brigham Young University

Main prize: $5,000

Missouri native and junior Daniel Anderson is pursuing his degree in journalism at his parents’ alma mater, Brigham Young University. Daniel was diagnosed with a form of muscular dystrophy when he was born, a disease that left him unable to walk. His experiences have led him to develop a drive and passion for life that he shares with those around him.

Daniel has spoken at several disability advocacy conferences and received awards for his work. After graduation, Daniel hopes to continue his activism and share his life story through public speaking. He also plans to use his journalism degree to become a media professional who promotes compassion and understanding.

Corinne Sylvain, University of Central Florida

Runner-up prize: $2,000

Corinne Sylvain is a nursing student at the University of Central Florida. The child of Haitian immigrants, Corinne has faced financial struggles along with her family, including unemployment and hunger. But she says these challenges taught her how to persevere in the face of hardship and stay focused on her goals.

Corinne aims to work at a children’s hospital after graduation and to one day open her own clinic. Through working as a pediatric nurse, Corinne plans to provide health care for her community and make a difference in people’s daily lives.

DeMario Butts, Howard University College of Medicine

Runner-up prize: $2,000

A fourth-year medical student at the Howard University College of Medicine, DeMario Butts, has demonstrated an unwavering devotion to helping the underprivileged and underserved. He is a board member at the New Freedmen’s Student Run Clinic at Howard University Hospital and has worked as a volunteer at the New York Avenue Men’s Emergency Shelter in Washington, D.C., and at Health Talents International, where he helped provide medical aid to villages in rural Guatemala.

Raised by his great-grandmother in the public housing projects of Chattanooga, Tenn., DeMario credits her and other kind people in his community with helping him overcome adversity and excel in school. After graduating from medical school, he plans to work in impoverished communities to provide care for families in need.

Isabel Adeniji, the University of Rochester

Runner-up prize: $2,000

Isabel Adeniji is a senior studying brain and cognitive science at the University of Rochester. After emigrating from Nigeria with her mother, Isabel grew up in the South Bronx, an area she later realized was a food desert. Healthy food options were scarce, says Isabel, and most people didn’t have the proper health literacy to make better choices.

Now, she wants to use her training to become a nutrition educator and pediatric nutritionist. Not only has she become committed to her own health and wellness, but Isabel also wants to ensure people in her community have access to the resources they need to make healthy decisions.

Carlie Mead, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Runner-up prize: $2,000

Carlie Mead is in her sophomore year at UW La-Crosse, where she studies middle-childhood education with a minor in social studies. Her father is a teacher, and she chose to follow in his footsteps to make a difference in the lives of children.

Carlie is particularly driven to help kids who feel like they don’t fit in or don’t have the financial resources to afford the same activities or experiences as their peers. Carlie is passionate about helping others and looks forward to impacting her future students in a positive way.

Get ready to apply for our fall 2020 scholarships

Congratulations again to the deserving winners of our spring 2020 scholarships! We’re inspired by your stories and wish you all the best as you pursue your goals.

For any current or upcoming students, we encourage you to apply for our fall 2020 scholarships. When you apply, we’ll ask you to respond to the following question:

What financial challenges have you overcome growing up? How have they shaped your goals and career aspirations?

The application is open from Feb. 24, 2020 to April 24, 2020. We look forward to hearing your stories.