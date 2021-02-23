Open mobile menu Questions?

Updated on February 23, 2021
At Student Loan Hero, we set out to help borrowers manage their education debt, but we also aim to help current and future college students avoid borrowing altogether. The Student Loan Hero Smart Money Giveaway is one more way we’re giving back to this community of users.

Anyone 18 or older (including both students and their parents) is eligible to enter for a chance to win a $1,000 award. You could use the money to cut into your college or university’s cost of attendance and hopefully reduce the amount of student loans you borrow.

Like grants and scholarships, opportunities like our Student Loan Hero Smart Money Giveaway are especially key to your potential financial aid package because they provide funds that don’t need to be repaid. Prioritize this gift aid well before resorting to student loan applications — borrowing should only be undertaken after you’ve exhausted your scholarship search.

For another chance at finding money for school, see the Student Loan Hero $5K Scholarship that’s open to currently enrolled college students.

