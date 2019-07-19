Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Most federal student loans have a grace period. A student loan grace period, which generally lasts six months, gives you time to become financially settled after graduating, leaving school or dropping below full-time status before you start to repay your student debt. If you’re still not ready to take on this obligation when the time comes, you might explore how to extend the grace period for student loans or consider other repayment strategies.

Interest continues to accrue on most loans during your grace period, but you’re not charged fees for delaying repayment. Depending on both the amount of your loans and the size of your paycheck, adding the student loan payments to your financial obligation mix can make a huge impact on your budget.

Here’s what you can do if you’re unable to manage the upcoming payments. It might involve trying to extend your grace period or exploring other options for repayment.

How to extend the grace period for student loans

Typically, the student loan grace period ends six months after a student’s attendance at college drops below half-time. For grads, this period begins six months after completing their degree.

However, some grace periods don’t end after six months. In certain situations, you can put off payments longer.

Generally, if you return to school at least half-time before your grace period ends, then your loan clock is reset. You won’t need to make student loan payments while you’re taking classes, and you’ll get a new six-month grace period once you graduate or drop below half-time attendance.

If you’re on active military duty, then you also get a break on repaying student loans. If you’re called to serve for more than 30 days before your grace period has ended, then you’ll get another six-month grace period once you return.

If neither of these situations applies, then you might still have other options. Your best bet may be to request deferment or forbearance on your loans.

Keep in mind, however, that even if you do figure out how to extend the grace period for student loans, you might not want to do it or simply shouldn’t. No option makes student loans disappear. Also, because interest continues to accrue on most loans during deferment, it adds to the balance you’ll ultimately owe.

Other student loan repayment strategies

1. Set up your repayment system

Paying back student loans can be confusing, especially if you have statements flying in from different sources. To make it easier on yourself, devise a system of keeping track of your bills. One option is using a tool that tracks your student loan data and other financial information, like the My LendingTree dashboard offered by Student Loan Hero’s parent company, LendingTree. You can also come up with a system of your own using a spreadsheet.

Once you’ve organized your loans, figure out the best strategy for repaying them. One popular strategy is to make automatic payments from your bank account. Instead of manually paying each bill each month, it’s easier to put the payments on autopilot. Plus, some federal student loan services may offer a 0.25% interest rate reduction if you opt to use autopay. Even if it’s not much in savings, it’s free money.

2. Think carefully about consolidation

You’ve probably heard about federal loan consolidation. It can be a good strategy, but you should know a few things before opting to consolidate.

Consolidation takes all your student loans and combines them together into one new loan. Interest rates are averaged based on the balance of each loan, meaning you’ll ultimately pay the same amount in interest charges, if not more, whether you consolidate or not. However, the interest rate will be fixed instead of having variable rates on different loans.

The chief advantage of loan consolidation is simplification: You pay only one bill each month instead of many. You may also be able to lower your monthly payments by extending your repayment term, though you’re likely to pay more in interest charges over the life of the new loan.

So, when should you not consolidate? Specifically, if you 1) have loans with different interest rates; and 2) plan to make more than the minimum payment during each billing cycle. In either instance, consolidation may cost you. Since you won’t be able to pay off loans with the highest interest rates first, you won’t save any money on interest.

Keep in mind: Once you consolidate, the process can’t be undone. It’s also important to know that if you decide to consolidate during your grace period, you’ll give up the rest of that period and begin repayment after your direct consolidation loan is disbursed. Your first payment will be due roughly two months after disbursement, which could cut short your grace period.

3. Take a look at your interest rates

There are three ways to save money while repaying student loans:

Reducing interest rates Increasing payments Having loans forgiven

The popular option for reducing interest rates is to refinance with a private lender. Current rates can go as low as 1.95% APR, but you must qualify. Want to learn more? Check out the questions to ask before refinancing student loans. Just remember, that once you refinance federal loans, you permanently lose access to the various federal aid programs, such as income-driven repayment plans and Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Increasing payments without refinancing or consolidating can be a great option for paying off your debt faster while saving money. Your best bet is to pay off student loans with the highest interest rates first.

For example, let’s say you have three loans:

Loan 1 : $8,000 balance at 11% interest

: $8,000 balance at 11% interest Loan 2 : $6,000 balance at 3.5% interest

: $6,000 balance at 3.5% interest Loan 3 : $5,000 balance at 6.8% interest

Since you’re charged the most interest every month on Loan 1, you should pay that loan off as soon as possible. To do this, make the minimum payments on Loans 2 and 3 each month, and put everything else toward Loan 1. After Loan 1 is paid off, pay the minimum on Loan 2 and put everything else toward Loan 3.

By following this strategy, you’ll save the most amount of interest possible on each subsequent payment. Just make sure your servicer applies the extra payments toward the principal balance and not to future payments.

The bottom line: Don’t skip payments

When repaying a loan, one of the worst choices you can make is to skip a payment. It’s a bad decision for a variety of reasons including:

You can end up defaulting on your loan, which can mean that your loan becomes a case for collection agencies.

Charges can be added to your balance — and not small ones, either. For instance, you may incur the cost of placing your loan with a private collection agency.

You can ruin your credit score. Late payments and loans in default will damage your credit score. This could affect your chances of getting approved for an auto loan or mortgage in the future.

Remember, there are options available most of the time. Listed above are some popular ways to begin paying off your student loans, but don’t forget other options like forbearance and deferment. When in doubt, do your research and call your servicer to see what help is available.

Laura Woods contributed to this report.

