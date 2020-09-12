Here’s What You Do When the Grace Period Ends and You’re Unemployed

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

If you borrowed student loans to pay for college, you don’t have to pay them back until your student loan grace period ends, typically six months after you graduate. But what if you’re not able to find a job before your first student loan payment is due? Read on to learn more about this tricky situation and your options for dealing with it.

Student loan grace period: the basics

For most people who have student loans, there is a grace period after graduation. During this time, you do not have to make payments on your loans.

This period is designed to allow you to find a good job and get settled before making payments on your loans.

However, different loans have different grace period terms. Federal direct loans have a six-month grace period while Perkins loans have a nine-month period (but if you have a Perkins loan, check with your school to make sure).

Note that the Perkins loan program came to an end in September 2017, but the repayment terms and grace periods for those who already have a Perkins loan remain unchanged.

Some private student loans offer grace periods as well. But, the length of time can vary from lender to lender.

During the grace period, some loans will continue to build interest. That’s why it’s a good idea to make payments on the loan during the grace period if you can afford it. They will ultimately cut down the amount of interest you will pay over time.

Job searching for new grads

When you first graduate, having six months before you need to make your student loan payments sounds pretty luxurious.

But in job search time, six months is not very long at all. The employment market is especially tough for fresh grads without experience. And depending on your field, it typically takes between three and six months to land your first job after school.

Job searching is hard work, and it can often be a full-time commitment. From scanning job listings to writing customized cover letters, it’s physically and mentally exhausting.

And there’s no guarantee of landing a job, which means you might still be unemployed and not making an income when your student loan grace period ends.

Student loan options

If your student loan grace period is over and you are still unemployed, do not panic. There are options that can help you, including deferment and forbearance, or working side jobs.

Deferment

One option for anyone facing unemployment or financial hardship is deferment. This further postpones your student loan payments under certain circumstances.

Interest will continue to accrue on most student loans, except for subsidized loans. Economic hardship deferments can last for as long as three years, but they’re not automatic. You need to reach out to your lender to request a deferment.

Keep in mind that your lender may ask for documentation showing your lack of income, such as bank statements, as well as proof that you are looking for full-time employment.

Make sure you keep track of what jobs you apply for, along with copies of your cover letters as proof you’re searching for employment.

Forbearance

If you do not qualify for a deferment, you may be eligible for forbearance. Under this process, lenders postpone or reduce your payments for up to 12 months.

Just like deferment, your loans will continue to accumulate interest under a forbearance. This approach is an option if you are underemployed. Or, if you are only able to find part-time work and your pay does not cover your expenses, forbearance can help.

There are two types of forbearance: mandatory and discretionary. For a mandatory forbearance, if your payments are more than 20% of your income for up to three years, your lender has to grant you a forbearance. Other reasons, such as a medical residency or service in AmeriCorps, may also qualify.

Discretionary forbearance means your lender can make a decision on whether to postpone your payments after you make a request.

Considering side gigs

For some borrowers, the idea of postponing payments while interest continues to grow is hard to stomach. Some individuals, therefore, set out to make their monthly payments by combining multiple side gigs to make ends meet.

This approach may not be for everyone. But, it can be a good way to bring in income and pay down your debt while you search for a full-time job.

Side gigs typically have zero or low start-up costs and are scalable. When you need money, you can take on more jobs. When you are in better financial shape, you can ease up your schedule.

Whether it’s shopping for groceries, walking dogs or freelance writing, doing multiple side gigs can help fill your cash flow gap until you find a full-time job.

Taking action quickly is key

While the grace period for student loans gives you some wiggle room to search for a job, many new graduates find that six months is not long enough to find a well-paying position.

What’s more, borrowers often end up owing money on their student loans before they are employed.

If your loan payments are due soon and you’re still unemployed, do not wait for a collection notice. Reach out to your lender, explain your situation and ask for deferment or forbearance options.

This process can take several weeks, so the sooner you apply, the sooner you can find a solution. So make sure you take advantage of the last weeks of your student loan grace period to build a plan to manage your payments.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this article.

