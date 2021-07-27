How to Write a Student Loan Goodwill Letter to Save Your Credit

Missing payments on your student loans is a surefire way to damage your credit score. However, it may be possible to save your score with a student loan goodwill letter.
Although a goodwill letter for student loans isn’t guaranteed to fix your credit, writing one is worth a shot. At worst, your loan servicer will reject your request. But at best, your servicer will ask the credit bureaus to remove those late payments from your record.
Here’s what you need to know, along with a sample of a goodwill letter for student loans that you can use as a template.
- Goodwill letter for student loans: the basics
- Sample goodwill letter for student loans
- Important documentation to provide with your letter
- Tracking down the address of your loan servicer
- Other steps to build your credit
Goodwill letter for student loans: the basics
To learn what exactly a student loan goodwill letter is, and how can it lead to late payment adjustments, let’s answer the following:
- What is a goodwill letter for student loans?
- Does a student loan goodwill letter work?
- How long does it take to get a response to a goodwill letter?
What is a goodwill letter for student loans?
As its name suggests, a goodwill letter is a letter you write to your loan servicer requesting it remove late or missed student loan payments from your credit report in an act of goodwill. Late payments can seriously drag down your credit score. They are a red flag to other lenders that you don’t pay your debts on time.
So if you have late payments on your credit report, you could get slapped with high rates on a mortgage, car loan, personal loan or line of credit — or not even qualify in the first place. But if your goodwill letter is successful, your lender might remove those negative marks on your credit report. In that case, you’ll see your credit score improve right away.
Does a student loan goodwill letter work?
Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that a student loan goodwill letter will work. The decision is completely up to the lender, who might not care about the circumstances that led to your missed payment.
But then again, you might get a sympathetic reader, especially if your late payment happened because of unexpected circumstances, such as an illness or a sudden job loss. If you can explain what happened in a polite and appreciative tone, your lender might be receptive to your request.
Make sure to word your letter carefully and explain what got you into this financial mess in the first place. Own up to your mistakes and assure your lender that missing a payment (or payments) was a rare occurrence for you that won’t happen again.
If, on the other hand, the reported late payment was an error on the part of your loan servicer, you can dispute it directly with the credit bureaus online or via phone or email. By contrast, a goodwill letter for student loans is your best bet if you made the mistake but want the chance to explain yourself and hopefully get another shot.
How long does it take to get a response to a goodwill letter?
You can expect to get a response to your goodwill letter within two to three weeks. If you don’t hear anything by then, follow up with a phone call.
Sample goodwill letter for student loans
While everyone’s goodwill letter will (and should) look different, this sample will give you an idea of what yours could look like. Remember to keep an appreciative tone while clearly stating your request.
To whom it may concern,
Thank you for taking the time to read my letter. My name is Anita Favor, and my account number is 123456789. After checking my credit report, I discovered a late payment was reported on June 1, 2021.
I’ve always had a great experience with your company, and I’m committed to paying back my loan on time. Unfortunately, I experienced a sudden job loss during that time that stretched my budget to the point of breaking. I was unable to keep up with payments, which is a very unusual occurrence for me.
As you can see in my record, I’ve always made payments on time except for this one. Paying back my loan on time is important to me, and I resumed on-time repayment immediately when I was able to secure a new job and get my finances back on track.
At this point, I’m trying to obtain a mortgage and am worried about qualifying or getting stuck with high rates, which could cost me thousands of dollars over the years. I truly believe my credit report doesn’t accurately reflect my creditworthiness or my dedication to paying back my debts.
I humbly request that you make a goodwill adjustment and remove the late payment. Thank you for your consideration, and I hope you approve my request.
Sincerely,
Anita Favor
Important documentation to provide with your letter
Once you’ve found the right way to word your late payment adjustment request, make sure you’ve included all the necessary information:
- Your name, phone number, address and email
- Your account number
- Statements proving that you generally pay on time (if applicable)
Provide all identifying information so your loan servicer knows exactly what loan and late payment you’re referring to so that — if they’re so inclined — they can easily make the late payment adjustment for your student loan.
Tracking down the address of your loan servicer
Even though everything’s online these days, experts still recommend sending an actual letter to your servicer. To do so, you’ll need to find their address.
To save you some time, here are a few addresses for the biggest federal loan servicers:
Navient
For federal student loans:
Navient – U.S. Department of Education Loan Servicing
P.O. Box 9635
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18773-9635
For private student loans:
Navient
P.O. Box 9640
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18773-9640
Sallie Mae
Sallie Mae
P.O. Box 3229
Wilmington, DE 19804-0229
Nelnet
Nelnet
P.O. Box 82561
Lincoln, NE 68501-2561
Great Lakes
Great Lakes
P.O. Box 7860
Madison, WI 53707-7860
FedLoan Servicing
FedLoan Servicing Credit
P.O. Box 60610
Harrisburg, PA 17106-0610
MOHELA
MOHELA
633 Spirit Drive
Chesterfield, MO 63005-1243
Other steps to build your credit
Although there’s no guarantee a student loan goodwill letter will work, writing one is worth a try. If the servicer takes back that late payment report, your credit score could increase significantly.
But if it doesn’t, you’ll have to take the slow and steady route of rebuilding your credit in other ways. Keep paying back your loans on time, and do your best to chip away at your debt.
“Amounts owed” make up about one-third of your credit score, so lowering your debts will increase your score. You should also be careful not to close any old accounts, as “length of credit history” also plays a role.
As you know, falling behind on student loan payments can be a hard slap to your credit rating, so try your best to pay them on time. If you’re struggling to keep up with bills, contact your loan servicer about adjusting your payments.
You might be able to put your federal student loans on income-driven repayment or adjust payments through refinancing. You can also explore your options for deferment or forbearance until you can get back on your feet.
By contacting your loan servicer before you miss a payment, you might be able to reach an agreement and avoid damaging your credit.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 9 lenders of 2021!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.88% – 6.15%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.88% – 5.64%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.88% – 5.64%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.50% – 6.85%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.39%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.90% – 5.25%6
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 5.90%7
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|2.13% – 5.25%8
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. If approved, your actual rate will be within a range of rates and will depend on a variety of factors, including term of loan, a responsible financial history, income and other factors. Refinancing or consolidating private and federal student loans may not be the right decision for everyone. Federal loans carry special benefits not available for loans made through Splash Financial, for example, public service loan forgiveness and economic hardship programs, fee waivers and rebates on the principal, which may not be accessible to you after you refinance. The rates displayed may include a 0.25% autopay discount
The information you provide to us is an inquiry to determine whether we or our lenders can make a loan offer that meets your needs. If we or any of our lending partners has an available loan offer for you, you will be invited to submit a loan application to the lender for its review. We do not guarantee that you will receive any loan offers or that your loan application will be approved. Offers are subject to credit approval and are available only to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers will receive the lowest rates, which are available to the most qualified borrowers. Participating lenders, rates and terms are subject to change at any time without notice.
To check the rates and terms you qualify for, Splash Financial conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. However, if you choose a product and continue your application, the lender will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull and may affect your credit.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of June 1, 2021.
2 Rate range above includes optional 0.25% Auto Pay discount. Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
Interest Rate Disclosure
Actual rate and available repayment terms will vary based on your income. Fixed rates range from 2.59% APR to 5.79% APR (excludes 0.25% Auto Pay discount). Variable rates range from 1.88% APR to 5.64% APR (excludes 0.25% Auto Pay discount). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 36% (the maximum allowable for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate student loan refinance loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 2.04% and 5.8% to the one month LIBOR. Earnest rate ranges are current as of 6/8/2021, and are subject to change based on market conditions.
Auto Pay Discount Disclosure
You can take advantage of the Auto Pay interest rate reduction by setting up and maintaining active and automatic ACH withdrawal of your loan payment. The interest rate reduction for Auto Pay will be available only while your loan is enrolled in Auto Pay. Interest rate incentives for utilizing Auto Pay may not be combined with certain private student loan repayment programs that also offer an interest rate reduction. For multi-party loans, only one party may enroll in Auto Pay.
Student Loan Refinancing Loan Cost Examples
These examples provide estimates based on payments beginning immediately upon loan disbursement. Variable APR: A $10,000 loan with a 20-year term (240 monthly payments of $72) and a 5.89% APR would result in a total estimated payment amount of $17,042.39. For a variable loan, after your starting rate is set, your rate will then vary with the market. Fixed APR: A $10,000 loan with a 20-year term (240 monthly payments of $72) and a 6.04% APR would result in a total estimated payment amount of $17,249.77. Your actual repayment terms may vary.Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest. com/terms-of-service, e-mail us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
Earnest Loans are made by Earnest Operations LLC or One American Bank, Member FDIC. Earnest Operations LLC, NMLS #1204917. 535 Mission St., Suite 1663, San Francisco, CA 94105. California Financing Law License 6054788. Visit earnest.com/licenses for a full list of licensed states. For California residents (Student Loan Refinance Only): Loans will be arranged or made pursuant to a California Financing Law License.
One American Bank, 515 S. Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104. Earnest loans are serviced by Earnest Operations LLC with support from Navient Solutions LLC (NMLS #212430). One American Bank and Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
© 2021 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved.
3 Important Disclosures for Navient.
4 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restriction. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900), NMLS Consumer Access. If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.15% effective Jan 1, 2021 and may increase after consummation.
5 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
Fixed rates from 2.74% APR to 6.74% APR (with autopay). Variable rates from 2.25% APR to 6.39% APR (with autopay). All variable rates are based on the 1-month LIBOR and may increase after consummation if LIBOR increases; see more at SoFi.com/legal/#1. If approved for a loan your rate will depend on a variety of factors such as your credit profile, your application and your selected loan terms. Your rate will be within the ranges of rates listed above. Lowest rates reserved for the most creditworthy borrowers. SoFi refinance loans are private loans and do not have the same repayment options that the federal loan program offers, or may become available, such as Income Based Repayment or Income Contingent Repayment or PAYE. SoFi loans are originated by SoFi Lending Corp. or an affiliate (dba SoFi), a lender licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Financing Law, license #6054612; NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Additional terms and conditions apply; see SoFi.com/eligibility for details. SOFI RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
6 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
Subject to floor rate and may require the automatic payments be made from a checking or savings account with the lender. The rate reduction will be removed and the rate will be increased by 0.25% upon any cancellation or failed collection attempt of the automatic payment and will be suspended during any period of deferment or forbearance. As a result, during the forbearance or suspension period, and/or if the automatic payment is canceled, any increase will take the form of higher payments. The lowest advertised variable APR is only available for loan terms of 5 years and is reserved for applicants with FICO scores of at least 810.
As of 04/07/2021 student loan refinancing rates range from 1.90% APR – 5.25% Variable APR with AutoPay and 2.95% APR – 7.63% Fixed APR with AutoPay.
7 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of April 29, 2021. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
8 Important Disclosures for PenFed.
PenFed Disclosures
Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rates range from 2.89%-4.78% APR and Variable Rates range from 2.13%-5.25% APR. Both Fixed and Variable Rates will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. For Variable Rate student loans, the rate will never exceed 9.00% for 5 year and 8 year loans and 10.00% for 12 and 15 years loans (the maximum allowable for this loan). Minimum variable rate will be 2.00%. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.