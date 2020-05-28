How to get student loan forgiveness in Utah

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

A state of natural wonders galore, Utah also boasts the lowest student loan debt in the nation. A study by the Institute for College Access and Success on the class of 2018 ranked Utah 50th in the nation for student debt, with Utah students graduating with an average of $19,728 in loans.

Compare that to the top states on the list such as Connecticut and Pennsylvania, whose students graduated with $38,669 and $37,061 in loans, respectively.

But just because they have relatively lower debt doesn’t mean Utah students couldn’t use some help. After all, 36% of Utah’s class of 2018 graduated with student loans. That means finding student loan forgiveness in Utah can still help a great many who qualify. And although most of the aid is earmarked for healthcare workers, there are other opportunities as well.

Let’s take a look at…

How to get student loan forgiveness in Utah

Unfortunately, there isn’t a plethora of student loan forgiveness programs for Utah residents. (At least directly from the state, that is.)

Still, there are federal student loan forgiveness programs that Utah borrowers might qualify for.

Below are details of six relief programs:

1. Rural Physician Loan Repayment Program (RPLRP)

2. National Health Service Corps Loan Repayment Program

3. Nurse Corps Loan Repayment Program

4. Perkins Loan Cancellation and Discharge

5. Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

6. Teacher Loan Forgiveness and Cancellation

Rural Physician Loan Repayment Program (RPLRP)

If you’re a physician working in rural Utah (anywhere with a county population of less than 50,000), you might qualify for the Rural Physician Loan Repayment Program (RPLRP).

This program offers physicians up to $30,000 per year. Half of the amount comes from Utah’s Department of Health, and the other half from the hospital the physician works for. Physicians must sign up for a two-year contract, after which they can re-apply for additional years, one year at a time. Approval would depend on fund availability.

National Health Service Corps Loan Repayment Program

Licensed primary care providers for medical, dental or mental health and behavioral services can qualify for up to $50,000 for a two-year commitment to a high-need population. Those working part-time can get a payout of up to $25,000 for a two-year commitment.

That money, which is intended to go straight to your student loans, can be extended year by year if you’re approved.

The application for the National Health Service Corps Loan Repayment Program was open through May 21, 2020 and reopens annually.

Dr. Lakeisha Richardson is a board-certified OBGYN with more than 10 years in private practice. After three years of experience with the National Health Service Corps Loan Repayment Program, she had $70,000 of her $200,000 in student loans forgiven and planned to reapply for additional assistance.

However, she notes that there’s a lot of information you’ll need to pull together to apply, including documents from your medical school, so it can be time-consuming at first. In her words, “If you wait until close to the deadline, it can seem close to overwhelming.”

Her advice is to gather your paperwork now, including transcripts and student loan details such as your loan amounts and interest rates. That way you can be ready far ahead of the application deadline.

Nurse Corps Loan Repayment Program

Nurses don’t miss out when it comes to student loan repayment programs, otherwise known as LRAPs. They have their own help from the Nurse Corps Loan Repayment Program.

This program offers repayment for the equivalent of up to 85% of your student loans, in exchange for two years of service at a critical shortage facility or an accredited school of nursing. Nurses can continue their repayment help for a third year, for which they’ll get 25% of their remaining balance repaid.

Perkins Loan Cancellation and Discharge

Perkins loans have expired, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get help if you still have them. Perkins loans holders might be eligible for student loan forgiveness if they’re also in the Peace Corps or U.S. armed forces. The same is true of Perkins loan holders who are teachers, nurses or medical technicians, law enforcement or corrections officers, child or family services workers, Head Start workers, or professional providers of early intervention services.

For each year of work in these industries, a portion of the loans is forgiven. The percentage of forgiveness for Perkins loans varies based on the work you do. To apply for Perkins loan cancellation and discharge, you’ll need to contact your alma mater or your student loan servicer.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

Although Public Service Loan Forgiveness is not without problems, this is still an option you can try for student loan forgiveness in Utah.

To qualify, you must work at least 30 hours per week for the government or a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit and make 120 qualifying payments. Qualifying means the payments have to be for a Direct Loan (which you can consolidate if you have other types of federal loans). They must also be made while you’re working with qualifying employment, paying the full amount due on your bill no more than 15 days late.

If you’ve already made the required qualifying number of payments, learn about how to apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness and Cancellation

Teachers throughout the nation get their own student loan repayment help through Teacher Loan Forgiveness.

Teachers can become eligible if they teach full-time for five consecutive years in schools that serve low-income families. In return, they can receive up to $5,000 in student loan forgiveness. Bump that number to $17,500 if you’re a math, science or special education teacher. Qualified teachers can apply here.

There’s also Teacher Cancellation for Perkins Loans, the details of which are explained above in the section on Perkins Loans.

Statute of limitations on debt in Utah

Even if you can’t get student loan forgiveness, Utah residents might find that their debt falls under the statute of limitations on debt.

Under the statute of limitations, debt collectors can no longer successfully sue you for loans in default after a certain period, when the obligation becomes “time-barred.”

In Utah, this period is six years for all written contracts, though the statute only applies to private student loans, not federal ones.

Keep searching for student loan help in Utah

Regardless of whether you can qualify for student loan forgiveness in Utah, it’s important to keep checking back each year for new programs.

Some borrowers can apply techniques that pay off debt in record time, but for most people, this process takes many years. In those years, new programs could come up anytime to benefit you that didn’t exist before.

Whether you’re worried about your next University of Utah loan payment or have private loans to repay, talk to your local lawmakers about proposals for new student loan assistance programs. You might also help to convince them to bring back existing but defunct programs — such as the Healthcare Workforce Financial Assistance Program, which didn’t receive funding in 2020.

It’s your right as a constituent to phone or write to Congress. You can find a listing of your Utah senators and representatives via govtrack.us. You never know what kind of ideas you might be able to spur along.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 5 lenders of 2020!