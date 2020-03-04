8 Ways to Find Student Loan Forgiveness in Texas

If you’re a Texas resident with a heavy student loan burden, you may be feeling the financial stress as you begin or continue in your chosen career. Luckily, along with federal program options, you have access to student loan forgiveness programs specifically for Texas dwellers. Below you’ll find several options for student loan forgiveness in Texas.
Student loan forgiveness: Texas
Many of the student loan forgiveness and repayment programs in Texas are aimed at assisting health care professionals and educators, but there are also opportunities for other professions.
Keep in mind that programs available now may not be available in the future, because funding can always be suspended. That said, if funding does go away, it may be reinstated at a later date. You can find out more about several Texas forgiveness programs by visiting the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board website.
1. Physician Education Loan Repayment Program
2. Math and Science Scholars Loan Repayment Program
3. Texas Student Loan Repayment Assistance Program (lawyers)
4. Loan Repayment Program for Mental Health Professionals
5. Nursing Faculty Loan Repayment Assistance Program
6. Teach for Texas Loan Repayment Assistance
7. Peace Officer Loan Repayment Assistance Program
8. Loan repayment assistance through your school
1. Physician Education Loan Repayment Program
You can get up to $180,000 over a four-year period to help you pay off debt incurred while becoming a doctor — if you agree to practice for four years in a Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA) or meet a minimum requirement for providing services to those enrolled in the Texas Women’s Health Program or Medicaid. Applications are accepted quarterly, and service periods are renewed each year. To receive the full amount, you need to become certified in one of the following specialties, either before or during your service period:
- Family medicine
- Internal medicine
- Pediatrics
- Obstetrics and gynecology
- Psychiatry
- Geriatrics
Requirements:
- You must hold a physician license from the Texas Medical Board.
- You must agree to complete four consecutive service periods in an HPSA or a qualifying correctional facility.
- You must be eligible to take the exam for board certification in the first, second or third service periods if you are not yet board certified.
- You must not be currently fulfilling service periods for other scholarships or loan repayment programs.
Program status: Active as of publication. Visit their website for additional information on the program.
2. Math and Science Scholars Loan Repayment Program
This program is available for math and science teachers who are willing to commit four years to teaching in Texas public schools. The maximum award offered is $5,000.
Requirements:
- You must have completed a program (undergraduate or graduate) in math or science.
- You must have finished a degree with at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA.
- You must be certified to teach science or math in a public school in Texas.
- You must have a contract to teach full-time in a classroom at a Title I school.
- You cannot be receiving any other teacher loan forgiveness.
Program status: Active as of publication. Visit the website for additional information.
3. Texas Student Loan Repayment Assistance Program (lawyers)
This Texas student loan repayment program is offered through the Texas Access to Justice Foundation and is geared toward lawyers. It’s funded by the State Bar of Texas. Lawyers can apply on a quarterly basis if they work helping low-income citizens. Awards of up to $6,000 are given annually, and then forgiven at the end of a 12-month period, as long as the recipient maintains eligibility. Money is awarded on an as-needed basis, based on your situation and whether you’re participating in other aid programs.
Requirements:
- You must work in a Texas legal aid program.
- You must be a lawyer recognized by the State Bar of Texas.
- You must have been licensed to practice law for fewer than 10 years.
- You must earn $80,000 or less annually.
Program status: Active as of publication. Read the current list of eligible employers for this program.
4. Loan Repayment Program for Mental Health Professionals
Aggregate awards ranging from $10,000 to $160,000 are available over the course of five years, depending on your mental health job. Money is given based on how many years you remain in the program. You get 10% of the total in the first year and receive a greater percentage each successive year until you reach the maximum.
Here are the types of mental health professionals eligible and the amounts offered for each:
- Psychiatrists: up to $160,000
- Psychologists: up to $80,000
- Licensed clinical social workers (doctoral degree): up to $80,000
- Licensed professional counselors (doctoral degree): up to $80,000
- Advanced practice nurses (board-certified in mental health or psychiatric nursing): Up to $60,000
- Licensed professional counselors, clinical social workers and licensed marriage and family therapists: Up to $40,000
- $10,000 for licensed chemical dependency counselors with associates degrees
Requirements:
- You must work in a Mental Health Professional Shortage Area (MHPSA) or a correctional facility associated with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department or Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
- You must serve people enrolled in the Children’s Health Insurance Program and/or Medicaid.
- You must agree to provide five consecutive years of service.
- Psychiatrists must be eligible to take a board certification exam.
Program status: At publication time, the program was expected to post application information in March 2020. Check in on their website.
5. Nursing Faculty Loan Repayment Assistance Program
If you have a nursing degree and teach as a faculty member in an approved Texas nursing program, you could receive as much as $7,000 for up to five years. You will need to provide your lender information, though, because this program pays down your loans directly.
Requirements:
- You must have completed a master’s or doctoral nursing degree.
- You must be licensed by the Texas Board of Nursing.
- You must be employed as a full-time faculty member in an eligible nursing program for at least one year.
- You must not be in default with your student loans.
Program status: Active as of publication. Check the website for more information.
6. Teach for Texas Loan Repayment Assistance
If you’re willing to teach a specialty identified as a shortage area, you might be able to access an award amount of up to $2,500. Designated shortage areas may change annually and include English as a second language, special education, mathematics and computer science. Per the Texas Education Agency, you will need to contact your loan servicer regarding the amount of forgiveness for which you are eligible.
Requirements:
- You must teach at a public school in Texas (preschool, primary or secondary).
- You must have certification in a field identified as having a shortage.
- You must be willing to teach full-time at a school that has been identified as experiencing a teacher shortage.
Program status: Active as of publication. Check the website for more information.
7. Peace Officer Loan Repayment Assistance Program
If you are a full-time peace officer in Texas as of or after Sept. 1, 2019, you may be eligible for up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness over a five-year period.
Requirements:
- You must be sure you meet the required definition of peace offer, as outlined here.
- You must have earned at least 60 semester credit hours at an eligible Texas institution before becoming a peace offer.
- You must be currently employed.
Program status: Active as of now. Check the website for further information.
8. Loan repayment assistance through your school
Some Texas colleges and universities offer their own loan forgiveness programs. Call your alma mater to find out if these programs are available. For example, the University of Texas at Austin offers a loan assistance program for its law school graduates.
Don’t forget about federal loan forgiveness programs
No matter where you live — including Texas — you can access federal loan forgiveness programs. The federal government offers programs aimed to help teachers, health care professionals, veterans and public servants pay off their student loans.
Double-check the provisions, though. Depending on your situation and the loan forgiveness program, you might not be able to get help from both state and federal funding sources at the same time. Carefully compare programs to figure out which course of action is likely to benefit you the most.
You can search here for our list of student loan forgiveness programs. Here, you can calculate how much forgiveness you might expect from a public service loan forgiveness program.
Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.
