Is Student Loan Forgiveness Worth It? A High Salary vs. PSLF, Others

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

* * *

While student loan forgiveness programs can wipe away your debt, they might require years of service in a low-paying profession. If you’re sacrificing your earning potential to meet a program’s requirements, is student loan forgiveness worth it?

The answer all depends on your professional and financial goals. And to get that answer, let’s ask the following questions:

Is student loan forgiveness worth it?

Student loan forgiveness program requirements often revolve around working in underserved communities. And although these jobs help those who need it most, they often offer a much lower salary than workers could find elsewhere.

For example, instead of earning $150,000 to $300,000 a year as a doctor or lawyer, you might only earn $50,000 to $60,000 in a job that qualifies for loan forgiveness. That’s a lot of salary to give up.

“In general, you’ll make more money if you take a higher-paying private sector job, even with loan forgiveness,” said Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and VP of research at SavingforCollege.com.

And when you consider the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, the sacrifice becomes even greater.

“It’s a 10-year commitment, and it’s all or nothing,” Kantrowitz pointed out. “If you stop pursuing forgiveness at year nine, you’re not getting anything.”

It’s one thing to give up all those earnings for three or four years, but it’s another thing altogether to give up a much higher salary for a full decade. Whether or not this commitment is worth it, Kantrowitz noted, could depend on your field.

“It might not make sense for a lawyer, but some doctors can gain a benefit, depending on their situations,” Kantrowitz said.

One of the realities of medical school is that once you’ve graduated, you must still complete a residency.

“You’re earning a salary, but it’s $50,000 or $60,000 a year,” Kantrowitz said. “You might qualify for income-based repayment and work toward forgiveness. If you’ve been doing your residency and fellowship at a public hospital for several years, it can make sense to keep working at that public hospital for another four or five years to preserve the forgiveness you’ve earned so far.”

In the case of medical students, then, the PSLF program might be worth a few additional years of working at a lower-than-average salary.

Are there forgiveness programs with shorter time commitments?

While PSLF requires 10 years of service before it pays out, there are other student loan forgiveness programs with shorter service commitments. While they don’t necessarily offer full forgiveness, you can still get partial assistance paying down your student debt.

“Earn education awards through AmeriCorps, VISTA or PeaceCorps to pay down loans,” suggested Kantrowitz. “It’s money that goes toward your student loans … after a smaller time commitment.”

If you’re a medical professional, you can also consider these alternative programs to PSLF:

National Service Health Corps (NHSC) : If you’re willing to practice at an NHSC-approved site for two years, you can receive between $30,000 and $50,000 toward your student loans.

If you’re willing to practice at an NHSC-approved site for two years, you can receive between $30,000 and $50,000 toward your student loans. National Institutes of Health (NIH) : If you spend two years involved in certain health research funded by a domestic nonprofit or a government entity, you can get up to $50,000 of student loan forgiveness per year.

If you spend two years involved in certain health research funded by a domestic nonprofit or a government entity, you can get up to $50,000 of student loan forgiveness per year. Faculty Loan Repayment Program (FLRP): For teaching full- or part-time at an accredited health school for at least two years, you can get up to $40,000 toward your student loans.

Kantrowitz also suggested checking into state programs. Many states offer their own student loan forgiveness grants and programs, and these programs are more likely to have shorter service terms. Start your search with this full list of forgiveness and assistance programs.

Which is more important, PSLF or passion?

Trading a big salary for student loan forgiveness is a decision that should be made based on your long-term goals and lifestyle preferences, not just your desire to get rid of student debt.

“You don’t take a public service job because you want to get loans forgiven, especially if you choose a high-paying profession,” Kantrowitz said. “You take these jobs because you want to do good for society and you’re willing to sacrifice.”

But while PSLF can make a public service job more affordable, it might not be a good enough reason alone to pursue this career.

“Public Service Loan Forgiveness removes debt as a disincentive to stick with these jobs, but it doesn’t offer an incentive,” Kantrowitz said.

But if you’re already inclined to work in public service, the promise of loan forgiveness could be an enticing perk. If you’re not, you might be better off pursuing a career with higher earning potential.

Then with that higher salary, you could make extra payments on your loans and get out of debt ahead of schedule.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!