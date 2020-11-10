Can You Apply for Teacher Loan Forgiveness Twice? No, But…

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
Teachers with student loan debt can find relief from Teacher Loan Forgiveness, a program that forgives up to $17,500 in federal loans for qualifying teachers. But you can only apply for this award once, so you’ll need to use other strategies to deal with any remaining debt.
That said, it is possible to double up on the Teacher Loan Forgiveness and Public Service Loan Forgiveness programs — but this approach could take 15 years or more. Let’s address the following topics to learn more about pursuing multiple loan forgiveness programs to get rid of your student debt:
- You can’t apply for Teacher Loan Forgiveness twice, but …
- Pursuing Teacher Loan Forgiveness and PSLF is possible
- If you only choose one, consider the PSLF program
- Marriage can affect your repayment options
- Strategies for picking the right student loan forgiveness program for you
- Some final advice on choosing the right student loan forgiveness program
You can’t apply for Teacher Loan Forgiveness twice, but …
The Teacher Loan Forgiveness program offers relief for qualifying teachers who work in eligible low-income schools or educational agencies. This program provides the following awards:
- Up to $17,500 for highly-qualified math, science or special education teachers
- Up to $5,000 for highly-qualified teachers of other subjects
Along with meeting other criteria, you’ll need to work full-time for five years. Teacher Loan Forgiveness offers a one-time reward; you can’t apply for Teacher Loan Forgiveness twice after an additional five years of service.
That said, it may be possible to pursue the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program after you get Teacher Loan Forgiveness to cancel out the rest of your student debt.
Pursuing Teacher Loan Forgiveness and PSLF is possible
PSLF goes even further than the Teacher Loan Forgiveness program, as it forgives all of your student loan debt after 120 qualifying payments (usually 10 years). To qualify, you need to work full-time for a qualifying employer during this time.
Qualifying employers include not-for-profit organizations and government organizations — so if you work at a public school, that would likely meet the requirements for PSLF.
Unfortunately, you can’t double up on both forgiveness programs at the same time. In other words, your payments for Teacher Loan Forgiveness won’t count as qualifying payments toward PSLF. After you’ve made five years of payments toward the Teacher Loan Forgiveness program, you’ll need to start over and make 120 new qualifying payments for PSLF.
So if you do decide to pursue PSLF after Teacher Loan Forgiveness, the entire process could take a minimum of 15 years. To see if your loans qualify for PSLF, check out this help tool from Federal Student Aid.
If you only choose one, consider the PSLF program
If you’re committed to working in a public school for at least a decade, it could be worth pursuing PSLF instead of the Teacher Loan Forgiveness program. That way, you can start making your 120 payments right away.
Start by filling out the PSLF Employment Certification Form each year that you work or change employers. (You’re not required to do this, but it’s helpful for you and your loan servicer to stay on top of your progress.)
You’ll also need to get your loans on an income-driven repayment plan. Unfortunately, you won’t know that your loan forgiveness application will be approved until you make 120 payments and work for 10 years. However, keeping track of your employers and student loan payments can help ensure your paperwork is in order and hopefully get your forgiveness application processed quickly.
If you decide that you don’t want to work in a school for 10 years, you could pivot and pursue the Teacher Loan Forgiveness program instead, since it only requires five years of service. To get forgiveness from this program, you’ll need to fill out the Teacher Loan Forgiveness application.
Marriage can affect your repayment options
Married couples face a choice when it comes to repaying student loans and deciding whether to pursue forgiveness: Should they file taxes jointly or separately? Both options have advantages, and both can affect your repayment strategy in different ways.
For example, filing separately can reduce your monthly payments, particularly if your spouse doesn’t have any student loan debt. The reason is simple: Filing as an individual makes it appear as though you have a smaller income, meaning you’ll owe less under most income-driven loan repayment plans. And if you’re paying less each month, that’s more money that can be forgiven once you hit the five- or 10-year forgiveness mark.
Note that the REPAYE plan is an exception: It takes both your and your spouse’s incomes into account when calculating your student loan payment, regardless of whether you file separately. The other income-driven plans, however, will calculate your payment based on your income alone if you file separately, which could result in a lower monthly payment.
But this strategy has some downsides, too. Filing separately may mean paying higher taxes — especially if you earn more than your spouse. Depending on your income, you might end up paying more in higher taxes than you’re saving on your student loans.
But it’s impossible to know for sure until you crunch the numbers. Student Loan Hero offers calculators on everything from income-based repayment to Public Service Loan Forgiveness to help you consider your options.
Strategies for picking the right student loan forgiveness program for you
Even if you’re technically eligible for multiple student loan forgiveness programs, such as Teacher Loan Forgiveness and PSLF, you’ll only be able to take advantage of one at a time. So how do you know which program to pursue?
If you’re unsure you can commit to 10 years of service, opting for a program with a shorter time commitment, such as Teacher Loan Forgiveness, might be better. Additionally, if your student loan payments are manageable on the standard 10-year plan, there may not be much benefit to pursuing a program like PSLF. Instead, you might consider making extra payments to pay off your loans faster or refinancing your student loans for better rates.
However, if your student loan debt far outweighs your annual salary and you are committed to a life of public service, PSLF may be a good fit. Unlike Teacher Loan Forgiveness, you can pursue a variety of jobs in the nonprofit or government sectors and still qualify for PSLF.
Some final advice on choosing the right student loan forgiveness program
There are many student loan forgiveness programs, and you may qualify for more than one. But to pick one, you need to consider a few things:
- How much of your student loans will be forgiven?
- What are the eligibility requirements? (This is super important, as you may not qualify after you read the fine print.)
- What are the service requirements? (Consider time, location and employer.)
Maybe some loan forgiveness programs will help you lower your debt in a shorter amount of time, whereas other forgiveness programs may be more time-intensive but forgive all your federal student loans.
There’s no right or wrong answer — it just depends on how much time and service you are willing to commit in exchange for loan forgiveness.
One final note: Before pursuing student loan forgiveness, understand that the forgiven amount could be considered taxable income. If it is, you may be hit with a surprise tax bill.
But whatever you choose, make sure you qualify before committing to a certain path and ensure it’s worth the amount forgiven in exchange for your service. For all your forgiveness options, head to our complete list of student loan forgiveness programs.
Rebecca Safier and Dillon Thompson contributed to this article.
