Student Loan Repayment and Forgiveness for College Professors

Note that many student loan lenders and servicers are offering relief options during the coronavirus outbreak, so be sure to also check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional information.

* * *

To pursue a career in academia usually means having to earn multiple degrees. Unfortunately, for many, that also means taking on significant student loan debt.

On average, student loan borrowers who completed a master of arts degree between 2015 to 2016, borrowed an average of nearly $73,000 in student loans. And for a doctorate degree in health sciences, for example, you could have owed more than $202,000 when you graduated, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

However, there are several options for making student loan debt more manageable — including programs that award student loan forgiveness specifically for professors. If you teach at the college level, here’s what you need to know about the student loan forgiveness programs and other repayment options that might be available to you.

Student loan forgiveness for college professors

If you’re a doctoral graduate who’s working toward tenure while repaying student loans, that debt can affect your options for employment and add to your stress. Essentially, rather than making professional choices based on your career goals, you may decide instead to focus on your income potential to help pay back your loans. If this sounds like you, consider the following programs that might help you erase that debt entirely:

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

One option for student loan forgiveness for professors is Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). This program, started in 2007, makes it possible for borrowers working in public service fields to have their loans entirely forgiven once they’ve put in 120 qualifying payments, usually over 10 years. If you’re considering PSLF, take the following steps:

Find out if your college qualifies for PSLF

Your eligibility for PSLF mostly depends on the institution at which you are teaching or researching. You will need to meet the following requirements:

Work for a government organization. Professors at public state colleges or city colleges might satisfy this requirement for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Professors at public state colleges or city colleges might satisfy this requirement for Public Service Loan Forgiveness. Work for a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which is what most private, not-for-profit colleges are.

In other words, if the college you work for is a public college or not-for-profit private school, your employment may qualify you for PSLF. This also means it’s not just college professors who can apply for PSLF; if you’re an administrator or a staffer at a nonprofit college, you might be eligible too.

If you’re thinking of applying for PSLF, your first step should be to certify your employer’s eligibility using this form. Once it’s processed, you’ll get a letter indicating whether your employer qualifies for PSLF.

Work 30 hours or more for qualified employers

To qualify for PSLF student loan forgiveness, as a professor you’ll also need to work at least 30 hours a week. If you’re an adjunct faculty member, you should know that you don’t need to work all 30 hours at one job. In fact, if you teach classes at more than one college, you can combine your hours to satisfy the 30-hour requirement, as long as each job is for a qualified employer.

Once you’ve been accepted into a PSLF plan, to maximize its benefits, consider adjusting your loan repayments from the 10-year Standard Repayment Plan to an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan that may help you keep monthly payments more affordable, as well as extending the overall repayment schedule.

In other words, an IDR plan might allow you pay less of the total amount of loan you owe now, and after 120 payments overall you’d be eligible to have the remaining balance forgiven entirely.

You may also be eligible to have your loans forgiven if you started teaching grade school and transitioned to postsecondary instruction. To learn more, see the options in our guide to student loan forgiveness for teachers.

Faculty Loan Repayment Program (FLRP)

If you teach at an accredited health professions school or medical school, you may also be eligible to have at least a portion of your student loans forgiven through the Faculty Loan Repayment Program (FLRP).

The program is offered by the federal Health Resources & Service Administration (HRSA), and it offers assistance to nurses, physicians, doctors and other health professionals who choose to teach and also typically have massive student debt.

FLRP grants up to $40,000 in loan repayment assistance, and offers additional assistance to help offset the additional tax burden that’s typically triggered when a student loan is forgiven.

According to HRSA, to qualify for FLRP you’ll need to meet the following requirements:

Show you have a disadvantaged background, based on either environmental or economic factors (or both).

Hold a qualifying health professions degree.

Commit to working as a faculty member at an FLRP-approved health professions institution for a minimum of two years.

Other ways college professors can manage student debt

If student loan forgiveness doesn’t seem like a realistic option for you, consider looking into other options for managing student loans. Here are a few to consider:

Refinancing student loans

As a college professor, you might be a good candidate to refinance your student loans to lower rates. You could choose a shorter loan term, enabling you to pay off debt faster with larger payments now. Or you could stretch out repayment over a longer period to lower payments and keep them affordable.

Even if you choose a longer repayment period under a refinancing plan, you may still be able to pay less over the life of the loan if you can decrease your interest rate with the refinance. Your ability to refinance will depend on a number of factors, including your creditworthiness and income.

You should be aware that refinancing federal student loans has some drawbacks. You’ll lose access to privileges unique to federal programs, like income-driven repayment plans or the ability to defer payments. Your loans will also lose PSLF eligibility.

However, if you’re focused on repaying debt, refinancing can go a long way. Estimate how much you could save with this student loan refinancing calculator.

Income-driven repayment plans

As explained earlier, an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan can help decrease your monthly loan costs to better match your income and cost of living. Loan payments are based on 10% to 20% of your discretionary income, depending on the IDR plan you pick. These plans can also let you stretch out the repayment period to 20 or 25 years.

Certain IDR plans also offer student loan forgiveness after you make payments for 20 to 25 years. Taking advantage of IDR plans can also be a smart way to manage payments if you’re working toward Public Service Loan Forgiveness. If you’re considering taking advantage of an IBR plan, remember that you’ll have to reapply each year by recertifying your income. See your options and how to enroll in these programs with our guide to income-driven repayment plans.

Make extra payments on student loans

Refinancing or switching to a different repayment plan can keep your debt manageable. But college professors can save the most money overall just by making extra payments toward student loans.

That’s how college professor Amanda Page repaid over $47,000 in student loans. Page set her mind to get out of debt and made this her main financial goal. She employed a few key strategies to pay off student debt on a professor’s salary:

Read personal finance books and researched effective methods to manage debt.

Took on side gigs and extra work to increase her income.

Lowered living expenses by getting a roommate and budgeting.

Limited spending on non-necessities.

Paid extra on high-interest student loans first.

With more money coming in and less going out, Page had additional funds to put towards her student debt. She paid off most of her large balance in just a year.

Compare student loan forgiveness for professors with other repayment options

As a college professor, you will probably face some lean years when work is tough, the pay is low and your student loan payments are hard to manage. Student loan forgiveness for professors can be one effective way of managing high student debt.

However, student loan forgiveness for college professors might not be possible or advantageous for every person in this profession.

Research your full range of options for repaying student debt. This will help you choose your most beneficial course of action and make adjustments as needed.

Steve Santiago contributed to this report.

