How to Get Student Loan Forgiveness for North Carolina Residents

While a college degree can open the door to a high-paying and fulfilling career, it rarely comes for free. North Carolina residents, just like those everywhere across the U.S., can carry a heavy student loan debt burden.

Fortunately, there are programs for North Carolina residents that will forgive at least a portion of student debt. Read our list on to learn about your options for student loan forgiveness in NC.

Student loan repayment assistance for North Carolina residents

Federal loan forgiveness and discharge programs

Grants and scholarships for North Carolina students

Get help paying off your student debt

North Carolina has a few student loan repayment assistance programs (LRAPs) for qualifying residents. Here’s what you need to know about these North Carolina loan forgiveness programs.

North Carolina State Loan Repayment Program

The North Carolina State Loan Repayment Program offers up to $50,000 in loan assistance to mental health professionals in the state. You must make a two-year commitment to work in a rural or underserved area at a federal community health center, state-sponsored rural health center or other qualifying setting. You may also be able to get more awards for additional one-year service commitments.

Qualifying disciplines include clinical social workers, professional counselors, marriage and family counselors, clinical addiction specialists, psychiatric nurse specialists, physicians assistants in mental and behavioral health, and health service psychologists. Any loan assistance you receive is tax-free.

North Carolina Legal Education Assistance Foundation (NC LEAF)

The NC LEAF program offers loan assistance to public interest attorneys in North Carolina.

To be eligible, you must have a Juris Doctor degree from an accredited school and be licensed to practice in the state. Due to ongoing funding issues for this program, at the time of publication, there was no general application period for this award. Awards available were for public interest attorneys in Mecklenburg County and for those who aim to become Board Certified Specialists.

Forgivable Education Loans for Service

North Carolina also provides forgivable education loans to students who commit to working in a critical shortage employment profession after college. To qualify, you must have at least a weighted GPA of 3.0 as a high school student, a 2.80 as an undergraduate and a 3.20 as a grad student.

You also must attend an eligible school and enroll in an approved program geared toward either the medical or teaching fields. Bachelor’s and master’s degree candidates can borrow up to $20,000 in forgivable loans, while doctoral candidates may borrow up to $56,000.

This program typically forgives one year’s loan amount for each year of service. Note that these loans accrue interest at a relatively high 8% rate.

Look for national LRAPs, too

Along with these North Carolina loan repayment programs, you might also come across LRAPs that operate on the national level. The John R. Justice Program, for example, is available in most states to provide loan repayment assistance to qualifying attorneys.

If you’re working in a career that could qualify for loan forgiveness, consider widening your search outside of North Carolina to see if you can qualify for any national assistance programs.

Federal loan forgiveness and discharge programs

Here are some options for federal loan forgiveness programs. You can also take a look at this guide to federal loan forgiveness for the complete list.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

PSLF is a federal program that forgives the balance on your Direct Loans after you have made 120 monthly qualifying payments (not necessarily consecutive) while also working full time for an eligible employer. To qualify, you must work in a setting such as a government or nonprofit organization.

Any William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan qualifies for PSLF. Loans from private lenders do not qualify.

If you are seeking public service loan forgiveness, you should adjust your loans through an income-driven plan such as Pay As You Earn, Revised Pay As You Earn and Income-Contingent Repayment.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

If you teach at a low-income school or educational service agency, you could qualify for partial forgiveness of your federal student loans through the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program. After five years, you could receive either $5,000 or $17,500 in loan forgiveness, depending on which subject you teach. The higher award amounts will go to teachers who have strong qualifications in math and special education.

National Health Service Corps (NHSC) loan repayment assistance

The NHSC program forgives up to $50,000 in student loans to primary care physicians, dentists, mental or behavioral clinicians or other licensed health care providers who commit to working two years in a qualifying setting. Those who make a service commitment of at least three years may be able to receive an award of up to $75,000.

NURSE Corps Loan Repayment Program

As a registered nurse, nurse practitioner or nurse faculty member, you could get up to 60% of your student loans forgiven after two years of employment through the NURSE Corps program. Plus, you might get an additional 25% paid off if you work for a third year. To qualify, you must serve a high-needs population in a critical shortage area.

Student loan discharge for a qualifying reason

Along with offering loan forgiveness in exchange for qualifying service, the federal government also allows loan discharge for other reasons. If your school has closed down, violated state laws or falsely certified your loan, for example, you could be eligible for student loan discharge.

You might also be able to get rid of your loans if you’ve experienced total and permanent disability. In rare cases, you can get your loan balance discharged through bankruptcy. Learn more about the ways you could qualify for student loan discharge to see if any could apply to you.

Grants and scholarships for North Carolina students

If you’re a future or current college student, you can also reduce the amount you need to borrow in student loans by applying for grants and scholarships.

While there are scholarship opportunities across the country, the following are specifically available for North Carolina students. You can head to the College Foundation of North Carolina website for the full list.

Aubrey Lee Brooks Scholarship : Up to $12,000 to students with financial need attending North Carolina State University, UNC Chapel Hill or UNC Greensboro. To qualify, you must go to high school in an eligible North Carolina county.

Up to $12,000 to students with financial need attending North Carolina State University, UNC Chapel Hill or UNC Greensboro. To qualify, you must go to high school in an eligible North Carolina county. Crumley Roberts Scholarship: Under this umbrella, students can apply to two scholarships that provide $2,500, and one specifically for women, called the the Little Red Jumpsuit Tour Scholarship, that provides $2,000.

Mary Lewis Wyche Fellowship: A $5,000 award for RNs seeking their master’s or doctorate in nursing or administration. This is one of several nursing awards offered in the state; you can see a full list here. Florence Kidder Memorial Scholarship : $1,000 or $3,000 for students attending college in North Carolina. This scholarship is aimed specifically at high school seniors. Jagannathan Scholarship : Awards of varying amounts for students planning to enroll in a UNC school. You must show academic achievement, leadership and financial need to win this scholarship. J. Howard Coble Scholarship : For students who demonstrate leadership qualities and live in an eligible North Carolina county. This award is also aimed at incoming college freshmen.



Besides applying for private grants and scholarships, you can submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to put yourself in the running for federal grants. Most federal grants, such as the Pell Grant and Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, go to students with financial need.

By maximizing your chances for gift aid, you can reduce the amount you need to borrow in student loans.

Get help paying off your student debt

While loan forgiveness programs can be a huge financial help, they’re not for everyone. Some require years of service in a low-paying field or challenging workplace, which might not line up with your career goals.

What’s more, programs come and go, sometimes running out of funding from one year to the next. And some federal options have uncertain futures due to political controversy.

While you can get student loan forgiveness in North Carolina, it isn’t always a guarantee. So keep exploring all your options for student loan repayment, whether that involves putting your loans into an income-driven plan or refinancing your student loans and qualifying for lower rates. If need be, you can also explore forbearance or deferment of your student loans.

Find a student loan repayment strategy that works for you as you keep chipping away at your debt. Here is Student Loan Hero’s full guide to lowering your student loan payments.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.

