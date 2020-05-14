How to Get Student Loan Forgiveness in Florida

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

You may live in the Sunshine State, but nothing can ruin a sunny day like a giant student loan bill. If you’re struggling to make progress on paying off your student debt, you might have wondered if you’re eligible for student loan forgiveness in Florida.

The answer is yes, depending on your career and location. Here are two programs specifically for student loan forgiveness in Florida, along with four national options to consider.

2 student loan forgiveness programs in Florida

The following programs are specific to Florida and your profession:

Nursing Student Loan Forgiveness Program (NSLFP)

The NSLFP loan forgiveness program was established in 1989 to encourage nurses to seek employment in underserved areas. To be eligible, you must be a licensed practical nurse (LPN), registered nurse (RN) or advanced registered nurse practitioner (ARNP). You also must work at a “designated employment site” in the state of Florida.

These sites include:

State-operated medical and health care facilities

Public schools

Federally sponsored community health centers

Teaching hospitals

Speciality hospitals for children

If you qualify, the program will pay up to $4,000 per year toward your loans for a maximum of four years. The payment is based on funds available and will be made directly to your lender at the end of each 12-month enrollment period.

The application timeframes are February 1 to March 1, May 1 to June 1, August 1 to September 1, and November 1 to Dec. 1.

For further information on this program, you can contact the Florida Department of Education by phone at 800-366-3475, or 850-410-5200 from the local Tallahassee metro area. You can also contact them by email at [email protected].

Florida Bar Foundation Loan Repayment Assistance Program

If you’re a lawyer seeking loan forgiveness, then you can consider the Florida Bar Foundation, which provides forgivable loans to legal aid attorneys.

Key things to know:

You should be employed on a full-time basis or at least 50% FTE part- time basis by a civil legal aid organization currently receiving a grant from the Foundation;

Applications and supporting materials must be submitted timely during the once annual LRAP application period.

You must have gained admission to The Florida Bar by the end of the first year after having been selected as a participant, and you must remain a member in good standing after that

You must be in full compliance with LRAP requirements if you’re a current LRAP participant.

If you work at least half-time as a legal aid staff attorney at one of its partner organizations, its LRAP will give you a $5,000 loan to help you repay your student debt. The loan is forgiven on an annual basis for qualified candidates.

The application process for each year begins in October of the previous year. So, for example, if you were to apply for 2021, you would need to begin the process in October of 2020.

You can apply for the program here.

4 more ways to get student loan forgiveness in Florida

Although they aren’t specific to the state of Florida, the following federal programs are available to its residents — and may be worth exploring:

Teacher Loan Forgiveness in Florida

The Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program is administered by the Department of Education. It requires you to teach full-time for five consecutive years at a low-income school or educational service agency.

Eligible teachers must be “highly qualified,” which means having at least a bachelor’s degree and full state certification.

If you teach secondary math or science or special education, you could receive up to $17,500 in loan forgiveness. Other teachers could receive up to $5,000. Both Direct Loans and Stafford Loans qualify.

To see if your school is eligible, search the Teacher Cancellation Low Income (TCLI) Directory.

National Health Service Corps Loan Repayment Program (NHSC LRP)

The NHSC LRP is a great opportunity for health care workers to get their loans forgiven. Awards are for up to $50,000 in exchange for an initial two years served in full-time clinical practice in an HDSC-approved service site facing a significant care shortage.

In order to be eligible, you must:

Be a provider, or be eligible to participate as a provider, in the Medicare, Medicaid and State Children’s Health Insurance Program

Be trained and licensed to practice medical, dental or mental health care in an HDSC-eligible area

Be an eligible health professional with qualified student loan debt that helped you earn your qualified degree

Qualified military reservists are also eligible.

Be aware that not everyone who is eligible will receive forgiveness. After you apply, you’ll be ranked based on how critical the health care need is at your chosen site as well as whether you come from a “disadvantaged background.”

To be notified when the next application cycle opens, sign up for NHSC’s email list.

The NHSC also offers loan repayment programs for substance abuse professionals, including those working specifically to combat the opioid crisis in rural communities. If you are in your final year of medical or dental school, you also may qualify for the NHSC Students to Service Loan Repayment Program.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

Perhaps the most well-known forgiveness program, PSLF offers loan forgiveness to people who work for government or nonprofit agencies for 10 years.

To be eligible for this program, you must:

Have Federal Direct Loans (if you have different loans, you might want to consider a Direct Consolidation Loan)

Be enrolled in an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan

Work your employer’s definition of “full-time” (or at least 30 hours per week) at a qualifying government or nonprofit agency

Make 120 monthly payments in full within 15 days of the due date

All Direct loans qualify for this program, including Direct subsidized and unsubsidized loans, Direct PLUS loans and Direct consolidation loans.

See how much you might be able to save through this program with our Public Service Loan Forgiveness calculator.

And note that the fate of PSLF is unclear under the Trump administration, as there have been proposals to take it off the table. So if you’ve been working toward it, apply for PSLF now, and keep your eyes out for updated news on the program.

Income-driven repayment plans

IDR plans are the broadest federal loan forgiveness option. They’re available regardless of your chosen career, and most federal loans are eligible. These plans base your monthly payments on your income. Depending on which IDR plan you choose, your payments will be limited to between 10% and 20% of your discretionary income for a period of 20 to 25 years. After that period is over, the remainder of your loans will be forgiven.

Although they might sound like a no-brainer, there are downsides to income-driven repayment plans. Because they extend your repayment term, they accrue more interest. And when your loans are forgiven, you’ll have to pay income tax on the forgiven amount.

To see what your payments might be if you participate in an income-driven repayment program, check out our income-driven repayment calculator. Depending on your career choice and other factors, there are several other national forgiveness programs you might qualify for. For more information, take a look at our full list of student loan forgiveness programs.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report

