How to get student loan forgiveness in Colorado

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

The situation for higher education has changed dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic. Please visit our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for more about how this crisis may impact student loans, other forms of financial aid, and more.

* * *

Colorado residents don’t just benefit from clean air, exciting winter sports and the beautiful scenery of the Rocky Mountains year-round. They also boast some of the lowest student loan debt averages in the nation. According to a 2019 report from the Institute for College Access and Success, Coloradoans with a bachelor’s degree hold an average student debt load of $24,888 — less than the national average of $29,900.

But even Centennial State graduates may need a hand with their student loans. Colorado student loan forgiveness programs exist for those seeking help, so read on to see some of the student loan repayment assistance programs you might qualify for.

How to get student loan forgiveness in Colorado

As is the case with most U.S. states, student loan forgiveness in Colorado is tied to the kind of work you do. Health practitioners will get the most help, though there are options for other grads as well.

1. Colorado Health Service Corps

2. Rural Essential Access Provider (REAP) Loan Repayment Program

3. State Dental Loan Repayment Program

4. Law school student loan repayment assistance programs

Plus: If all else fails, federal programs can help

1. Colorado Health Service Corps

First of all, let’s talk about the Colorado Health Service Corps. This generous program is available to a wide variety of health professionals.

Qualified professionals include not only physicians (both allopathic and osteopathic), but also clinical pharmacists, dentists, registered dental hygienists, licensed clinical or counseling psychologists, licensed clinical social workers, licensed professional counselors, licensed marriage and family therapists, nurse practitioners, certified nurse-midwives, physician assistants, psychiatric nurse specialists and licensed addiction counselors and certified addiction counselors.

If you’re one of the health practitioners listed above, you can qualify if you work for three years in a designated health professional shortage area. Here’s what you’ll get in return:

Physicians and dentists can receive $90,000 in student loan repayment assistance if they work full-time for the three years, or $45,000 if they work part-time.

Physician assistants, advanced practice nurses, clinical pharmacists, licensed mental health providers and licensed addiction counselors can get $50,000 if they work full-time, or $25,000 for a part-time commitment.

Dental hygienists and certified addiction counselors can earn $20,000 if they work full-time work, and $10,000 if they work part-time.

If you meet these criteria, check back on the listing for this program in March to apply.

2. Rural Essential Access Provider (REAP) Loan Repayment Program

The qualified list of medical practitioners for the Rural Essential Access Provider (REAP) Loan Repayment Program is the same as the one above, except for dentists and dental hygienists. (If you’re a dentist or hygienist working in a rural area, you can still get help through the next program on the list.)

Here’s what you can get for working for two years at one of these facilities:

$30,000 for full-time physicians, and $15,000 for part-time physicians.

$15,000 for full-time physician assistants, advanced practice nurses, clinical pharmacists, and licensed mental health providers, and $7,500 for part-timers.

If you think you qualify, you can apply year-round via this portal.

3. State Dental Loan Repayment Program

All right, dentists, here’s some information on student loan forgiveness in Colorado just for you. Whether you’re a general dentist, pediatric dentist or a dental hygienist, you can get help from the State Dental Loan Repayment Program.

You don’t have to have a specific type of practice to qualify. Dentists working in public, nonprofit, or private practices are eligible. You simply must commit to serve uninsured patients or patients with Medicaid or CHP+ and/or uninsured patients each month at the same site for two years. The total amount of student loan repayment assistance you receive depends on how many underserved patients you see per month on average:

Dentists can get $50,000 in student loan repayment assistance if they see 80 or more underserved patients per month, $37,500 if they see 60 to 79, or $25,000 if they see 20 to 59.

Dental hygienists can receive $12,000 toward their student loans if they see 80 or more underserved patients per month, $8,000 if they see 60 to 79, or $6,000 if they see 20 to 59.

Applications are accepted from March through September and are available via the same application used for the Colorado Health Service Corps.

4. Law school student loan repayment assistance programs

Health practitioners aren’t the only ones who can get student loan forgiveness in Colorado. Some public interest lawyers can get help from their alma maters.

Law graduates of the Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver are eligible for student loan repayment assistance if they graduated after May 2003, work in public service and earn less than $75,000 per year. Applications have previously opened up in December. and are usually due by late January. Qualified lawyers can earn this award for up to five years. and the website reports that “in recent years, awards have covered between 15%-75% of a recipient’s monthly payments” on Income-Based Repayment (IBR) or PAYE repayment plans.

Graduates of Colorado Law at the University of Colorado Boulder are eligible for student loan repayment assistance if they earn less than $65,000 per year and have public interest employment. They don’t need to have passed the bar if their employer does not require it.

If you qualify, you can get up to $5,500 per year toward your student loans for no more than five years. The application for 2020-2021 has not been posted on the website yet, as the deadline for 2019-2020 has passed, but interested lawyers can check back next year.

If all else fails, federal programs can help

So what happens if you aren’t a lawyer or health practitioner and aren’t in default, but you still need student loan forgiveness in Colorado? You might be able to use federal student loan repayment programs to help, such as with income-driven repayment plans that cap your monthly payments at a manageable level.

You can also lobby your local senators and representatives to create student loan repayment programs for your income or line of work. Although that might not change your situation today, it’s your chance to exercise your rights as a voter and help student loan borrowers like you to have a voice.

Even with help on student loan repayment, paying off these loans can be a long game. Keep an eye out for programs like these that can help and maintain a student loan payoff plan you can follow. Believe it or not, there can be a day when these loans are nothing but a memory.

Maya Dollarhide contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 5 lenders of 2020!