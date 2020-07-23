Student Loan Definitions: What You Need to Know Before Borrowing

A student loan is borrowed money from a lender to pay for tuition, fees, living expenses and other costs associated with seeking higher education. Because it’s a loan, you or your parent must repay the borrowed amount plus interest, although repayment is typically deferred until the student has left school and for six months afterward.
Student loans are most commonly borrowed from the federal government because it’s historically awarded lower interest rates and greater repayment protections — without requiring borrowers to have strong consumer credit. Debt could also be lent by state government authorities, banks, credit unions and online companies, which do take credit history into account when quoting rates and terms.
Defining a student loan, it turns out, is pretty simple. Unfortunately, other student loan definitions are far more complex.
Student loan definitions you need to know
Only 12% of college students with education debt reported being “very confident” in their knowledge of loans and how they work, according to our 2019 survey on student loan misconceptions.
Knowing the basic student loan definition is just the first piece of the puzzle. Here are 21 more:
1. Capitalization
2. Consolidation
3. Cosigner
4. Debt-to-income ratio
5. Default
6. Deferment
7. Delinquency
8. Expected Family Contribution (EFC)
9. Forbearance
10. Grace period
11. Interest rate
12. Lender
13. LIBOR
14. Loan forgiveness
15. Loan servicer
16. Master Promissory Note (MPN)
17. Principal loan
18. Refinance
19. Repayment term
20. Subsidized loans
21. Unsubsidized loans
Plus: Knowledge is power when it comes to student loan definitions
Capitalization
Loan amounts grow because of capitalization — that’s how student loan interest works.
Capitalization of interest is when the interest that accumulates on your student loans is added to the principal balance. Interest can add up quickly and can add to the sum of your principal, making it tough to pay back student loans.
Consolidation
To consolidate is to group. In the case of federal student loans, a borrower might consider grouping numerous loans with numerous servicers into a direct consolidation loan. Consolidating would simplify your repayment, giving you one new, larger loan with one servicer.
Consolidating won’t save you money the way that refinancing would. The interest rate of your direct consolidation loan would be a weighted average of your previous loans’ rates, plus a small percentage on top.
There are more factors to weigh when deciding whether direct loan consolidation is right for you.
Cosigner
Many private student loans require a cosigner. A cosigner is typically a parent or relative with good credit that signs the promissory note and is responsible for the student loan if the primary borrower is unable to make payments.
You might need a cosigner if you have a limited (or poor) credit history and are applying for a private student loan. But consider the pros and cons of student loans without a cosigner before making a final decision.
Most federal loans don’t require a cosigner, but you might need a creditworthy endorser for a direct PLUS loan.
Debt-to-income ratio
Private lenders look at the ratio between your outstanding debt and your annual income when evaluating you as a loan applicant and deciding what rates to offer you. It’s important to know your debt-to-income ratio (DTI) when shopping for a loan.
You’re better off with a lower DTI, which would put you in a better position to pay off your loans.
Debt-to-Income (DTI) Calculator
Total
Front-End DTI
Back-End DTI
Default
If you fail to make a monthly payment for 270 consecutive days (or nine straight months), your federal student loan will enter default. Your lender, the Department of Education in this case, will report the default, causing harm to your credit report.
That’s just scratching the surface of everything you need to know about student loan default.
There’s even less room for error on many private student loans, for example. Your lenders could skip past delinquency and push you into default after missing a single monthly payment.
Deferment
Per the student loan definition on the federal front, you can pause repayment for as long as three years by applying for one of numerous forms of deferment. You might be able to secure deferment if you become unemployed, for example, but take time before deciding whether loan deferment is right for you.
Deferment is doubly helpful for direct subsidized loans, as it stops interest from accruing. The same isn’t true for direct unsubsidized loans.
Private lenders might or might not offer some relief. You should compare the economic hardship protections offered by private lenders before taking out a loan in the first place.
Delinquency
Although delinquency can lead to default, a more serious predicament, you are delinquent on your student loan as soon as you miss a single payment.
Delinquencies are reported to credit agencies. They don’t cause as much damage to your credit report as a default as long as you get back on track with repayment.
Expected Family Contribution (EFC)
The student aid report you receive from schools will estimate how much you and your family can reasonably contribute to the cost of your education. This estimation is computed based on the family income information you entered on your FAFSA.
A low Expected Family Contribution means you might be eligible for more financial aid, such as grants, a work-study program or subsidized loans. A higher EFC, on the other hand, means you might be on the hook for a larger percentage of your cost of attendance.
Forbearance
If you don’t qualify for a deferment, forbearance also allows you to pause your student loan payments for as much as 12 months at a time. It might be offered at the discretion of your federal loan servicer. It also won’t stop interest from accruing on your loans, even subsidized loans.
Private lenders might offer forbearance in some form or fashion.
It’s important to ask your lender or servicer about the protections it offers before deciding on the best way to pause your student loan payments.
Grace period
A grace period is a set amount of time, typically six months, before your repayment begins. You enter your grace period upon graduation, after leaving school or dropping below half-time enrollment.
The student loan definition isn’t black and white: Not all loans have a grace period, and interest might still accrue on your loans.
But you’ll want to make the most of a grace period if you have one. It may be wise to make loan payments during this period because interest accrues on your loan while you wait to repay it.
Interest rate
When you borrow money from the federal government or a private lender, they want to make sure they are receiving a return on their investment. As part of the lending process, they will add interest to your loans.
If you are taking out federal student loans, the interest rate is set by Congress. Current interest rates for federal loans are fixed, meaning they will remain the same throughout the life of your loan. Private lenders might offer fixed or variable interest rates.
A variety of factors determines student loan interest rates.
Lender
If you borrow money, you have a lender that gave you the money. For student loans, the lender could be the Department of Education, as is the case for many federal student loans. It can also be a bank, a credit union or another private company. It’s also worth noting that your private student loan could be sold to another lender.
You might take out a $5,000 loan with CommonBond as your lender, for example. Similarly, SoFi could be your lender on a separate private loan.
No matter your lender, it’s wise to ask if a different company will act as the servicer of your loan. The servicer, which might not be your lender, is your go-to source for troubleshooting your loan.
LIBOR
Although Congress sets the interest rates for federal loans, private lenders take their cue from the Federal Reserve and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR).
LIBOR is an average interest rate itself. Its fluctuations are particularly impactful if you’re shopping around for a private loan or selected a variable interest rate loan and are now at the mercy of the market.
Loan forgiveness
Your federal student loan could be partially or fully forgiven if you qualify for one of the education department’s loan forgiveness programs. Typically, you can receive this form of relief if you make consistent payments over a specific period, work in a public-service field and submit supporting documentation with your application.
Some loan forgiveness programs could delete your student loan debt immediately. Others, like the Federal Perkins Loan cancellation program, might offer you complete forgiveness 15%, 20% or 30% of your loan balance at a time, over a five-year period.
Loan servicer
When it’s time to make payments, you send your money to your loan servicer. They handle all the payments for your student loans. If you have any questions about your repayment plan or are struggling to make payments, you want to talk to your loan servicer.
If you have a federal loan, for example, the Department of Education acts as your lender, but your servicer might be Navient (or one of the other federal loan servicers). Because loans can be transferred, it’s important to know how to track down your loan servicer in a pinch.
Master Promissory Note (MPN)
If you take out federal student loans, you must sign a Master Promissory Note (MPN). This is a legal document that holds you accountable for paying back loans, fees and interest owed to the Department of Education.
An MPN lets borrowers take out multiple student loans for a period of up to 10 years, so long as your school allows it. Your MPN will outline all the terms and conditions of your student loans, so be sure to read carefully before signing.
Principal loan
The principal is the amount you originally borrowed when taking out student loans — before any interest or fees were added on. It’s important to know this student loan definition because your payments must first go toward any outstanding fees and interest before going toward principal. This is one of the reasons to make extra payments on your student loans.
When interest capitalizes, it’s added to your principal. Depending upon your loan type, you might graduate with a larger loan principal than the one you started with as a freshman.
Refinance
Refinancing your student loans allows you to take multiple loans (and their various servicers) to the private lender of your choice and potentially score a better interest rate or monthly payment.
Student Loan Refinancing Calculator
Interest
Monthly
Rate
Years
|Original
|New
|Savings
|Interest
|—
|—
|—
|Monthly
|—
|—
|—
|Rate
|—
|—
|—
|Years
|—
|—
|—
Total
Monthly
Current
New
As you consider refinancing your student loans, be aware that working with a private lender isn’t a wise move if you want to keep your federal loan protections or are working toward loan forgiveness.
Repayment term
Your repayment term, also known as your repayment period, is how long you have to pay back your student loans.
Federal student loan borrowers are enrolled in the Standard Repayment Plan, which has a repayment term of 10 years. You might be able to extend your repayment term through a different repayment plan, though you’ll end up paying more in interest over time.
Subsidized loans
Direct subsidized loans are offered to students who demonstrate financial need. They’re great because the education department pays your interest while you are in school and during your grace period or deferment.
Unsubsidized loans
Direct unsubsidized loans are available to anyone regardless of financial need. The bad news is you are responsible for every cent of interest that accrues, even while in school or during deferment. You could lessen or erase the toll, however, by making in-school loan payments.
There are also other differences between unsubsidized and subsidized loans.
Knowledge is power when it comes to student loan definitions
As a young adult, it can be overwhelming to read a legally-binding contract full of unfamiliar terms. And when you sign up for something you aren’t 100% clear on, that’s when you run into trouble.
It’s no different when you’re learning to speak the language of stocks or mastering common mortgage terms before buying a house.
So before financing your education, consider these 21 important student loan definitions. Understanding student loans now can help you avoid lots of confusion or stress when it’s time to pay up.
Melanie Lockert contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.99% – 6.65%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 7.10%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.99% – 6.44%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|1.99% – 5.99%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.19% – 6.07%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of June 23, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
2 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of May 1, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 6.21% per year for a 5-year term, 3.40% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.89% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 4.20% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.99% (with autopay) to 7.10% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of April 27, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.43763%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.01% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.09% per year to 3.92% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.67% per year to 4.56% per year for a 12-year term, 3.44% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.75% per year to 6.93% per year for a 20-year term, or 5.14% per year to 7.10% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.19% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.99% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.99% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of July 21, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 7/21/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.19% effective June 10, 2020.