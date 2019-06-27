Student Loan Default By Choice: What It Is and Why It’s Dangerous

Conventional wisdom says defaulting on student loans is to be avoided at all costs. But could student loan default help borrowers?
Some people seem to think so. Although their numbers are likely small, some borrowers intentionally default on their student loans to protest the student debt crisis or to wipe away their debt through bankruptcy.
But the consequences of default are pretty severe, so it’s crucial to understand what happens before choosing this risky route.
Here’s what you need to know about those protesting the college financial crisis through student loan default — and how it could seriously backfire on your finances.
Defaulting on student loans for bankruptcy discharge or a settlement
Why is defaulting on student debt a problem?
Struggling to pay? Consider these strategies
Can student loan default help more than it harms?
The student loan crisis is worse than ever: about 45 million Americans owe $1.56 trillion in student loans. According to Forbes, 1 million people default on their federal student loans each year, while the Brookings Institution estimates that about 38% of borrowers who entered college in the 2003-04 school year will default on their loans by 2023.
Federal student loans are considered delinquent after one missed payment and in default after 270 days of missed payments. Private lender rules vary, but most consider your loans to be in default much sooner. CommonBond, for example, considers loans to be in default after three months of missed payments.
The majority of borrowers who fall behind likely do so due to financial hardship, combined with a lack of knowledge about managing their debt. But some borrowers intentionally default to protest the student loan industry.
Author Lee Siegel wrote about his own student loan default in a New York Times op-ed in 2015, where he also suggested mass default could be used to change the current system of lending and higher education.
“The collection agencies retained by the Department of Education would be exposed as the greedy vultures that they are,” Siegel wrote. “The government would get out of the loan-making and the loan-enforcement business. Congress might even explore a special, universal education tax that would make higher education affordable.”
In the eyes of Siegel and those who have followed in his footsteps, millions of Americans have been victim of an immoral system, one that could be overturned by mass default. Some student loan activists even go so far as to call the current system of student lending “economic terrorism.”
But while intentional default is sure to be disruptive, it’s unclear how feasible this strategy would be for most Americans — especially since their finances could be destroyed in the process.
Defaulting on student loans in pursuit of bankruptcy discharge or a settlement
Besides student loan protesters, some borrowers default on their loans in an attempt to wipe away their debt through bankruptcy or reach a settlement with a debt collector. Although discharging student debt through bankruptcy is difficult, it’s not impossible.
In the case of severe financial hardship, you might be able to get rid of your debt through Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy. But achieving student loan discharge this way is rare, and the involved legal fees could get expensive.
Plus, defaulted student loans could get more costly over time, as interest will continue to add up without monthly payments. So if your bankruptcy claim is denied, you could end up in a worse situation than where you started.
In terms of reaching a settlement, some private lenders or debt collectors might work with you to reach a settlement if you default. If you have private student loans, a collector might agree to a lesser sum to get you to pay.
Plus, private lenders only have a certain number of years to take legal action. Once the statute of limitations is up, your lender has no legal recourse to collect.
Defaulting on private student loans can be a strategic way to negotiate a lesser settlement, but it will likely involve some visits to court, and a positive outcome isn’t guaranteed. Unless you have exceptional circumstances, you might be better off pursuing alternate strategies for student loan discharge, forgiveness or repayment assistance.
Why is defaulting on student debt a problem?
Regardless of how you feel about the cost of college or the student loan industry, defaulting on your loans could lead to a host of bad consequences. As mentioned, private lenders can take you to court and demand full and immediate repayment.
And the federal government has wide-reaching powers to collect, including:
- Garnishment of your wages, tax refund and Social Security benefits
- Loss of eligibility for deferment, forbearance and other repayment plans
- Loss of eligibility for future federal financial aid
- Demand for immediate repayment of your balance and interest
- Preventing you from buying or selling real estate
- Taking you to court and charging you for any costs that come with the collection process
Along with the other consequences, your credit will be completely destroyed. Your lender will report missed payments to the credit bureaus, and your credit will take a swan dive for seven years.
If you have a cosigner on any of your defaulted loans, their credit could take a hit as well. Poor credit could make life difficult for you and your cosigners, not to mention strain family relationships.
So if you’re considering defaulting on student loans on purpose, make sure you fully understand the harm it could cause to you, as well as anyone else on the hook for your debt.
Struggling to pay? Consider these strategies
The majority of borrowers who default on their debt probably aren’t doing so on purpose. Instead, they can’t keep up with steep monthly payments while paying their other bills. If you’ve already defaulted, explore your options for loan rehabilitation or consolidation.
If your loans are still in good standing but you’re struggling to pay, look into alternative strategies for managing your debt before you miss a payment. With federal student loans, for example, you can explore repayment plans such as:
- Income-driven repayment plans, including income-based repayment and Pay As You Earn. These plans adjust your monthly payment to 10%, 15% or 20% of your discretionary income.
- Extended repayment, which lowers monthly payments because it extends your terms to 25 years.
- Graduated repayment, which lowers monthly payments and increases them throughout a 10-year term.
- Deferment or forbearance, which postpone payments if you go back to school, run into financial hardship or have another qualifying reason.
By lowering your monthly payments — or pausing them altogether — you can get some financial relief without going into default and hurting your credit.
Unfortunately, private lenders aren’t so flexible, but some let you pause payments through deferment or forbearance in certain circumstances. Whether your lender advertises this benefit, reach out to your loan servicer to see if it can help you before you default.
A final option for private and federal student loans is student loan refinancing. When you refinance, you might get a lower interest rate, saving you money. Plus, you can choose new terms with an adjusted monthly payment.
But only borrowers with strong credit (or a creditworthy cosigner) will qualify, so refinancing isn’t a solution for everyone. Plus, refinancing federal loans means you lose access to federal protections, which might be a sacrifice you’re not ready to make.
Whatever you choose, learning about your repayment options will help you manage your debt in a way that works for your situation. Even though your loans might feel burdensome, you can find a strategy that works for you without creating even more headaches by going into default.
