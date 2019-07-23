For four long years (or more), you worked hard to graduate from college and start your career. For many people, that achievement was only possible with the help of student loans. As you proudly receive your diploma and celebrate this milestone, the last question on your mind is “can student loans keep me from getting a job?” But, the scary reality is: Yes, in certain instances, they absolutely could.
While we’d like to believe that those loans are just a tiny part of our post-graduation lives, the truth is they could directly affect your employment prospects. If you are a borrower in student loan default, you could find that you won’t be hired in certain jobs you want to pursue – or that even your current job has been jeopardized.
Before you start job-hunting, take a look at your student loan situation. By understanding the impact of student loan default and how to come back from it, you can keep your career path on track.
How can student loans keep you from getting a job?
Here’s a sobering thought: 11.5% of student loans are at least 90 days delinquent or are already in default. This means the borrowers did not make any payment toward their loans for an extended period of time.
The process of defaulting, however, begins when you first miss a payment. Your student loans are immediately declared delinquent until you make an effort to pay the amount due. Depending on your loan servicer, you may also be charged late fees, which can add up over time.
After 90 days, your lender will start reporting your missed payments to the major national credit bureaus. With every monthly payment you miss, your credit score will take a beating. For most loan types, your student loans are officially in default if you fail to make a payment for 270 days. However, if you have a Federal Perkins Loan, your servicer may deem you to be in default after missing just one payment.
The entire unpaid loan balance then becomes due immediately, a process called acceleration, regardless of past payment plans or forgiveness plans you may have signed up for. At this point, you may begin receiving calls from debt collectors and would become responsible for any collection costs that your loan servicer incurs.
Employment opportunities
Defaulting on your student loans can keep you from getting a job in both the public and private sectors. Since student loan default wreaks havoc on your credit score, it could disqualify you from working for any employer that considers a candidate’s creditworthiness during the hiring process.
In fact, according to the National Association of Background Screeners, more than half of human resource professionals who responded to its latest survey said they ran credit checks of some or all candidates with the aim of protecting employers and customers, improving the quality of hires and preventing or reducing workplace theft, embezzlement and other criminal activity.
Professional licenses
Those employed in a field with a professional license may also feel the negative impact of defaulting on a student loan.
In 14 states, nurses, teachers, emergency technicians, lawyers, realtors and more are at risk of having their state-issued licenses to work revoked. These licenses are usually overseen and issued by state agencies, making it impossible to get around or hide that you are in default on your federal loans. There is national legislation in the works to end this practice in some states.
Future financial aid
When you default on your student loans, you may have to put aside any plans to go back to school to further your career. That’s because you are no longer eligible for future federal student aid. You’ll also be ineligible for deferment or forbearance for your current student debt.
Wage and tax garnishment
Even if your employer doesn’t run credit checks or require a professional license, you may still feel the impact of student loan default by way of tax refund withholding (also known as Treasury offset) or wage garnishment. Your tax refund and wages could be withheld and used toward repayment of your debt.
It’s an embarrassing situation, but defaulting on your student loans can lead to the Department of Education to ask your employer to garnish your paychecks by up to 15% of your disposable income. Any Social Security benefits you may receive are not safe from garnishment, either.
Lifestyle impact
Defaulting can affect your lifestyle, as well. For example, in Iowa and South Dakota, student loan default can result in losing your driver’s license.
In addition, defaulting on your student loan can do massive damage to your credit that will take years of painstaking work to repair. It may also prevent you from signing up for a cellphone plan, applying for housing, receiving a small business loan or getting insurance.
Recovering your career after student loan default
Your best weapon against student loan default is to never get to that situation. But, if you are currently delinquent on your student loans and at risk of defaulting, the time to act is now.
Contact your loan servicer about a payment plan that works with your budget. You can request an income-driven repayment plan that takes your current earnings and family size into account when determining your monthly payments. You may even benefit by refinancing your student loans to lower the interest rate or by applying for deferment or forbearance until you get back on your feet.
Another option is a student loan rehabilitation program. This involves making nine consecutive payments – that would be a portion of your discretionary income – over a 10-month period, which would result in your loan being labeled as current. You may also apply for a direct consolidation loan, which would put your loan back in good standing.
Whether you’re behind on payments or seeing the impact of your default on your career, your best bet is to have an open line of communication with your servicer. By understanding how student loan default can keep you from getting a job and hinder your life, you can stay motivated to tackle your debt once and for all.
Laura Gariepy contributed to this report.
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
