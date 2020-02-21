3 Reasons Student Loan Debt Is Preventing Millennials From Having Kids

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Stress and budgetary issues are among the factors experts cite when discussing why millennials’ student debt could make them hesitant about having children. According to the Federal Reserve, borrowers owe a combined $1.6 trillion in student loan debt.

Here are some ways total debt amounts and monthly payments may frighten millennial borrowers, along with ways to fight back.

3 ways millennials’ student debt could be holding them back

Stress

Millennial couples — defined as those aged 24 to 39 in 2020 — need to make it clear with one another whether they want to have children if finances, including student loan debt, aren’t a factor.

Often, one spouse doesn’t want to have children and is looking for an excuse, said Alan Schoenberger, CEO of Melville, N.Y.-based Endeavor Financial Planning. The real reason may be finances, other marital stress or just not wanting to have children at all.

But even if both partners are keen to start a family, the stress could feel like having kids would be too much.

Stress and school debt often go hand in hand: A September 2019 poll by Morning Consult, a global survey company, found that 47% of millennials stress a lot about undergraduate student loans. Only 12% of millennials said they don’t stress at all about student loans.

Budget

The thought of repaying tens of thousands in student loan debt is magnified when thinking about how to also afford having a child. The average cost for a regular delivery is $10,808, according to the International Federation of Health Plans. (To get a better estimate for yourself, contact your health insurance company.)

And it’s not just the hospital costs — child care costs can also pose a big dilemma. It costs an average of $213 weekly to send an infant to day care, according to Care.com. Over 52 weeks, that’s more than $11,000.

Budgeting in the shadows of paying back student loan debt while also planning for a child can be tough, both mentally and financially.

Income

Someone fresh out of college might have a large student loan debt, but a similarly large income is less likely for many new grads. And a low to middling pay level could be another reason deterring millennials (and other student loan borrowers) from having kids.

The median income for households headed by millennials is $69,000 when adjusted for family size, according to the Pew Research Center. This is well below the $85,800 that Gen Xers are pulling in, and younger millennials with less experience in the workforce could earn far less than the median figure.

Find a solution to your student debt crisis

From comparing repayment plans to reviewing your spending, here are some expert tips about how millennials can help their situation amid the student debt crisis.

Compare federal student loan repayment plans

A prime way to make your student loans manageable is to access income-driven repayment (IDR) plans (assuming you have federal loans). With an IDR, the amount of your monthly payment is capped at a percentage of your disposable income.

In fact, if your income is low enough, your monthly bill can be as little as $0. In that case, however, even though you’d be paying nothing to service your debt, the interest would still pile up. Still, it might be a huge relief if you have a typical monthly student loan payment around the average $393.

Even without an IDR, if you can extend your payment plan on your federal loans from 10 to 25 years, you could have extra monthly income while your children are younger.

Cut housing costs if you’re a homebuyer

If you’re a millennial homebuyer — more are preparing to buy homes, according to LendingTree research — refinancing your mortgage may save you hundreds of dollars monthly.

Housing is the largest monthly expense for many — and 30-year fixed-rate mortgages were averaging below 4% as of January 2020.

Cut housing costs if you’re a renter

Renters can cut costs by avoiding rental fatigue on their next lease negotiation or new apartment. Compare prices nearby and make sure you’re getting a good deal.

If you’re considering moving to get cheaper rent because you’re overpaying for your apartment, talk to your landlord about the situation and see if they’ll drop the price. They also may throw in extras, such as a free apartment cleaning, for renewal.

Slash vehicle costs

If you’re leasing a new car every three years, or driving a fancy model, consider purchasing a moderately priced vehicle that can last you the next 10 years, according to Natalie Colley, an associate advisor at New York-based Francis Financial.

She estimated this could save $200 to $500 a month.

Negotiate your bills

While certain household costs seem like fixed expenses, many could be negotiated, Colley said. These include:

Insurance rates could be reduced by comparison shopping.

could be reduced by comparison shopping. Cellphone and cable bills could be negotiated by calling service providers and asking about specials, especially if you’re no longer on contract.

and could be negotiated by calling service providers and asking about specials, especially if you’re no longer on contract. Electricity costs and food budgets could be reduced if you’re more mindful of your needs.

Drop entertainment expenses

Money previously spent on after-work and weekend fun will often naturally decrease after having children, Colley said. Add in restaurant coupons and your savings will be even higher.

Colley’s estimated savings on these would be $100 to $500 a month.

Focus on boosting income

Before having a child, you could get ready for extra expenses by taking on a second job or side gig to save up or pay down debt, Schoenberger said.

When you have a child, you might not have much time for additional employment. Instead, you could consider seeking a promotion or a raise from your current employer.

Schoenberg and Colley both believe in using all possible resources to make sure you’re getting paid what you should be or looking for a job that pays you more.

Review current spending for empty calories

Empty calories, budget-wise, are the expenses you’re not enjoying. For instance, you could be overpaying for car insurance because you didn’t compare rates. It can also be chips that you eat mindlessly during your commute that you don’t enjoy.

Monitor your budget for at least a month, review and eliminate any spending that doesn’t benefit you in some way.

Base kid costs on your — not your friends’ — expectations

Sit down with your partner and discuss spending priorities for your children. Don’t worry about what your friend spends on private school, summer camp or designer baby clothes unless you feel those items are necessities for your child.

Millennials will continue to be a driving force for the U.S economy, so it’s important they are able to handle their student loan debt and expenses if they choose to have children.

Cat Alford contributed to this report.

