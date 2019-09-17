Private Student Loans for Parents: Comparing 4 Options

Open mobile menu Questions?

Ben Luthi

Updated on September 17, 2019
September 17, 2019September 17, 2019Student Loan RepaymentFeatured, Parent Loans, Student Loans1370Ben LuthiSEO
Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Student loans for parents
If you’re trying to navigate student loans for parents to help your child pay for college, you might be in for a rude awakening.

The cost of college has skyrocketed. Tuition for in-state students at a four-year public college costs an average of $10,230, but that jumps to $26,290 for out-of-state students.

If you need to borrow money to pay for your kid’s college, a parent PLUS loan can be a great option. With the ability to consolidate your loans to get access to income-driven repayment plans and Public Service Loan Forgiveness, you’ll have a lot of flexibility.

But some private parent student loan companies offer lower interest rates than those you’ll find for parent PLUS loans. Plus, you might be able to escape the latter’s 4.248% origination fee (it drops to 4.236% for loans disbursed on or after October 1).

We’ll take a look at some private student loan companies that have offerings for parents.

1. SoFi parent loan
2. College Ave parent loan
3. Sallie Mae Parent Loan
4. Citizens Bank parent loan

4 of our favorite student loan companies for parents

As you compare the following private student loans for parents, consider the interest rates, fees and other terms and features to determine which option is best for you.

Keep in mind: A search for the best private student loans for bad credit will typically prove futile. You most likely need a decent credit score or a cosigner to qualify.

Lender Variable APRs Fixed APRs Repayment Terms Notes
SoFi 2.14%– 7.39% 3.49%– 7.49% 5-15 years Allows interest-only payments while your child is in school
College Ave 5.23%– 11.76% 5.96% – 11.91% 5-15 years Allows up to $2,500 of loan to cover other educational expenses
Sallie Mae 5.49% – 12.12% 5.49% – 12.87% 10 years Doesn’t allow you to prequalify with a soft credit check
Citizens Bank 2.34% – 6.83% 3.45% – 6.99% 5 or 10 years Offers an extra 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction if you have an eligible Citizens Bank account

1. SoFi parent loan

SoFi is one of the largest student loan refinancing companies in the industry, but it also offers private student loans.

Interest rates and fees

You can choose between a variable and fixed APR:

  • Variable: 2.14%– 7.39%
  • Fixed: 3.49%– 7.49%

These rates include a 0.25% reduction, which you qualify for when you set up autopay. Also, you can get an idea of what kind of rate you’d qualify for without a hard credit check, so your credit score won’t be affected.

SoFi doesn’t charge application or origination fees, and there are no prepayment penalties.

Other terms and features

You can borrow as little as $5,000 (the minimum may be higher in some states) or enough to cover the cost of attendance for your child. Parents can make interest-only payments while their child is still in school.

You can choose a repayment term of five, 10 or 15 years.

2. College Ave parent loan

If you want a little more flexibility with your payments, College Ave offers three repayment plans from which you can choose:

  • Interest-only payment: Pay just the interest charges while your child is in school
  • Interest-plus payment: Pay enough to cover the interest charges, and then you can set your own monthly payment (in $20 increments)
  • Full principal and interest payment: Start making full payments right away

Interest rates and fees

Although they aren’t as low as SoFi’s rates, College Ave’s APRs are competitive. You can choose between a variable and fixed APR:

  • Variable: 5.23%– 11.76%
  • Fixed: 5.96% – 11.91%

These rates include a 0.25% interest rate reduction for setting up autopay. You can get prequalified for an interest rate through College Ave’s website with a soft credit check.

There are no application or origination fees or prepayment penalties.

Other terms and features

College Ave parent loans start at $1,000 and can cover up to 100% of the school’s cost of attendance. It also can send you up to $2,500 directly to cover other educational expenses, such as books and electronics.

You can choose from 11 repayment terms between five and 15 years. This allows you more flexibility than what many student loan companies offer.

However, if you can qualify for a lower interest rate elsewhere, it might be worth giving up some repayment flexibility.

3. Sallie Mae Parent Loan

Just like College Ave, Sallie Mae offers loans for parents as low as $1,000 and up to your child’s school-certified cost of attendance. Sallie Mae allows you to choose between an interest-only payment while your child is in school or a full payment from the get-go.

Interest rates and fees

Sallie Mae offers both variable and fixed APRs. You might qualify for a rate within the following ranges:

  • Variable: 5.49% – 12.12%
  • Fixed: 5.49% – 12.87%

The lender offers a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction when you set up autopay. Like the other lenders listed, Sallie Mae doesn’t charge an application or origination fee and won’t penalize you for paying off your loan early.

Other terms and features

One drawback to the Sallie Mae Parent Loan is that it doesn’t allow you to prequalify with a soft credit check. That means you have to apply to see if you’re approved and find out the rate for which you could qualify. If you’re concerned about inquiries on your credit report, Sallie Mae might not be a great fit.

You also have only one choice for your repayment period: 10 years. Of course, you can pay off the loan earlier if you wish, but you have less flexibility when determining your monthly payment.

4. Citizens Bank parent loan

If you’re already a Citizens Bank customer, applying for its student loan for parents could score you a lower interest rate.

Besides its 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction for signing up for autopay, the bank offers an extra 0.25 percentage point discount if you have a qualifying account when you apply for the loan.

Interest rates and fees

  • Variable: 2.34% – 6.83%
  • Fixed: 3.45% – 6.99%

Citizens Bank’s rates include the 0.50 percentage point reduction for the loyalty and autopay discounts.

The bank doesn’t charge application or origination fees, and there are no prepayment penalties.

Other terms and features

You can choose a five- or 10-year repayment plan. You can pay interest only while your child is in school or start making full payments immediately.

Also, like Sallie Mae, Citizens Bank doesn’t allow you to see your potential offer until you officially apply. That can make it harder to shop around.

Which private student loans for parents are best?

When looking at private student loan companies that offer parent loans, there’s no one best lender. Each lender has different features and criteria for determining your loan terms. While one might offer lower interest rates, that doesn’t mean you’ll qualify.

To make sure you get a great deal on your parent loans for college, shop around and compare different companies and what they have to offer. For companies that offer prequalification, get an idea of the interest rates for which you’d qualify. As you do this with several companies, you’ll have a better idea of which loan is a good fit for you.

Sarah Li Cain contributed to this report

