Student Loan Collections: What It Means and How To Get Out

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. This includes a halt to all collections on federally-held student loans. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

If you stop making payments on your student loans, they could fall into default and even get sold to a debt collector. Ending up in collections can have a heap of bad consequences, so it’s crucial to learn how to get your student loans out of collections and back into good standing.

Here’s what you should know about how to get out — and stay out — of collections:

How student loans end up in collections

If your student loans end up in collections, it’s because you’ve defaulted on them. Federal student loans go into default if you haven’t made payments on your loans for 270 days. Rules for private student loans vary, but they can go into default even sooner.

Once this happens, the balance of your loan is due immediately. This is commonly known as “acceleration.”

What happens once you’re in collections

If your loan is in collections, there are a ton of potential consequences. And several of them can cause real financial pain.

If your account goes to collections, you’ll be assessed collection fees in addition to the student loans you owe. These fees vary depending on who holds your loans, but they can be anywhere from about 18% to 40% of your outstanding balance. Just to put that in perspective, adding an extra 40% to a student loan balance of $30,000 would mean your new balance is $42,000.

If these fees aren’t bad enough, it doesn’t end there. As long as your loans remain in default, the following can also happen:

Wages can be garnished and income tax refunds can be taken to repay debt.

You can become ineligible for federal financial aid.

You can become ineligible for a deferment on loans.

You can lose subsidized interest benefits.

Defaulted loans will appear on your credit report for up to seven years, negatively affecting your credit score and your ability to get other types of loans.

Student loan collection agencies will attempt to collect this debt from you. As you’ve probably heard, debt collectors sometimes use aggressive tactics to get you to pay the money you owe. If you’re being contacted regularly, make sure you understand your legal rights under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

Knowing these laws can affect not only how much you owe but also how and when debt collectors can contact you to recover what you owe. There’s a lengthy list of what student loan collection agencies cannot do to get you to pay. It includes harassment, like threatening you or using obscene language. They also can’t lie to you or tell you you’ll be arrested if you don’t pay.

You can find the full list of practices prohibited by the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act on the FTC website.

Hopefully, these alarming consequences have convinced you to do all you can to stay out of default. But what if you’re already dealing with student loan collections? You probably want to get out.

How to get student loans out of collections

If you’re in collections, you’ll need to take action to get out. Ignoring the problem won’t make it go away.

One simple way if you’ve just landed in default is to get caught up on payments quickly. If you make a qualifying payment on a federal student loan that will result in your being less than 270 days delinquent, you may be able to remove the default and collections status immediately. If not, you still have other options for reviving federal student loans:

Rehabilitation means agreeing to a payment plan with the Department of Education. Once you’ve made the required number of payments on time, your loan may become rehabilitated.

Student loan consolidation can help by combining the balances of several loans into one. This can include loans in default. However, the Department of Education says you’ll typically be “required to make at least three consecutive, voluntary and on-time payments prior to consolidation.”

Discharging student loans with bankruptcy may be an option, too. While it may be difficult to have your loans discharged in bankruptcy, it’s not impossible if you meet the right conditions.

Finally, you could just repay the entire amount of the loan. However, given the size of most loans, this probably isn’t a feasible option.

What about private student loans?

Private student loans unfortunately don’t qualify for these programs. If you’re in default, you’ll need to contact your lender about steps you can take. If your loan has already been sold, you might need to negotiate repayment with the debt collector.

Your alternative option is waiting until the statute of limitations on your debt runs out – but the debt collector could sue you in the meantime. Learn more about the consequences of defaulting on private student loans here.

How to avoid going into student loan default in the first place

Once your loan is out of default, be careful not to end up in the same spot again. Hopefully, you’re now on a manageable payment plan that lets you repay without missing payments and falling behind again. But it’s possible that could change. The key is to be proactive and get help if you do run into problems – before you end up joining collections again.

To start, make sure your payment plan is the right option for you. There are various student loan repayment plans that can bring the monthly payment amount down based on a variety of factors. Just keep in mind that many of these payment plans will increase the total amount you’ll have to repay.

If you can’t pay, see if either student loan deferment or forbearance is an option for you. Deferment means you can temporarily stop making payments on your loans, and interest doesn’t accrue on subsidized loans during that time. You’ll typically be eligible if you’re enrolled in college at least half time or in other cases like unemployment or military service.

Forbearance isn’t as advantageous as deferment, as you’ll have to pay interest on all loans, but it will keep you out of default. With forbearance, you may be able to stop making monthly payments for up to 12 months due to financial hardship, illness or other reasons. For additional information, see our post on student loan deferment and forbearance.

Bottom line: Always take action to find potential alternatives to ending up in default. You’ll be glad you did.

Rebecca Safier and Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

