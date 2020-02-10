Why Cosigners Should Consider Student Loan Life Insurance

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Life insurance could be extremely beneficial if a borrower dies while you’re cosigning their private student loans. This is because a cosigner could be responsible for paying the rest of the borrower’s student loan debt. Considering the financial stakes, purchasing a student loan life insurance policy and designating yourself as the beneficiary makes financial sense.

Student loan life insurance: Options and costs

When student loan life insurance isn’t needed

Cosigner insurance FAQ

Student loan life insurance: Options and costs

A term life insurance policy is the best choice for a cosigner looking to mitigate risk, said John Barada, a certified college planning specialist at Strategies for College in St. Louis. Common terms for a life insurance policy are 10, 20 and 30 years. A buyer also chooses a payout amount they would receive if the covered individual were to die.

The average debt among Class of 2019 graduates is $29,900, but the pool of insurers offering a term policy worth $25,000 is quite small, Barada said. When the term ends, the coverage ends, meaning you no longer have to make premium payments.

Cost of student loan life insurance

Annual premiums start at $81.25 for a $50,000 policy with a 10-year term that covers a man who doesn’t smoke. It’s a little bit lower — $77.12 — for the same policy and term covering a woman who doesn’t smoke.

Student Loan Hero compiled the lowest annual premiums and average annual premiums under certain scenarios:

18-year-old men and women

Nonsmokers and smokers

10-, 20- and 30-year terms

$50,000 and $100,000 policies

Here’s what we found. (Note: The following quotes were pulled Jan. 31, 2020, using the Compulife quotation system.)

18-Year-Old Man (Nonsmoker) Lowest annual premium Average annual premium $50,000, 10-year term $81.25 $124.63 $50,000, 20-year term $87.33 $140.14 $50,000, 30-year term $107 $174.85 $100,000, 10-year term $83.75 $133.67 $100,000, 20-year term $99 $156.56 $100,000, 30-year term $120.30 $199.37

18-Year-Old Woman (Nonsmoker) Lowest annual premium Average annual premium $50,000, 10-year term $77.12 $106.53 $50,000, 20-year term $81.47 $124.95 $50,000, 30-year term $95.50 $149.33 $100,000, 10-year term $79 $118.08 $100,000, 20-year term $89.90 $136.40 $100,000, 30-year term $105.60 $168.70

18-Year-Old Man (Smoker) Lowest annual premium Average annual premium $50,000, 10-year term $116 $191.54 $50,000, 20-year term $134.50 $224.74 $50,000, 30-year term $170.50 $281.44 $100,000, 10-year term $157.85 $259.18 $100,000, 20-year term $193 $313.73 $100,000, 30-year term $234 $423.33

18-Year-Old Woman (Smoker) Lowest annual premium Average annual premium $50,000, 10-year term $91.50 $160.18 $50,000, 20-year term $106.50 $183.91 $50,000, 30-year term $138 $231.38 $100,000, 10-year term $113 $208.93 $100,000, 20-year term $143 $248.98 $100,000, 30-year term $186 $330.32

The annual premium for a policy with $50,000 in coverage can be negligible compared to the annual premium of a $100,000 policy, Barada said.

When student loan life insurance isn’t needed

Purchasing student loan life insurance isn’t necessary with the following federal student loans:

When a student who has outstanding federal loans dies, the loans are discharged. The federal government also discharges PLUS loans if the parent or student borrower dies. A family member must provide the loan servicer with the death certificate to eliminate the loan balance.

While it’s not common practice, some private lenders — such as Sallie Mae and Wells Fargo — will discharge student loans when the borrower dies, even if there is a cosigner.

A cosigner, however, may get a 1099-C and have to pay taxes on the discharged loan amount, so having a life insurance policy could still prove helpful.

Cosigner insurance FAQ

Should I consider a student loan life insurance policy if I’m a cosigner on federal student loans? No. With federal student loans, you can only cosign on a spouse’s income-driven repayment application. You’re not obligated to repay the loan, which would be discharged if the borrower died.

How do auto-default clauses affect my life insurance decision? The borrower’s death could trigger the entire student loan balance to be paid immediately by the cosigner. Say a borrower was making $300 monthly payments but still owed $25,000 on their student loan. That means the lender could seek $25,000 rather than continued payments.

Am I able to get a private student loan without a cosigner? It’s possible to find lenders, such as Ascent, that target borrowers without cosigners. But according to a 2017 report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, nearly 90% of private student loans require a cosigner.

Should I consider cosigner release if available? Yes, but don’t make cosigner release availability a key factor in your decision. Lenders can offer cosigner release if loan payments are made on time for a certain period, but contract language tends to favor the lenders, said Adam S. Minsky, a Boston-based student loan attorney. Private student loan lenders that do offer cosigner release include College Ave Student Loans, CommonBond and PNC.

How often do cosigners find themselves legally responsible? A 2019 AARP report found that 25% of private student loan cosigners 50 and older had to make a loan payment because the student borrower failed to do so. Nonpayments can wreck a cosigner’s credit score and can cause financial hardship if the loan goes into default.

Melanie Lockert contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 8 lenders of 2020!

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.