Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Americ McCullagh was so desperate to rid herself of more than $40,000 in student loan debt that she used her home’s equity to do it.

“I got rid of most or all my [files] about my student loans,” said McCullagh, who went to school for six years to get an occupational therapy degree. She remembered thinking: “Why would I need it? It’s over.”

Eleven years later, however, McCullagh’s lender started sending her notices about outstanding dues on apparent zombie student loan debt. At first, she trashed these Sallie Mae envelopes without giving them much thought. But when the mail started piling up, she unsealed one to receive an unfortunate surprise.

Sallie Mae claimed she had paid off all her debt — except for about $150. After more than a decade of interest had accrued and capitalized, her zombie student loan debt approached $12,000.

Zombie debt: Receiving old student loan bills

How to handle ‘past due’ notices for zombie student loan debt

Killing zombie student loan debt for good

Zombie debt: Receiving old student loan bills

Zombie student loan debt refers to unpaid loans that linger for years, adversely affecting your finances without you being aware of it. It could still be lurking because:

Zombie student loan debt comes back to life more often than you might think. One Redditor complained in 2019 of receiving a bill 15 years after repaying his student loan debt. He resorted to mailing his lender a redacted copy of his credit report, which showed the debt had been repaid in 2003.

In McCullagh’s case, it took eight hours, spanning a dozen phone calls to Sallie Mae customer service.

“I called them up one Friday [when] I was off from work,” she said. “I was crying, and people were hanging up on me. … On the 12th phone call, I got this lady who took pity on me.”

They figured out that McCullagh’s zombie student loan debt wasn’t completely paid off because of a timing snafu. Her bank paid off her loans a few days after Sallie Mae had imposed that $150 of interest.

“Of course I would have paid it,” she said, “but I didn’t know because they never told me.”

How to handle ‘past due’ notices for zombie student loan debt

What can you do about haunting zombie student loan debt? Follow these steps.

Double-check that the zombie debt is, in fact, yours

If you’re like McCullagh, you might have tossed out all your student loan records once you became free of your college debt. Instead of helplessly rummaging through your closets, there are ways to find your transaction history online.

For federal loans Private loans ● Visit the Federal Student Aid (FSA) website. You’ll be able to view not only your balance, but also your loan servicer. If the company contacting you doesn’t match, it could be a collection agency working on behalf of the servicer, or it could be a scam.

● If you’re unable to find your loans via the FSA, contact your state’s higher education authority for assistance. You can find your state’s agency via the Department of Education. ● Contact your original lender.

● Check your credit report, which should show your debt’s status. You can view your credit report for free once per year at AnnualCreditReport.com. (The three major credit bureaus have also made free weekly reports available through April 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic-affected economy.)

● You might also ask your bank for statements showing past loan payments.

If after checking these sources, you can’t confirm that the reported debt belongs to you:

Don’t make a payment — this could reset the statute of limitations.

Instead, contact the lender again to seek a detailed history of the debt.

Gather your old student loan bills and other paperwork, anything that proves the debt isn’t yours.

Dispute the debt with the credit bureaus to ensure it’s removed from your credit report and doesn’t affect your credit score.

Request proof of your outstanding debt

If the debt is in your name, but you’re not sure about the balance owed, it’s time to reach out. McCullagh remembered Sallie Mae as her lender, so she simply dialed its customer service line.

But if you received correspondence from a lender, servicer or collections agency that you don’t recognize, you might be unsure of your next steps to kill that zombie student loan debt.

First, you’ll want to send a response assuring the creditor that your debt has been repaid. In doing so, however, avoid sharing personal information in case you’re a target of student loan scammers.

You’re best off sending a debt validation letter: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau offers a template letter for this very scenario.

In the letter, request the loan’s complete history, plus a written explanation for your outstanding balance. And, of course, keep the conversation in writing, so that you have a formal record. Only then can you be sure that your zombie student loan debt is legitimate.

Killing zombie student loan debt for good

McCullagh thought the Sallie Mae mail she received a decade after zeroing her debt contained advertisements, not something to unseal and study. Thankfully, however, she wised up to see why her lender kept contacting her.

If you’re in a similar situation, don’t make the mistake of ignoring past-due notices, even if you believe you’re no longer in the red. New bills for old loans should spring you into action.

If your zombie student loans have been repaid, you’ll want to prove it to keep the lender, servicer or collections agency off your back — and your debt out of collections.

If, like McCullagh, you unwittingly have a balance due on your loans, you’ll want to become aware of that fact as soon as possible — before it harms your financial situation. If Sallie Mae had reported McCullagh’s seemingly delinquent loan, for example, her credit report would have been severely dinged.

Because she called and explained her side of the story, Sallie Mae finally waived the outstanding balance on her zombie student loan debt.

You might think you’ve left your debt in the dust. But to secure your financial future, McCullagh recommended asking for a debt payoff letter — and keeping it safely stored.

“Looking back, I never got that letter or receipt,” she said. “That would have stopped all of the drama.”

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!