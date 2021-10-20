How to Use a Credit Card as a Student and Pick the Best One

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

You’re in college, and you’re in need of a credit card. But you’re not sure you have the credit history to get one. Besides, how do you know which card is the best one for you? Here’s everything you need to know about choosing a credit card and how to use a credit card as a student.

What is a student credit card? The basics

Student credit cards are just what they sound like — credit cards designed for college students. Many of these types of credit cards are unsecured, so you don’t have to worry about putting money into an account with the issuer as collateral, though secured cards are also available. In that way, they are similar to traditional credit cards typically reserved for those with more experienced credit profiles.

Qualifying for a standard, unsecured card can be tricky. To access the best deals and rewards, you need to have already built up a credit score and history — and many college students just aren’t there yet. This is where a student credit card can help.

But just because student credit cards are easier to get than their standard counterparts, it doesn’t mean there aren’t some drawbacks. Not having much of a credit history means that students might receive higher interest rates.

On top of that, student credit cards often come with lower credit limits and usually fewer perks than what you see with standard credit cards.

Tips on how to use a credit card as a student

The main purpose for a student card is to boost your credit to the point where you can qualify for a standard unsecured card down the road and prepare for bigger money decisions.

As you use your student card, here are some of the things you can do to build the kind of credit history that will give you a solid start in your financial life:

Only spend what you can afford to repay

While navigating how to use a credit card as a student, it may be a good idea to spend only what you can pay off by the end of the month. Carefully budget your money so that you only buy what’s in your original plan. Credit cards shouldn’t be used for impulse purchases.

Trying to use a credit card as your main method of spending is an advanced money management technique that should wait until you have more financial practice. Keep purchases small, planned and occasional for best results.

Limit how many cards you open

Since you’re still at the point in your life where you’re trying to build your credit history, try to limit yourself as to how many credit cards you apply for.

Every time you open a new credit account, the lender will have to do a hard credit inquiry on your credit history. This, as opposed to soft credit checks, can negatively impact your credit score, especially if you haven’t been managing credit for very long. Instead, consider waiting until you’ve built up a more robust credit profile before applying for multiple credit cards.

Pay off the balance each month

When building your credit history, it’s not about how much money you spend. It’s also a demonstration on how well you pay back the money that you borrow. To improve your credit, try making your payments on time each month, preferably paying off the entire balance to avoid interest charges.

Use different tools to remind you to pay on time. Many issuers will send you text alerts to remind you to pay your bill. If you really want to make sure you don’t miss a payment, consider setting up automatic debits from your bank account to cover the required amount each month. Just stay on top of the situation so you don’t overdraft your account with autopay.

Keep your credit utilization low

Your credit utilization reflects how big your balance is compared to your credit limit.

When managing a credit card, try to keep your balance below 30% of your credit limit. For example, if you have a $1,000 limit, that means you want to avoid having a balance higher than $300 on your student credit card.

Of course, your limit is your limit. You can charge up to that amount, and, yes, you can conceivably carry up to 30% of your limit from month to month without seeing a negative impact on your credit score. But, keep in mind it can reduce your ability to build your best possible credit history.

Get help managing your money

When you manage your money carefully, incorporating your credit card spending into the overall plan, you are more likely to see good results with your credit history. Consider using these available tools to help you manage your money. These platforms — some of them are free — can help you with everything from setting a budget to understanding and managing your credit.

It may also help to have your parents play a role. That way, you can have a trusted person with credit experience help you manage your debt, spot red flags and help you make positive changes. However, don’t bank on your parents bailing you out of credit card debt.

How to choose the right student credit card for you

While there aren’t as many choices for student credit cards as there are for other mainstream credit cards, there are still a significant number of cards available. Deciding which student card will work best for you can be a challenging task.

Start by analyzing your spending and see what you’re spending the most money on. This may help you decide which cards offer the best perks for your lifestyle. For example, if you commute to school quite a bit using your personal vehicle, you may want to look for a credit card that offers rewards when you use it at a gas station.

You can also look for student-specific perks to offset the lack of more traditional rewards, such as systems that take into account your college GPA or the number of on-time payments you make. For example, the Discover it Student Cash Back card offers a $20 credit each academic year when your GPA is a 3.0 or above.

Some student rewards cards offer cash back, travel points and signing bonuses. However, these types of cards may be more difficult to get than cards that don’t offer these perks. Instead, you may want to focus on simplicity when deciding what cards to apply for.

If you already have a card or account with a bank or credit union already, that may be a good place to start when choosing a student credit card. Many lending and banking institutions offer student credit cards, and, by working with your current company, this can help make payments more convenient.

Student credit card vs. a secured credit card

As a student, you may be able to apply for student credit cards as well as secured credit cards. Student credit cards typically require that borrowers be full-time students, often have low borrowing limits and don’t require collateral or deposit.

Like student credit cards, secured credit cards can be a good option for those with little or poor credit. However, secured credit cards require collateral such as a vehicle or savings account. While putting down collateral can offer access to credit to those who might not otherwise get it due to their credit profile, if you don’t repay the credit card, the lender can take your collateral as payment.

How to apply for a student credit card

If you’re at least 18 years old (the age credit card companies typically require), below is a step-by-step process on how to apply for a student credit card.

Research multiple credit cards to compare rates and terms. If you’re interested to see if you qualify for any, be sure to check if there’s an option to prequalify for a card. By doing this, you can find out if you’d be approved for a card without impacting your credit score as pre-qualification checks only do soft-credit pulls. A soft credit pull will not impact your credit score, unlike a hard-credit pull, which the credit card issuer will have to do if you decide to move forward with a card. Gather you basic contact information as well as personally identifiable information (PII), such as your social security number, your driver’s license and passport. Credit card issuers want this information in order to verify your identity. During the application process, you’ll have to prove that you’re a full-time student and have some type of income. Credit card companies need to be able to see that you’ll be able to repay your credit card when you use it. To prove that you’re a student, you may have to provide your student ID or university email address. Finally, you’ll need to wait for a response. You may either hear back via email or be sent a letter in the mail as to whether or not you were approved. This can happen on the same day, or can happen a few days after you’ve sent in your application.

How to stay on top of your finances

No matter which student credit card you choose, the important thing is to practice good financial habits. Figuring out a spending plan and sticking to it can help you build solid financial habits for years to come. Avoid buying more than you can afford with your credit card because, remember, you’ll eventually have to pay it back with interest. Have patience for yourself as well as you may be learning how to use a credit card as a student for the first time.

Keep in mind that your credit card is a tool. It can help your finances, but you could find yourself having financial issues with long-term consequences if not used responsibly. Don’t let that intimidate you from exploring how to build your credit, though, and setting your credit profile up for success down the road.

Interested in a personal loan?