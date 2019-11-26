Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Everyone’s been there: The dreaded moment when you check your bank account, knowing that there might not be enough funds there to get you through the next few weeks and cover your basic needs. If you have to pay off student loans on top of that, anxiety might quickly set in.

So how can you pay back student loans when you can barely pay your bills? We’ll walk you through some steps that are not easy, but can help you pay off debt on a limited income.

5 strategies to consider if you can’t pay your student loans

1. Be a cost-cutting machine

When you’re broke and have to pay back student loans, try to evaluate each of your expenses. Ask yourself:

Do I need this?

Can I get this cheaper from somewhere else?

What value does this add to my life?

For basic needs, like rent, food and transportation, look for ways to lower costs. For instance, you could consider:

Getting a roommate

Renting out your apartment through Airbnb

Downsizing to a cheaper home

Finding ways to lower food costs

Negotiating lower payments for your bills

Going to local schools and community clinics for things like haircuts and dental care

Selling your car

Shopping for cheaper insurance

Walking or biking when possible

Comb through all of your expenses to see where you can make adjustments. Remember, it’s not that you are cutting these things out forever — it’s just a temporary measure until your situation improves.

Cut out most of your “wants,” but not all of them. You should keep one thing for yourself, as this can help you feel like you haven’t lost everything. Maybe remove one of your streaming services, or forego your morning latte and make coffee at home.

Being broke and paying off debt isn’t about never having fun — it’s more about being creative with your resources. Remember, you can still check out books from the library for free, attend free concerts, visit museums during free hours and go on nature hikes.

Cutting back on your spending is the first thing you can do to pay back student loans when you have little to no resources, but it’s not your only option.

2. Find ways to earn more money

Cutting back is a great way to do something today and see results. But when you’re broke, this strategy often isn’t a choice but a necessity. Luckily, there is another way to improve your situation so that you can continue to pay off debt: Earn more money.

Earning more money requires you to embrace a different mindset than cutting back, and it can help you boost your confidence. Instead of being a cost-cutting machine, start thinking of yourself as the boss of your own life. You are a business owner. How can you make and earn more money?

There are countless ways to bring in a little bit of extra income, such as by:

Selling your old stuff, like CDs and books

Freelancing as a coach, consultant, tutor or writer

Being a background actor in film and television

Adjusting your tax withholding so instead of getting a refund, you earn more per paycheck

Using a cashback credit card and paying it back in full each month

Opening a new bank account for the cash bonus

Picking up a second job, like working as an Uber or Lyft driver

Becoming a virtual assistant

Keep in mind that these are just some ideas. The ways you can earn extra cash are only limited by your imagination.

3. Adjust your loan repayment plan

When you’re broke and trying to pay back student loans, everything can seem like a struggle. To make things a little easier, consider adjusting your repayment plan.

Income-driven repayment plan: Sign up for an income-driven repayment plan, which caps your monthly payment at 10% to 20% of your discretionary income.

Sign up for an income-driven repayment plan, which caps your monthly payment at 10% to 20% of your discretionary income. Loan forgiveness programs: Research loan forgiveness programs, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Teacher Loan Forgiveness.

Research loan forgiveness programs, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Teacher Loan Forgiveness. Deferment or forbearance: Consider deferment or forbearance, which pauses your payments for a period of time.

The most important thing to remember is to stay in touch with your lender. If you are having trouble making payments, contact your lender right away. If you can’t pay your student loans and neglect to contact your lender or take action, your loans could end up in default, which has serious consequences.

4. Consider loan consolidation

If have multiple federal student loans and are having a hard time keeping up with numerous payments each month, another option to consider is to consolidate your student loans. By taking out a Direct Consolidation Loan, you will be able to combine multiple federal loans into one loan, resulting in a single monthly payment as opposed to multiple payments. There are no application fees, and the interest rate is fixed.

To be eligible for a Direct Consolidation Loan, there are some requirements, including that the loans you consolidate must be in repayment or in the grace period. However, be mindful of the potential drawbacks of a loan consolidation. For example, while your monthly payments may be lower, the term of your loan may be longer, which means you might end up paying more in interest than if you didn’t consolidate.

Additionally, private loans aren’t eligible for a direct consolidation loan, so if you have a mix of both federal and private student loans you’ll only be able to consolidate your federal loans. You do have the option of refinancing private loans, often with a new repayment period and a different minimum monthly payment amount and interest rate. Be cautious about refinancing federal loans, however, as you will lose certain perks, such as income-driven repayment plans.

5. Try something unconventional

If you want to pay back your student loans but have a limited income, you may want to try some unconventional strategies to get out of debt.

Find a job where your rent is covered : This could include roles like a camp counselor, hostel worker or in some cases, a teacher working abroad.

: This could include roles like a camp counselor, hostel worker or in some cases, a teacher working abroad. Use your tax refund: With this lump sum, you will be able to make great advances toward your repayment.

The bottom line: Don’t give up if you feel you can’t pay your student loans

Debt can feel like a huge burden when you are struggling to pay basic expenses. Don’t give up hope and be creative. Consider looking for better-paying prospects, saying yes to overtime and being open to new opportunities coming your way.

Your self-worth is not your net worth, so don’t beat yourself up. Understand that student loan repayment is a marathon, not a sprint. You’ll get there in time.

Yael Bizouati contributed to this report.