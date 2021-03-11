New Stimulus Package Makes Student Loan Forgiveness Tax-Free

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Student loan forgiveness wasn’t included in the new $1.9 trillion stimulus package, but support for borrowers could still be on the way — and at least there’s a tax break.

Within the American Rescue Plan Act — in addition to economic impact payments (also known as stimulus checks), unemployment benefits and child care tax credits — is a less-known provision that makes federal, private and institutional student loan forgiveness tax-free through 2025. This means that any federal student debt forgiven under current programs wouldn’t come with a (potentially hefty) tax bill.

For example, if you’re pursuing federal loan relief via programs like Teacher Loan Forgiveness, or even through income-driven repayment plans, you wouldn’t face a higher tax bill upon seeing your remaining balance canceled. (Loans canceled through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness were already untaxed.)

The same would be true if you’re repaying private or institutional student loans with the help of non-federal repayment assistance programs.

The Democratic senators who introduced the provision to the relief package estimated that borrowers with $50,000 in income would save about $2,200 in taxes for every $10,000 in forgiven student loan debt.

But what about student loan forgiveness?

On the other hand, the rescue program doesn’t include any outright forgiveness of student loans, even as some senators have been pushing the White House to issue an order forgiving $50,000 in federal loans per borrower.

So far, the administration has only said it’s reviewing its legal authority to discharge $10,000 via executive order.

Some experts caution that the move to make student debt forgiveness tax-free, at least for the near term, doesn’t necessarily make it more likely that the U.S. government will grant mass forgiveness for its educational loans.

But while the new economic rescue plan doesn’t offer forgiveness, it does have some other provisions meant to help pay for higher education.

Specifically, it includes $91 million to spend on communications with federal student loan borrowers, something which could be critical in the months before the current repayment freeze expires on Oct. 1.

It also features $40 billion for colleges and universities, with at least half of funds pegged for emergency grants to help students stay enrolled, according to Inside Higher Education.