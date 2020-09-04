Should You Stay in College? Yes, Even If You’re a Future CEO

Andrew Pentis

Updated on September 4, 2020
Why You Should Stay in College Even If You're a Future CEO
Should I stay in college, or should I start my career?

Looking back on his college experience, Andrew Josuweit remembers being conflicted. Josuweit ultimately decided to stay in college, however, leading him to co-found Student Loan Hero.

If you’re an entrepreneur keen on big ideas, take a lesson from Josuweit, and learn…

Why you should stay in school: The ‘college dropout myth’

The founders of Microsoft, Apple and Facebook, among many others, each called it quits when it came to college. Given the names Gates, Jobs and “Zuck” hold such cachet, you might be convinced to follow in their footsteps off campus.

However, as former Student Loan Hero CEO Josuweit noted, “These stories are statistically rare.”

Researchers have debunked the so-called college dropout myth. They found that 94% of 11,475 influential American leaders, from Fortune 500 CEOs to Forbes’ list of powerful women, stay in school.

On top of that, consider what you might be giving up by not staying in college and earning a degree. For Josuweit and many others, it’s not about graduating — it’s about everything that comes before it.

5 reasons staying in college could help you become a CEO

As much as Josuweit was tempted to drop out and dig into real work, he remembers the irreplaceable rewards of staying on campus to earn his degree.

“College is where I met all of my business partners,” said Josuweit, a 2009 graduate of Bentley University. “I also learned invaluable skills, such as accounting, finance and marketing.”

Here are five reasons you might want to stay in school, too.

1. Major in entrepreneurship
2. Collaborate with other future CEOs
3. Brainstorm and test your ideas on campus
4. Give yourself a fall-back option
5. Position yourself to repay student loan debt

1. Major in entrepreneurship

There is no shortage of “best schools” rankings for colleges offering majors in entrepreneurship. Entrepreneur magazine partnered with The Princeton Review, for example, to survey 300 such programs, many of them boasting entrepreneur centers on campus.

Attending the right school could allow you to choose the right major for your interests. You could work on or develop your big idea, enjoying the benefits of a classroom setting, including:

  • Collaborating with classmates
  • Learning proven business strategies
  • Receiving guidance from professors, or even entrepreneurs-in-residence
  • Competing for venture capital through on-campus contests

At the University of Michigan, for example, the engineering college’s highly-rated Center for Entrepreneurship hosts an Entrepreneurship Hour speaker series, arranges startup-style field trips off campus and even sponsors lunch dates with faculty.

2. Collaborate with other future CEOs

If you stay in school, especially one featuring an entrepreneurship program, you’ll be taking classes with other aspiring C-suite leaders. Josuweit, for example, met Student Loan Hero’s former chief operating officer Max Spiegel at Bentley University.

On campuses like Babson College’s, it’s even easier to foster connections: Babson features a live-in incubator, eTower, for students seeking to found their companies on campus.

The benefit of networking extends beyond the doors of your entrepreneur program, business school or local chapter of the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization. Given the multidisciplinary nature of most colleges and universities, you might meet your future chief of technology or human resources hires, too.

If you decide to start your business while you’re enrolled, you could even reduce operating costs by hiring freshmen on the cheap and using the campus resources covered by your tuition, including:

  • WiFi
  • Printing services
  • Recording studios
  • Computer labs

As Josuweit said, “Even the little things helped, like having access to The Wall Street Journal at lunch every day.”

That’s in addition to student discounts on other potential spending.

3. Brainstorm and test your ideas on campus

Josuweit’s college experience forced him to learn about the world of federal and private student loans — he borrowed 16 of them to cover his cost of attendance.

Within three years of graduating, still in the midst of repaying his school debt, he turned his borrowing experience into the business idea that ultimately became Student Loan Hero.

And, yes, in retrospect, he was glad he made it through those accounting, finance and marketing classes.

All the better if you develop your business ideas while you’re on campus — then you can test them out in front of a live audience. You don’t have to be a college student to conduct market research on teens and 20-somethings, of course, but it could help you build trust with your subjects.

Consider three more on-campus success stories:

  1. Thenuka Karunaratne, who considered leaving the University of British Columbia (UBC) before graduating in 2018, launched cryptocurrency publication CoinIQ.com after receiving valuable feedback from the student-run UBC Blockchain Club.
  2. Theo Lee, a 2017 master’s graduate, was a stranger to the food industry before he co-founded KPOP Foods. He said that networking with UCLA classmates and professors bridged connections to food scientists and designers.
  3. Ryan Grant started a successful side hustle by purchasing his Winona State University classmates’ textbooks and selling the used books at a profit. Eventually, after graduating in 2011, he struck it rich as an Amazon seller.

4. Give yourself a fall-back option

You might read the rest of this sentence in your mom’s voice, but, yes, snagging that diploma gives you options, and you might need something to fall back on until one of the ideas jumping around in your head turns a profit.

Admittedly, Josuweit found little use for his actual degree. He started a web design company after graduating that didn’t require hanging a diploma on the wall.

However, Bureau of Labor Statistics data illustrates the larger point: The more education you receive, the higher your future salary is likely to be. It’s a no-brainer.

Image: Bureau of Labor Statistics

You might think you’re not cut out for a 9-to-5 desk job, but it’s possible you’ll need one before launching your first business. And it’ll be a heck of a lot easier to get hired with a bachelor’s in your back pocket.

5. Position yourself to repay student loan debt

Finally, you might be considering skipping the rest of college because it would at least minimize the amount of money you’d have to borrow for tuition and other costs — and, hey, we can’t blame you on this front.

But what if you’re considering dropping out with student loans already borrowed? Graduating would make it more possible to consolidate the debt or refinance it at a lower interest rate. Josuweit, for example, refinanced $33,000 worth of education loans with Earnest.

Only a few education refinancing companies work with college dropouts: Citizens Bank is a rare example, requiring non-graduates to make 12 on-time payments before applying.

Without a degree With a degree
You limit your options when it comes to paying down debt, whether it’s finding a traditional job or refinancing your loans. You’ll be less stressed about your personal finances when the time comes to finance your first company.

More and more business-oriented risk-takers are choosing to stay in college first. More than 30% of new entrepreneurs are graduates, up from nearly 24% two decades earlier, according to the Kauffman Foundation, a Kansas City-based nonprofit foundation.

Although it’s never too early to start your own business — Josuweit was mowing lawns at 15 — you’d be wise to stay in school long enough to develop it. It wouldn’t hurt to stick around for commencement, too.

